dheeraj sinha

Tinder assigns creative mandate to Leo Burnett in India
Oct 18, 2019
Campaign India Team

Account won post a multi-agency pitch

Grey hires Dheeraj Sinha as consultant to head planning for South and Southeast Asia
Aug 13, 2012
Campaign India Team

Sinha was previously regional planning director, Asia, at Bates India.

Dheeraj Sinha to leave Bates after seven years
May 14, 2012
David Blecken

MUMBAI – Dheeraj Sinha, Bates’ India-based regional planning director, has resigned from the agency.

WPP agency bates drops ‘141’ as part of latest rebranding
Oct 11, 2011
Staff Reporters

ASIA-PACIFIC - Bates is undergoing a number of changes in an effort to rebuild its brand and strengthen its offering, both internally and to clients.

Bates 141 promotes Dheeraj Sinha to regional role
Mar 22, 2011
Staff Reporters

ASIA-PACIFIC – Bates 141 has promoted India chief strategy officer Dheeraj Sinha to regional planning director.

Where are Asia's challenger brands?
Apr 20, 2010
Michael O'Neill

Virgin, Apple and Avis all began as small players and created value and goodwill in the market based on their status as a challenger to the dominant brand in their respective categories.

