Publicis Groupe acquires AKA Asia

The Singapore-based communications agency will work alongside MSL as part of the Groupe’s Influence practice.

Clockwise from top left: Kate O’Shea (AKA); Amy Wright (AKA); Margaret Key (MSL); Joanne Theseira (Publicis Communications); Leya Teo (AKA); Amrita Randhawa (Publicis Groupe)
Clockwise from top left: Kate O'Shea (AKA); Amy Wright (AKA); Margaret Key (MSL); Joanne Theseira (Publicis Communications); Leya Teo (AKA); Amrita Randhawa (Publicis Groupe)

Publicis Groupe Singapore is acquiring integrated communications agency AKA Asia, in a move aimed at diversifying the Groupe’s capabilities in Southeast Asia and strengthening its communications, PR and influence offering in the region.  

Founded in 2009 as the Singapore arm of ImpactAsia and rebranded to AKA Asia in 2011 as an independent, the agency works with a wide variety of clients, producing campaigns for such well-known consumer brands as Tiger Beer, Impossible Foods, Lego, Jetstar, Foodpanda, Durex and Willam Grant & Sons. Its Singapore-based team of more than 50 communications professionals annually wins awards for its work, business and culture, including accolades from the PR Awards, PRCA and Sabre Awards. The agency is now led by CEO Leya Teo who was named one of Campaign's Greater China Women to Watch in 2022 during her previous role as VP of Edelman in Shanghai. 

“AKA Asia, which has a stellar reputation in Singapore, will complement our existing agency capabilities to deliver exceptional solutions for our clients,” said Amrita Randhawa, CEO for Publicis Groupe Singapore and Southeast Asia. “The AKA founders, Kate O’Shea and Amy Wright, have built an incredible operation with a solid track record for conceptualising and delivering fearless creative communications campaigns to a broad range of consumer and corporate clients. We are excited to welcome them and the team into our family.” 

AKA group team shot (2022)

AKA will now join Publicis Groupe’s Influence practice in SEA, led by Margaret Key, working alongside communications heavyweight agency, MSL. For AKA, the deal allows them to draw on a wider range of Publicis capabilities and services across Asia for clients.

"This is an exciting time for our agency, our growing team and our clients,” said Leya Teo, CEO of AKA Asia. “Together we have worked tirelessly to build an agency dedicated to putting its people first, empowering them to deliver innovative work that’s fearlessly creative and anchored in an earned-first approach. We look forward to leveraging Publicis’ Power of One philosophy and its diverse ecosystem for clients across Asia, and the opportunities this provides our talented team." 

Margaret Key, CEO at MSL Asia Pacific, added: "We are both excited and proud to partner with AKA Asia. Kate and Amy have built an enviable workplace culture, evidenced by talent they have nurtured from within over the last 15 years. This union will enable us to offer more value to our clients in Singapore and across our global network.”   

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.  

Campaign Asia

