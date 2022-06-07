PR Awards Asia 2022: Winners revealed

On this 21st anniversary edition of the PR Awards Asia, Campaign Asia-Pacific and PRWeek Asia announce the full list of winners. See below for the full winners list across all categories, or view the list on the official website.

The Grand Prix award for Campaign of the Year went to ‘REmemory’ by Ogilvy Taiwan which also scored Gold awards for the Cause-Related Public Awareness and Non-Profit categories. Meanwhile, Weber Shandwick’s ‘Mark of Summer’ for Hotels.com bagged the APAC Campaign of the Year. And Joanne Painter of Icon Agency picked up the coveted PR Agency Head of the Year title.

The full shortlist can be viewed here.

GRAND PRIX Category Award Title Agency/Company Brand Market ID CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR Winner REmemory Ogilvy Taiwan REmemory Taiwan C07.380481

CAMPAIGN CATEGORIES Category Award Title Agency/Company Brand Market ID Arts, Entertainment & Media Gold K11 Art Mall MEME Museum by 9GAG K11 Concepts K11 Art Mall MEME Museum by 9GAG Hong Kong SAR C01.380020 Silver Sardar Udham: Unravelling life of a revolutionary Amazon Prime Video Sardar Udham: Unravelling life of a revolutionary India C01.380629 Bronze Taking regional stories to global audience Amazon Prime Video Taking regional stories to global audience India C01.380809 Automotive & Transport Gold Genesis Motor China ‘Year One’ Campaign H+K Strategies Genesis Motor China China C02.381413 Silver Not Just a Brand New Car- ŠKODA KUSHAQ ŠKODA AUTO India N/A India C02.381464 Bronze The Art of Dreams Singapore by Porsche DeVries Global Singapore Porsche Asia Pacific Singapore C02.381547 Brand Development (Product) Gold LIFE PLATE DENTSU EcoFlow Technology Japan Japan C03.381186 Silver Curing Australia's Visual Hangover We Are Different Vivo Australia C03.378838 Bronze The GFX Suite CampaignLab Fujifilm Australia C03.381468 Brand Development (Service) Gold Remove The Barrier Snapchat, We Are Different and Only Everything The Great Barrier Reef Foundation Australia C04.380050 Silver The meal that goes a long way ERA Myanmar FoodPanda Myanmar C04.378205 Silver Fridge for Thought We Are Different HelloFresh Australia C04.379953 Business-to-Business Gold Launch of Momento Iris Worldwide Singapore Nespresso Singapore C05.381268 Silver Transparent Living Ogilvy Taiwan TAYA Electric Wire & Cable Taiwan C05.378632 Bronze Nespresso gets to the CO:RE of the workplace The Hoffman Agency Nespresso Hong Kong SAR C05.380477 Cause-Related - Diversity & Inclusion Gold What's On Your Plate? Herd MSL Fairy Australia C06.380926 Silver FWD x Hong Chi “Dishes Make Wishes” Campaign FleishmanHillard Hong Kong FWD Insurance Hong Kong SAR C06.379853 Bronze Stand Up Against Street Harassment GenesisBCW L'Oreal Paris (L'Oreal India) India C06.380398 Bronze Hard Hat Challenge Uplifting women in STEM fields Weber Shandwick Vedanta Aluminium India C06.381998 Cause-Related - Public Awareness Gold REmemory Ogilvy Taiwan REmemory Taiwan C07.380481 Silver LIFE PLATE DENTSU EcoFlow Technology Japan Japan C07.381187 Bronze Telstra: Talking Loneliness Herd MSL Telstra Australia C07.380292 Consumer Launch Gold K11 Art Mall MEME Museum by 9GAG K11 Concepts K11 Art Mall Hong Kong SAR