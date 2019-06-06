fcb india

FCB reshapes India business, grouping three creative shops
21 hours ago
Staff Reporters

FCB Ulka, FCB Interface, and a new shop, FCB India, will be full-service outfits under a group structure, as agency veterans Nitin Karkare, Swati Bhattacharya, Robby Mathew and Joe Thaliath get promotions.

2019 Cannes contenders: 'Out & Proud Classifieds' by FCB India
Jun 6, 2019
Staff Reporters

The Times of India offered its classifieds section as a place for LGBTQ Indians to share stories of connection and acceptance.

India ends Cannes Lions 2018 on a high
Jun 24, 2018
Campaign India Team

Ogilvy bagged a Grand Prix in Creative Effectiveness and FCB India got a gold in Glass Lions as a lifetime achievement award was bestowed on the Pandey brothers.

