fashion
Embracing the emergence of new 'China chic'
There is a growing need for brands to integrate and embody a proud new creative identity in China that challenges stereotypes yet celebrates old and new.
Do Chinese millennials want diversity in fashion ads?
While China’s mainstream sees diversity in fashion ads as the West's excessive political correctness, the fashion-forward crowd sees a much-needed change.
Valentino’s haute couture-meets-streetwear experiment in China
The streetwear trend has been disrupting high-end fashion in recent years, but Valentino has chosen to approach it through the graceful lens of couture. Yet how has the brand communicated this message to Chinese consumers who are just becoming familiar with both?
Quinny stroller brand hacks Milan Fashion Week with 'Parent Couture' line
Ad agency SuperHeroes presents: "The Power Nap Dress."
Photos: G-Star Raw's experiential show pulls out all the stops
An audio-visual feast to celebrate the brand's 30th anniversary.
Making a statement: when fashion meets protest
When fashion brands co-opt protest to bridge the gap between politics and youth, it can bring people together behind a cause. But not all get it right.