C08.380089 Silver SkyHelix Sentosa Launch Mount Faber Leisure Group SkyHelix Sentosa Singapore C08.378386 Bronze Sony New Category Product Launch Campaign Ruder Finn Sony China C08.381980 Corporate Branding Gold Grab's Journey to Nasdaq Grab N/A Singapore C09.381694 Silver FlyBetter FlyAgain with Emirates campaign Redhill Emirates Japan C09.379900 Bronze The AWEsome Way to Recovery AsiaWorld-Expo Management Limited AsiaWorld-Expo Hong Kong SAR C09.380718 Corporate Publications Gold #Candid 100 Perspectives on Gender Equality in Singapore Dilucidar Swedish Chamber of Commerce in Singapore Singapore C10.381645 Silver Logistics of Things by DHL DHL N/A Singapore C10.381711 Bronze From Dazhongli to HKRI Taikoo Hui HKR International N/A China C10.378289 Bronze Watch Women Win Anthem Watch Women Win New Zealand C10.380199 Corporate Social Responsibility Gold “We CAN Protect the Future” Recycling Program Ogilvy Public Relations Worldwide Mead Johnson Nutrition Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR C11.380059 Silver Embracing inclusive growth,OR opens "door of opportunity" Ogilvy Thailand OR Thailand C11.381518 Bronze What's On Your Plate? Herd MSL Fairy Australia C11.380928 E-commerce Gold To dance, or not to dance? ERA Myanmar Samsung Myanmar C12.378212 Silver Shopee Celebrates Local Shopee N/A Singapore C12.380854 Bronze Public Disease Education on Androgenetic Alopecia Ogilvy Health Organon China C12.379970 Environmental Gold HK’s First Milk Powder Tin RVM Recycling Campaign Dynamic Duo (DDPR) FRISO® Hong Kong SAR C13.378320 Silver B-Side Recipes DENTSU Hot-Pot Soup Base Japan C13.380816 Bronze Remove The Barrier Snapchat, We Are Different and Only Everything The Great Barrier Reef Foundation Australia C13.380284 Experiential PR Gold Live Your Free with Long White Eleven PR Long White New Zealand C14.379925 Silver Remove The Barrier Snapchat, We Are Different and Only Everything The Great Barrier Reef Foundation Australia C14.380274 Bronze LIFE PLATE DENTSU EcoFlow Technology Japan Japan C14.381193 Financial Communications Gold The Inaction Figure Eleven Nano Digital Home Loans Australia C15.380971 Silver Grab's Journey to Nasdaq Grab N/A Singapore C15.381712 Bronze FWD ‘Treasurance Shop’ Campaign Sinclair and MSL Hong Kong FWD Life Insurance Company (Bermuda) Limited Hong Kong SAR C15.380333 Health & Wellness Gold See What Lies Beneath Current Global Novartis Hong Kong SAR C16.380768 Bronze Smoked Lungs Ogilvy Guangzhou Tencent Medipedia China C16.379920 Bronze 2021 WSD: a New Medical Communication Paradigm One For All Public Relations Consultants Actilyse Taiwan C16.380143 Healthcare: Ethical Gold 6 Minutes Together McCann Health Japan OPSUMIT Japan C17.381510 Silver Migraine karuta card game (Japanese traditional card game) PRAP Japan Eli Lilly Japan K.K. Japan C17.381181 Bronze Together to Guard a Healthy Mind Ogilvy Health Janssen China China C17.379903 Influencer Marketing Gold Making Beauty History with Christian Wilkins Herd MSL Pantene Australia C18.379997 Silver Booking.com - Booking Explorers Allison + Partners Singapore Booking.com Singapore C18.378934 Bronze Uniting Aussie Parents with Kinder #HappyHacks History Will Be Kind Ferrero Happy Hippos Australia C18.381287 Bronze Hope Full Campaign Prain Global 11STREET South Korea C18.381954 Integrated Marketing Gold Blue