Campaign India Marcomverse: In conversation with Tourism Australia's Nishant Kashikar

The fourth episode of Marcomverse, a podcast series which discusses the importance and role of marketing in solving business problems, is now on air.

Manasi Narasimhan, marketing and communications professional and former head of IMC - Mastercard South Asia, is hosting the series for Campaign India.

In this episode Nishant Kashikar, country manager, Tourism Australia, discusses how Australia bounced back to pre-covid levels of Indian tourists visiting the country. He also explains how Australia is attractive for Indians, the reality of 'revenge travel' and more...