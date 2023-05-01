Uber moves beyond cars to ride with three-wheelers in latest India campaign

Uber Auto has rolled out a film #SaathChale (go along), to spotlight the journey of some of India’s ‘resilient aspirers’ - cricketer Yashaswi Jaiswal and T Natarajan and the country’s first female bouncer Mehrunissa Shaukat Ali.

Conceptualised by FCB India , the films connect the three stars, Jaiswal, Natarajan and Ali, each of whom had a humble beginning in life, to Uber Auto. The films spotlight how the challenges of everyday commute should not keep one away from chasing their dreams. The films are based on the real-life stories of Jaiswal, Natarajan, and Mehrunissa and convey their struggles, grit, concerns, and the belief they had in themselves while overcoming life’s hurdles.

Ameya Velankar, head of Marketing, Uber India and South Asia, said, "At Uber, we are constantly reimagining the way we move people for the better. Through our affordable product, Uber Auto, we aim to make our platform accessible to millions of resilient aspirers in India who are constantly striving to fulfil their ambitions. Our campaign celebrates the spirit of those who are willing to extend themselves and question the status quo. The stories of Yashaswi, Mehrunissa, and T Natarajan truly represent this spirit. They emerged from humble beginnings and have gone on to ace their respective fields. It is our tribute to all resilient aspirers in the country.”