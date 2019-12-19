ferrero rocher
Starcom wins Ferrero's China media mandate from Carat
Account estimated to be worth RMB $200 million or more in billings.
Ferrero Rocher shows that all that glitters is not gold
Chinese-American fashion designer Vivienne Tam designed a Ferrero Rocher inspired gown in a Christmas campaign by Mirum Hong Kong.
SapientNitro relocates Torben Pheiffer from Munich to lead China office
SHANGHAI - SapientNitro is to relocate 15-year veteran Torben Pheiffer, a member of the German leadership team in its Munich office, to China as the MD of its office in Shanghai.
Digital happenings this week from Instagram, Google, Ferrero, Facebook and more
A roundup of the latest digital people moves, account wins, pitches and developments across the Asia-Pacific region.
Ferrero Rocher, Kinder Bueno select creative agencies for Southeast Asia
ASIA-PACIFIC - Ferrero SEA has handed regional accounts for its confectionary brands Ferrero Rocher and Kinder Bueno to Grey Group Asia Pacific and shopper marketing agency Grey DPI, without a pitch.
Grey Healthcare scoops Nutella PR duties in Hong Kong
HONG KONG - Grey Healthcare Hong Kong has won the communications duties for Nutella, including public relations, advertorial and lining up sampling opportunities with bakery chains in Hong Kong.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins