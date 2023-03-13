brown
Campaign India Marcomverse: In conversation with Anindo Samajpati
Manasi Narasimhan, marketing and communications professional and former head of IMC - Mastercard South Asia, is hosting a fortnightly podcast for Campaign India
How Burger King inspired a brown fleece fashion trend in Korea
Innored's 'Chicken King Fashion Week' campaign allowed anyone in Korea wearing garb resembling fried chicken skin to get the chance to have a free sandwich.
Brown-Forman launches brand-wide review of global creative AORs including Jack Daniel's
"We are at a pivotal moment in time as we seek to deliver the next generation of growth for our brands," said Mark McCallum.
Q&A: The factors that make Vietnam a unique market
We asked five in-market experts for their insights into Vietnamese consumers.
10 drivers that separate the best from the rest
A series of simple traits defining corporate attitudes to experience, customer centricity and insights and analytics set the winners apart from the losers, a major global study by Millward Brown finds
Tencent tops Facebook for first time in BrandZ rankings
BEIJING - Tencent ranks 21st, with a value of US$27.2 billion, in Millward Brown's eighth annual BrandZ rankings, surpassing Facebook (31) for the first time.
