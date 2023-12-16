Analysis Advertising
Campaign India Marcomverse: In conversation with Anindo Samajpati

Manasi Narasimhan, marketing and communications professional and former head of IMC - Mastercard South Asia, is hosting a fortnightly podcast for Campaign India

Joining us in the latest episode of Marcomverse is Anindo Samajpati, founder and CEO, Wiishbox Consumer. Samajpati founded the skincare company, after a two-decade career in marketing, which included stints with Hindustan Unilever and Godrej Consumer Products.
 
In this episode, the eighth of a fornightly series currently running on Campaign India, Samajpati explains how he's running a purpose-led brand which is solving specific skin care needs, how he's competing with celebrities who have their brands in this space, the role of influencer marketing and more...  
 
Manasi Narasimhan, marketing and communications professional and former head of IMC - Mastercard South Asia, is hosting the series for Campaign India.
 

