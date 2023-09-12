Dheeraj Sinha joins FCB as group CEO India & SA; Rohit Ohri elevated to global role

FCB has announced the appointment of Dheeraj Sinha as group CEO India and South Asia. Sinha will join the group in November and will replace Rohit Ohri, who is moving to a global role and is designated as FCB global partner.

Sinha will report to Tyler Turnbull, global CEO, FCB.

Sinha joins the agency from Publicis Groupe, where he currently serves as CEO, Leo Burnett South Asia and chairperson, BBH India.

Turnbull said, “Since Rohit joined FCB eight years ago, FCB India has seen tremendous success under his leadership. It was time for his next challenge, and while we can’t thank him enough for all that he has done for the agency, I’m excited to have him join our global team to put his valuable experience to work for some important upcoming projects. Together, we have found his successor in Dheeraj—an amazingly talented, creatively focused and driven leader who understands the economic power of creativity.”

He added, “Dheeraj is a strong advocate for the power of creativity, with a proven track record of transforming businesses. His experience driving revenue for iconic creative brands and agencies is exactly what we needed to help fuel our next chapter of success in India."

Ohri said, “The last eight years at FCB Group India have been truly amazing. My mandate was to transform the creative reputation of FCB in India. By nurturing culture and cultivating talent, we’ve been able to deliver creative excellence consistently since 2018. I’m enormously grateful to my fabulous India team for the creative and business success we have seen. Our partnership with our clients has been our true strength in this creative transformation journey. Further, with the acquisition of Kinnect and the launch of FCB/SIX in India, I believe we are now uniquely poised to power our creative work with data and technology. I’m delighted to now work on the strategic priorities of our global network with Susan and Tyler as FCB global partner."

He added, “I’m delighted to welcome Dheeraj into the FCB family. He is a dynamic leader brimming with new ideas. I believe he has the right capabilities and mindset to take FCB Group India to newer heights."

Sinha said, “I am so excited to be leading the next phase of narrative for FCB in India and the region. I believe that with data and technology at its service, creativity is the greatest force of our times. The true power of our industry is in maximizing business opportunities and solving human problems using creativity. I love the perspective at FCB about creativity as an economic multiplier. The agency has had a great run in the country, with very strong partnerships with the best clients, and has been one of the most respected agency brands. I look forward to working with the global leadership at FCB under Susan and Tyler, to continue to build FCB in India and the region as the most creative company, helping our clients maximise the opportunities and leaving the world a better place at the same time!”