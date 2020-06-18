The collective was born from the now-infamous open letter in which 600 black advertising professionals called on the industry’s leaders for action.
Carter Murray and Susan Credle get candid about what they're learning when it comes to leadership as well as creative and operational processes amid crisis.
"No person will be required to return to the office if they are not comfortable doing so."
Anomaly helped create a series of fun online meetings between the spirit and cocktail ingredients.
The ecommerce arm will break down silos across creative, media, technology and life-cycle marketing.
TOP OF THE CHARTS: The move is saving companies an average of 50% in creative costs.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins