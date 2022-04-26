News
Campaign India Team
1 day ago

Dheeraj Sinha appointed chairperson at BBH India as Subhash Kamath moves to advisory role

Sinha, who has been appointed as chairperson of BBH India, will continue as CEO and CSO of Leo Burnett, South Asia

Dheeraj Sinha (left) and Subhash Kamath
Dheeraj Sinha (left) and Subhash Kamath
Publicis Groupe India has announced that Dheeraj Sinha has been appointed as chairperson of BBH India. Sinha will continue as CEO and CSO of Leo Burnett South Asia.
 
Subhash Kamath, CEO, BBH and Publicis Worldwide India, is moving on from the agency, but will continue in an advisory role.
 
Sinha will lead the agency alongside Russell Barrett, CEO and CCO, BBH India. He noted in a statement that the agency's goal is to be among the "topmost agencies in the BBH network globally, creating work for our clients that brings them growth and glory.”
 
Anupriya Acharya, CEO, Publicis Groupe South Asia, said, “With Russell as CEO and CCO of BBH India and Dheeraj taking additional charge as chairperson, BBH India, we will further accelerate the agency’s spectrum of capabilities and creative product ... this is also a testament of the strong leadership talent we have.”
 
Kamath added, “I’ve been doing this for a very long time and as I enter the twilight of my 35-year career in advertising, I believe it’s time to hand over the baton to the next generation of leadership as I transition into an advisory role for Publicis Groupe.”
 
Barrett added that he looked forward to partnering with Sinha, who he's worked with earlier. "He brings a lot of energy and dynamism to every interaction and piece of work he touches," he added. 
