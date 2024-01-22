News Advertising Marketing
Lego elevates Bhavana Mandon as country manager, India

Was marketing director - India

The Lego Group has announced the elevation of Bhavana Mandon as country manager, India. 
 
Mandon will be responsible for expanding the Lego Group's footprint across India. She was marketing director - India. 
 
She will report to the newly appointed senior vice president, Lego APAC, Claus Kristensen. 
 
Kristensen takes over from Eric Maugein, who will be stepping down and transitioning to a new chapter in his career. Kristensen will oversee the APAC region, including the creation of newly reshuffled business units of India & Emerging Asia (IEA) and Singapore, Malaysia, and Travel Retail (SMTR).
 
Mandon said, "Being able to inspire and develop children for over 90 years is legendary and I am honored to be a part of this amazing journey of building the Brand Legacy in India. Immensely excited and thrilled with the idea of bringing smiles to the faces of kids and adults, I look forward to building this truly iconic and purpose-driven Brand in India.” 
 
Kristensen said, “At the Lego Group, we believe in the power of diversity to inspire creativity, and Bhavana brings a wealth of experience that will undoubtedly contribute to our mission of creating joyful moments through play. Her passion, expertise, and commitment align perfectly with the group values and her leadership will play a pivotal role in shaping the imaginative world of possibilities for kids and families across India.”
 
 
 
