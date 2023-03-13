brown

Campaign India Marcomverse: In conversation with Anindo Samajpati
1 day ago
Campaign India Team

Campaign India Marcomverse: In conversation with Anindo Samajpati

Manasi Narasimhan, marketing and communications professional and former head of IMC - Mastercard South Asia, is hosting a fortnightly podcast for Campaign India

How Burger King inspired a brown fleece fashion trend in Korea
Mar 13, 2023
Ad Nut

How Burger King inspired a brown fleece fashion trend in Korea

Innored's 'Chicken King Fashion Week' campaign allowed anyone in Korea wearing garb resembling fried chicken skin to get the chance to have a free sandwich.

Brown-Forman launches brand-wide review of global creative AORs including Jack Daniel's
Jul 2, 2019
Oliver McAteer

Brown-Forman launches brand-wide review of global creative AORs including Jack Daniel's

"We are at a pivotal moment in time as we seek to deliver the next generation of growth for our brands," said Mark McCallum.

Q&A: The factors that make Vietnam a unique market
Jul 3, 2017
Rick Boost

Q&A: The factors that make Vietnam a unique market

We asked five in-market experts for their insights into Vietnamese consumers.

10 drivers that separate the best from the rest
Dec 18, 2015
Staff Writer

10 drivers that separate the best from the rest

A series of simple traits defining corporate attitudes to experience, customer centricity and insights and analytics set the winners apart from the losers, a major global study by Millward Brown finds

Tencent tops Facebook for first time in BrandZ rankings
May 22, 2013
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Tencent tops Facebook for first time in BrandZ rankings

BEIJING - Tencent ranks 21st, with a value of US$27.2 billion, in Millward Brown's eighth annual BrandZ rankings, surpassing Facebook (31) for the first time.

