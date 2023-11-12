Campaign India Marcomverse: If we publish everything clients want, they'll stop reading the newspaper—Partha Sinha

The next guest on Marcomverse, a podcast series which discusses the importance and role of marketing in solving business problems, is Partha Sinha, president, The Times of India Group.

Manasi Narasimhan, marketing and communications professional and former head of IMC— Mastercard South Asia, is hosting the series for Campaign India.

In this episode, Sinha discusses a variety of topics including how the group bounced back after the pandemic, the future of print, and how the journalist-sales team work independently.