Sky Dreaming: Australia’s Expo 2020 Dubai Icon Agency & Acorn Strategy Department of Foreign Affairs & Trade Australia C19.380916 Silver Sony New Category Product Launch Campaign Ruder Finn Sony China C19.381957 Bronze Napoleon Dynamite Puts His Sweet Skills To Work Adhesive SEEK Australia C19.380136 Bronze PEPSI SAYS ‘BELLA CIAO’ TO MONEY HEIST Edelman India Pepsi India C19.380547 Internal Communications Gold Transforming Internal Communications, Achieving New Heights Manulife Hong Kong N/A Hong Kong SAR C20.380675 Silver Grab’s Public Listing: #OneGrabCommunity Grab N/A Singapore C20.381721 Bronze 'SEA Our Difference’ Fifth Anniversary Sandpiper Health 'SEA Our Difference’ Fifth Anniversary Singapore C20.380061 Media Relations Gold A MOUTHFUL OF INSPIRING STORIES Golin Hong Kong Deliveroo Hong Kong SAR C21.380692 Silver Grab's Journey to Nasdaq Grab N/A Singapore C21.381716 Bronze Southeast Freight: The Road to Growth DHL DHL Global Forwarding Singapore C21.381707 Non-Profit Gold REmemory Ogilvy Taiwan REmemory Taiwan C22.380474 Silver This is Our Shot Sandpiper Health, Fathm Save the Children Singapore C22.381083 Bronze Stronger Mind Stronger You Ogilvy Beijing UNICEF China C22.379890 PR Event Gold TOKYO GEIDAI ART FES PR Consulting Dentsu Tokyo University of the Arts Japan C23.379536 Silver LIFE PLATE DENTSU EcoFlow Technology Japan Japan C23.381197 Bronze Ngong Ping 360 Sweatival Ngong Ping 360 N/A Hong Kong SAR C23.380176 Bronze Friso Good Poop Matters, Baby! Grayling Singapore, Omnicom Public Relations Group Singapore Friso Singapore Singapore C23.380804 Promotional Activity Bronze To dance, or not to dance? ERA Myanmar Samsung Myanmar C24.378215 Public Affairs Gold How a powerful communications campaign helped save lives GCI Health N/A Singapore C25.381536 Silver Advancing SRHR Movement for Youth in Japan APCO Worldwide Bayer Japan C25.379667 Bronze Johnson & Johnson Announces to Support Common Prosperity Johnson & Johnson N/A China C25.379788 Public Education Gold What's On Your Plate? Herd MSL Fairy Australia C26.380930 Silver Blow with Love Era Ogilvy Merck Sharp & Dohme (I.A.) Taiwan Branch Taiwan C26.378139 Silver Back To Origin: The Colorless Rainbow Wunderman Thompson (Taiwan) Gilead Taiwan Taiwan C26.378538 Silver This is Our Shot Sandpiper Health, Fathm Save the Children Singapore C26.381101 Public Sector Gold ONLINE CITY OFFICE OZMA Saku city Japan C27.380514 Silver B-Side Recipes DENTSU Hot-Pot Soup Base Japan C27.380817 Bronze Time Travel in Seoul HARRIE Seoul Metropolitan Government South Korea C27.378372 Bronze TOKYO GEIDAI ART FES PR Consulting Dentsu Tokyo University of the Arts Japan C27.379521 Reputation and Issues Management Gold To dance, or not to dance? ERA Myanmar Samsung Myanmar C28.378585 Silver Fostering Integrated Crisis Communication Strategies to Rebuild PT Kilang Pertamina Internasional Pertamina Indonesia C28.382223 Bronze Air India Valentine’s Day App Crisis Mitigation Redhill Builder.ai India C28.380167 Sports Gold adidas: HOME OF SPORT Current Global adidas Singapore Singapore C29.381848 Silver PaRa Transformation PR Consulting Dentsu N/A Japan C29.379073 Bronze HK Student Sports Awards - You Are Star A.S. Watson Group N/A Hong Kong SAR C29.381372 Technology Gold Verbing #GorillaJaisaTough for India’s Next Half Billion FleishmanHillard