Opinions Advertising Branding
Campaign India Team
1 day ago

Campaign India Marcomverse: In conversation with Tourism Australia's Nishant Kashikar

Manasi Narasimhan, marketing and communications professional and former head of IMC - Mastercard South Asia, is hosting a fortnightly series for Campaign India.

Campaign India Marcomverse: In conversation with Tourism Australia's Nishant Kashikar
The fourth episode of Marcomverse, a podcast series which discusses the importance and role of marketing in solving business problems, is now on air.
 
Manasi Narasimhan, marketing and communications professional and former head of IMC - Mastercard South Asia, is hosting the series for Campaign India.
 
In this episode Nishant Kashikar, country manager, Tourism Australia, discusses how Australia bounced back to pre-covid levels of Indian tourists visiting the country. He also explains how Australia is attractive for Indians, the reality of 'revenge travel' and more... 
 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Source:
Campaign India

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Publicis makes in-office attendance mandatory on Mondays and eliminates consecutive remote work days

1 Publicis makes in-office attendance mandatory on Mondays and eliminates consecutive remote work days

Ex-MediaMonks senior executives launch new creative shop Uncanny

2 Ex-MediaMonks senior executives launch new creative shop Uncanny

How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

3 How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

Retailer's body calls for legal action against Big B and Flipkart for 'misleading' ad

4 Retailer's body calls for legal action against Big B and Flipkart for 'misleading' ad

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

5 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

6 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

7 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

8 Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

Charles Brian-Boys: A tribute to the Hong Kong ad legend

9 Charles Brian-Boys: A tribute to the Hong Kong ad legend

Dentsu launches female-focused practice in Hong Kong to improve gender diversity in ads

10 Dentsu launches female-focused practice in Hong Kong to improve gender diversity in ads

Related Articles

Travel was the first to shut down, will be the last to recover: Nishant Kashikar, Tourism Australia
Jan 18, 2021

Travel was the first to shut down, will be the last ...

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Susan Coghill, Tourism Australia
Oct 4, 2023
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Susan Coghill, ...

Tourism Australia congratulates England in Women’s World Cup ad
Aug 18, 2023
Charlotte Rawlings

Tourism Australia congratulates England in Women’s ...

Tourism Australia releases 'Come and say g'day' film
Oct 26, 2022
Campaign UK

Tourism Australia releases 'Come and say g'day' film

Just Published

Partha Sinha on the power of an idea
2 hours ago
Noel D'souza

Partha Sinha on the power of an idea

At an event hosted by The Times of India and WARC, Sinha revealed how creativity can drive brand success in a fast-paced digital world.

Accenture acquires creative management consultancy The Storytellers
3 hours ago
Ben Bold

Accenture acquires creative management consultancy ...

The Storytellers was founded in 2003. It now becomes part of Accenture's strategy and consulting practice.

Social media users spend more time discovering brands ahead of festive season: Carat report
3 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Social media users spend more time discovering ...

Carat's 'Reimagining India's Festive Landscape' report also states that women are the 'primary festive shoppers'.

Will advertising agencies survive?
3 hours ago
Maisie McCabe

Will advertising agencies survive?

As ad agencies find that they must move on from their traditional roles as creators and strategists and AI makes its presence increasingly felt, is a root-and-branch change to the industry’s long-standing business model necessary?