Oliver McAteer

Black advertising professionals launch 600 & Rising and join forces with the 4A's
Advertising
Jun 18, 2020
The collective was born from the now-infamous open letter in which 600 black advertising professionals called on the industry’s leaders for action.

FCB's global CEO and CCO on how pandemic is reshaping agency (for the better)
Advertising
May 21, 2020
Carter Murray and Susan Credle get candid about what they're learning when it comes to leadership as well as creative and operational processes amid crisis.

Omnicom Group CEO unveils '3-phase' plan for office return
Advertising
May 20, 2020
"No person will be required to return to the office if they are not comfortable doing so."

Orange joins virtual chat completely naked in weirdly relatable Captain Morgan ad
Advertising
May 6, 2020
Anomaly helped create a series of fun online meetings between the spirit and cocktail ingredients.

VaynerCommerce born to further integrate marketing funnel at VaynerX
Digital
Apr 28, 2020
The ecommerce arm will break down silos across creative, media, technology and life-cycle marketing.

Brands are bypassing production shops and asking influencers to create assets
Advertising
Apr 5, 2020
TOP OF THE CHARTS: The move is saving companies an average of 50% in creative costs.

