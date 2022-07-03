Advertising News
Campaign India Team
Jul 3, 2022

PepsiCo India appoints Leo Burnett to handle creative

The account was won following a multi-agency pitch.

PepsiCo has appointed Leo Burnett as its creative partner in India. The agency will handle creative across mainline and digital for its foods and beverages portfolio.
 
The account was won post a multi-agency pitch.
 
George Kovoor, SVP, PepsiCo India, said, “At PepsiCo India, our aim is to create innovative and purposeful consumer campaigns that help us engage effectively with our consumers. With an intent to further accelerate our marketing efforts, we are delighted to welcome Leo Burnett as our new creative agency. Their strategic thinking along with robust creative and marketing capabilities make them the right partners for our next phase of growth.”
 
Dheeraj Sinha, CEO, Leo Burnett, South Asia, and chairperson, BBH India, said, “We are overwhelmed with the trust posed in us by PepsiCo India in aligning their portfolio with us. PepsiCo’s business in India is witnessing  a tremendous growth journey and we are looking forward to being their partners in accelerating this momentum. The mandate offers us a wonderful  opportunity to further create groundbreaking work, and integrate culture, creativity, data and technology in campaigns, going forward.” 
Source:
Campaign India