Corning® Gorilla® Glass India C30.381731 Silver Unlock the True Convenience RF Thunder OPPO India India C30.381163 Bronze The GFX Suite CampaignLab Fujifilm Australia C30.381458 Best Use of Analytics Gold Taking Flight with Data IN.FOM Expedia Singapore C31.381359 Silver 2021 Kpop Radar TikTok Music Conference TikTok Korea N/A South Korea C31.380230 Bronze Measuring Filipinos’ Trust During a Pandemic EON The Stakeholders Relations Group Philippine Trust Index 2021 Philippines C31.379769 Best Use of Broadcast/Video Gold A Day of Trans Golin Yennefer Fang Studios China C32.380693 Silver There’s No Taste Like Home Ogilvy Public Relations TamJai SamGor Mixian Hong Kong SAR C32.380552 Bronze Creating a Healthier Asia APCO Worldwide Gilead Sciences Singapore C32.380065 Best Use of Content Gold K11 Art Mall MEME Museum by 9GAG K11 Concepts K11 Art Mall Hong Kong SAR C33.380094 Silver Napoleon Dynamite Puts His Sweet Skills To Work Adhesive SEEK Australia C33.380135 Bronze Canesten - University of Down Under DEC PR Canesten Australia C33.378348 Bronze Curing Australia's Visual hangover We Are Different Vivo Australia C33.378839 Best Use of Digital Gold Sex, Love, and Mysteries Era Ogilvy Merck Sharp & Dohme (I.A.)Taiwan Branch Taiwan C34.378141 Silver Invis is, Smile to Support - Cheerleader Audition The Hoffman Agency Invisalign Taiwan Taiwan C34.380843 Bronze #LagoBaaharSeFitAurAndarSeBhi Tata Consumer Products Tetley Green Tea Immune India C34.380967 Bronze adidas: HOME OF SPORT Current Global adidas Singapore Singapore C34.381862 Best Use of Social Media Gold Remove The Barrier Snapchat, We Are Different and Only Everything The Great Barrier Reef Foundation Australia C35.380268 Silver Our Green and Gold Eleven Hort Innovation Australia C35.380972 Bronze #TheFamilyManJobHunt Amazon Prime Video The Family Man S2 India C35.380638 Best Use of VR/AR/MR Gold Remove The Barrier Snapchat, We Are Different and Only Everything The Great Barrier Reef Foundation Australia C36.380281 Silver Hendrick's World Cucumber Day AKA Asia Hendrick's Gin Singapore C36.382144 Bronze Kai Tin Key to Fun Link Asset Management N/A Hong Kong SAR C36.380093 Best Use of Virtual Platforms - B2B Silver Global Conversations Edelman Singapore Singapore Tourism Board Singapore C37.381115 Best Use of Virtual Platforms - B2C Gold ONLINE CITY OFFICE OZMA Saku city Japan C38.380543 Silver The Curious Case of the Missing Peranakan Treasure Omnicom Public Relations Group Raffles Hotel Singapore Singapore C38.380304 Bronze #UnlockingEntertainment – Picture Abhi Baaki Hai GenesisBCW BookMyShow India C38.380364 Best Video Story-telling Gold Gymnastic Girl Ogilvy Taiwan HAN LIN PUBLISHING Taiwan C39.380439 Silver The meal that goes a long way ERA Myanmar FoodPanda Myanmar C39.378209 Silver Logistics company delivers itself to space MUELLERGORDON FLS Group Thailand C39.380313 Bronze #DeliverThanks Organic by MSL Amazon India India C39.381904 Best Use of Digital (COVID-19) Gold Save Small Businesses Vero Tiktok Thailand CR01.379992 Silver TOKYO GEIDAI ART FES PR Consulting Dentsu Tokyo University of the Arts Japan CR01.379534 Crisis Management (COVID-19) No Award Internal Communications (COVID-19) Gold Gift of the Jab CSL Limited Internal Communications N/A Australia CR03.382242 Silver TCS Vaccination League Tata Consultancy Services N/A India