Aug 14, 2021

FCB acquires equity stake in Kinnect

Kinnect will continue to operate under the management of its current leadership team

Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) and FCB have announced the acquisition of equity stake in Kinnect, an independent digital marketing agency.
 
According to a statement, the agency will partner FCB Group India and will continue to operate under the management of its current leadership.
 
Kinnect was founded in 2011 by Rohan Mehta and Chandni Shah in 2011 and has offices across Mumbai, New Delhi and Bengaluru. 
 
Rohit Ohri, chairman and CEO, FCB Group India, said, “We believe that today creativity needs to be fueled by technology and data. Our ideas must not only generate greater long-term brand value but also activate business in the short term. This new partnership between the FCB Group, India’s most awarded creative agency, and Kinnect, India’s largest independent digital agency, will actualise this vision and mission for all our clients.”
 
Kinnect has built in-house capabilities for influencer and talent outreach - Kinnect Outreach, reputation management and listening - Kinnect 24/7, along with Kinnect Tech and Kinnect Productions.
 
Rohan Mehta, CEO, Kinnect, said, “This development represents an exciting new chapter in our journey! As part of a global network, we see a huge opportunity to learn from their experiences and apply them in an Indian context. We will continue building new capabilities and evolving our services based on the needs of the markets while focusing on delivering the most effective solutions for our clients.”
 
Chandni Shah, COO, Kinnect, added, “We are thrilled to be joining forces with the FCB Group. Leveraging their expertise in building brands over decades, we hope to achieve similar legacies for our clients. Together we look forward to engineering a more transformative and holistic experience for brands and are excited about the possibilities of what we can achieve together."
 
