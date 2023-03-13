How Burger King inspired a brown fleece fashion trend in Korea

Furry and brown is a look that Ad Nut can get behind and has for some time. Now an inventive campaign from one of Asia's top independent agencies has helped create a new fashion statement among hungry Koreans.

Tasked with making Burger King's new 'Chicken King' sandwich a household name, creative agency Innored sought to make Koreans think of the sandwich every time they opened their closets.

Their idea was to promote brown fleece, preferably the thicker, shaggier kind, with a texture that highly resembles the skin of crispy fried chicken. By staging a 'Chicken King Fashion Week' in which anyone who got the memo and wore brown fleece to a restaurant could get a chance to enjoy a free chicken sandwich.

Backed up with a fun film portraying fleece-wearing fashionistas, the campaign enjoyed social media and earned media coverage with Esquire, Cosmopolitan and other fashion news outlets covering it as fashion news rather than foodie news. We'll have to wait for the full case study to determine exactly how effective it has been, but the agency claims the campaign hype has helped Chicken King exceed its Korean sales targets.

Ad Nut likes the fun of tying food and fashion together to create a secret dress code shared by the brand and its customers. Creating a specific hunger trigger with a popular clothing item is a good strategy too. But Ad Nut advises caution at the thought of eating such a juicy burger with such a shaggy fleece on—the stains must be hard to get out.

