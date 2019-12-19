ferrero rocher

Starcom wins Ferrero's China media mandate from Carat
Dec 19, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

Starcom wins Ferrero's China media mandate from Carat

Account estimated to be worth RMB $200 million or more in billings.

Ferrero Rocher shows that all that glitters is not gold
Dec 9, 2016
Ad Nut

Ferrero Rocher shows that all that glitters is not gold

Chinese-American fashion designer Vivienne Tam designed a Ferrero Rocher inspired gown in a Christmas campaign by Mirum Hong Kong.

SapientNitro relocates Torben Pheiffer from Munich to lead China office
Sep 10, 2013
Benjamin Li

SapientNitro relocates Torben Pheiffer from Munich to lead China office

SHANGHAI - SapientNitro is to relocate 15-year veteran Torben Pheiffer, a member of the German leadership team in its Munich office, to China as the MD of its office in Shanghai.

Digital happenings this week from Instagram, Google, Ferrero, Facebook and more
Dec 20, 2012
Staff Writer

Digital happenings this week from Instagram, Google, Ferrero, Facebook and more

A roundup of the latest digital people moves, account wins, pitches and developments across the Asia-Pacific region.

Ferrero Rocher, Kinder Bueno select creative agencies for Southeast Asia
Sep 7, 2012
Racheal Lee

Ferrero Rocher, Kinder Bueno select creative agencies for Southeast Asia

ASIA-PACIFIC - Ferrero SEA has handed regional accounts for its confectionary brands Ferrero Rocher and Kinder Bueno to Grey Group Asia Pacific and shopper marketing agency Grey DPI, without a pitch.

Grey Healthcare scoops Nutella PR duties in Hong Kong
Nov 1, 2010
Benjamin Li

Grey Healthcare scoops Nutella PR duties in Hong Kong

HONG KONG - Grey Healthcare Hong Kong has won the communications duties for Nutella, including public relations, advertorial and lining up sampling opportunities with bakery chains in Hong Kong.

