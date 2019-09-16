rohit ohri

For DAN's new APAC CEO Ashish Bhasin, the sequel is where the plot thickens
Sep 16, 2019
Prasad Sangameshwaran

The career trajectory of Ashish Bhasin, the newly appointed CEO of DAN APAC, shows that it's possible to have a longer and more impactful second innings in advertising.

'Consumers adopt meaning': Rohit Ohri
Sep 28, 2018
Campaign India Team

Rohit Ohri and Sumeli Chatterjee discussed the importance of cultural voltage and explained how #SindoorKhela came about on day two of Spikes Asia 2018

Rohit Ohri quits Dentsu
Jul 27, 2015
Campaign India Team

SINGAPORE - Rohit Ohri, CEO of Dentsu Asia Pacific, is exiting the agency. Ohri had relocated to Singapore in June to take on the role of CEO, Dentsu Asia Pacific (excluding Japan).

Dentsu Asia Pacific appoints Rohit Ohri as CEO
Jun 2, 2015
Adrian Peter Tse

ASIA-PACIFIC - Dentsu Aegis Network has appointed Rohit Ohri as CEO of Dentsu Asia Pacific, where he will be covering all markets in the region except for Japan.