CR03.381198 Bronze The Quayside - Trilogy Of Revival Link Asset Management The Quayside Hong Kong SAR CR03.378623 Reputation and Issues Management (COVID-19) No Award Post-Pandemic Recovery (COVID-19) Gold Carnival Cruise Line - Find You Fun Type FleishmanHillard Carnival Cruise Line Australia CR05.381399 Silver The AWEsome Way to Recovery AsiaWorld-Expo Management Limited AsiaWorld-Expo Hong Kong SAR CR05.380716 Bronze #UnlockingEntertainment – Picture Abhi Baaki Hai GenesisBCW BookMyShow India CR05.380177 Bronze Route To Recovery GenesisBCW IndiGo India CR05.381508 Public Health (COVID-19) Gold Motivation to get your vaccination! Gojek Singapore N/A Singapore CR06.380853 Silver Max The Vax Genesis BCW Uber India India CR06.380338 Bronze This is Our Shot Sandpiper Health, Fathm Save the Children Singapore CR06.381131 REGIONAL CAMPAIGN CATEGORIES Category Award Title Agency/Company Brand Market ID Australia/New Zealand PR Campaign of the Year Gold Melbourne Uncorked by Piper-Heidsieck Romano Beck Piper-Heidsieck Australia CA01.380565 Silver Napoleon Dynamite Puts His Sweet Skills To Work Adhesive SEEK Australia CA01.380141 Bronze The GFX Suite CampaignLab Fujifilm Australia CA01.381442 Greater China PR Campaign of the Year Gold Sony New Category Product Launch Campaign Ruder Finn Sony China CA02.381994 Silver Shanghai Disney Fifth Anniversary Reputation and Publicity Campaign Shanghai Disney Resort N/A China CA02.380866 Bronze Yahoo TV Immersive Academy Yahoo N/A Taiwan CA02.380833 Japan/Korea PR Campaign of the Year Silver B-Side Recipes DENTSU Hot-Pot Soup Base Japan CA03.380818 Silver LIFE PLATE DENTSU EcoFlow Technology Japan Japan CA03.381183 Bronze TOKYO GEIDAI ART FES PR Consulting Dentsu Tokyo University of the Arts Japan CA03.379535 South Asia PR Campaign of the Year Gold Route To Recovery Genesis BCW IndiGo India CA04.381511 Southeast Asia PR Campaign of the Year Gold Shopee Celebrates Local Shopee N/A Singapore CA05.380857 Silver Unlocking new possibilities for Southeast Asia with Technology VMware N/A Singapore CA05.380530 Bronze To dance, or not to dance? ERA Myanmar Samsung Myanmar CA05.378216 Asia-Pacific PR Campaign of the Year Bronze Marks of Summer Weber Shandwick Hotels.com Hong Kong SAR CA06.381361

CONSULTANCY CATEGORIES Category Award Agency/Company Market ID Australia/New Zealand PR Consultancy of the Year Winner WE Communications Australia CN01.381013 Greater China PR Consultancy of the Year Winner Ogilvy China CN02.378884 Japan/Korea PR Consultancy of the Year Winner FleishmanHillard Korea South Korea CN03.381280 South Asia PR Consultancy of the Year Winner MSL INDIA India CN04.380773 Southeast Asia PR Consultancy of the Year Winner Ogilvy Singapore CN05.381035 Commendation GCI Health Singapore CN05.381665 Asia-Pacific PR Consultancy of the Year Winner Ruder Finn China CN06.381044 Boutique PR Consultancy of the Year Winner Anthem New Zealand CN07.380409 ESG Consultancy of the Year No Award Specialist Consultancy of the Year Winner Wachsman Singapore CN09.379980 Commendation GCI Health Singapore CN09.381669

PEOPLE/TEAM/COMPANY CATEGORIES Category Award Agency/Company Market ID Best Culture of the Year Winner Sling & Stone Australia PT01.381220 Diversity and Inclusion Company of the Year Winner Golin Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR PT02.380711