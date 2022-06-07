PR Awards Asia 2022: Winners revealed

On this 21st anniversary edition of the PR Awards Asia, Campaign Asia-Pacific and PRWeek Asia announce the full list of winners. See below for the full winners list across all categories, or view the list on the official website.
The Grand Prix award for Campaign of the Year went to ‘REmemory’ by Ogilvy Taiwan which also scored Gold awards for the Cause-Related Public Awareness and Non-Profit categories. Meanwhile, Weber Shandwick’s ‘Mark of Summer’ for Hotels.com bagged the APAC Campaign of the Year. And Joanne Painter of Icon Agency picked up the coveted PR Agency Head of the Year title.
The full shortlist can be viewed here.
|GRAND PRIX
|Category
|Award
|Title
|Agency/Company
|Brand
|Market
|ID
|CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR
|Winner
|REmemory
|Ogilvy Taiwan
|REmemory
|Taiwan
|C07.380481
|CAMPAIGN CATEGORIES
|Category
|Award
|Title
|Agency/Company
|Brand
|Market
|ID
|Arts, Entertainment & Media
|Gold
|K11 Art Mall MEME Museum by 9GAG
|K11 Concepts
|K11 Art Mall MEME Museum by 9GAG
|Hong Kong SAR
|C01.380020
|Silver
|Sardar Udham: Unravelling life of a revolutionary
|Amazon Prime Video
|Sardar Udham: Unravelling life of a revolutionary
|India
|C01.380629
|Bronze
|Taking regional stories to global audience
|Amazon Prime Video
|Taking regional stories to global audience
|India
|C01.380809
|Automotive & Transport
|Gold
|Genesis Motor China ‘Year One’ Campaign
|H+K Strategies
|Genesis Motor China
|China
|C02.381413
|Silver
|Not Just a Brand New Car- ŠKODA KUSHAQ
|ŠKODA AUTO India
|N/A
|India
|C02.381464
|Bronze
|The Art of Dreams Singapore by Porsche
|DeVries Global Singapore
|Porsche Asia Pacific
|Singapore
|C02.381547
|Brand Development (Product)
|Gold
|LIFE PLATE
|DENTSU
|EcoFlow Technology Japan
|Japan
|C03.381186
|Silver
|Curing Australia's Visual Hangover
|We Are Different
|Vivo
|Australia
|C03.378838
|Bronze
|The GFX Suite
|CampaignLab
|Fujifilm
|Australia
|C03.381468
|Brand Development (Service)
|Gold
|Remove The Barrier
|Snapchat, We Are Different and Only Everything
|The Great Barrier Reef Foundation
|Australia
|C04.380050
|Silver
|The meal that goes a long way
|ERA Myanmar
|FoodPanda
|Myanmar
|C04.378205
|Silver
|Fridge for Thought
|We Are Different
|HelloFresh
|Australia
|C04.379953
|Business-to-Business
|Gold
|Launch of Momento
|Iris Worldwide Singapore
|Nespresso
|Singapore
|C05.381268
|Silver
|Transparent Living
|Ogilvy Taiwan
|TAYA Electric Wire & Cable
|Taiwan
|C05.378632
|Bronze
|Nespresso gets to the CO:RE of the workplace
|The Hoffman Agency
|Nespresso
|Hong Kong SAR
|C05.380477
|Cause-Related - Diversity & Inclusion
|Gold
|What's On Your Plate?
|Herd MSL
|Fairy
|Australia
|C06.380926
|Silver
|FWD x Hong Chi “Dishes Make Wishes” Campaign
|FleishmanHillard Hong Kong
|FWD Insurance
|Hong Kong SAR
|C06.379853
|Bronze
|Stand Up Against Street Harassment
|GenesisBCW
|L'Oreal Paris (L'Oreal India)
|India
|C06.380398
|Bronze
|Hard Hat Challenge Uplifting women in STEM fields
|Weber Shandwick
|Vedanta Aluminium
|India
|C06.381998
|Cause-Related - Public Awareness
|Gold
|REmemory
|Ogilvy Taiwan
|REmemory
|Taiwan
|C07.380481
|Silver
|LIFE PLATE
|DENTSU
|EcoFlow Technology Japan
|Japan
|C07.381187
|Bronze
|Telstra: Talking Loneliness
|Herd MSL
|Telstra
|Australia
|C07.380292
|Consumer Launch
|Gold
|K11 Art Mall MEME Museum by 9GAG
|K11 Concepts
|K11 Art Mall
|Hong Kong SAR
|C08.380089
|Silver
|SkyHelix Sentosa Launch
|Mount Faber Leisure Group
|SkyHelix Sentosa
|Singapore
|C08.378386
|Bronze
|Sony New Category Product Launch Campaign
|Ruder Finn
|Sony
|China
|C08.381980
|Corporate Branding
|Gold
|Grab's Journey to Nasdaq
|Grab
|N/A
|Singapore
|C09.381694
|Silver
|FlyBetter FlyAgain with Emirates campaign
|Redhill
|Emirates
|Japan
|C09.379900
|Bronze
|The AWEsome Way to Recovery
|AsiaWorld-Expo Management Limited
|AsiaWorld-Expo
|Hong Kong SAR
|C09.380718
|Corporate Publications
|Gold
|#Candid 100 Perspectives on Gender Equality in Singapore
|Dilucidar
|Swedish Chamber of Commerce in Singapore
|Singapore
|C10.381645
|Silver
|Logistics of Things by DHL
|DHL
|N/A
|Singapore
|C10.381711
|Bronze
|From Dazhongli to HKRI Taikoo Hui
|HKR International
|N/A
|China
|C10.378289
|Bronze
|Watch Women Win
|Anthem
|Watch Women Win
|New Zealand
|C10.380199
|Corporate Social Responsibility
|Gold
|“We CAN Protect the Future” Recycling Program
|Ogilvy Public Relations Worldwide
|Mead Johnson Nutrition Hong Kong
|Hong Kong SAR
|C11.380059
|Silver
|Embracing inclusive growth,OR opens "door of opportunity"
|Ogilvy Thailand
|OR
|Thailand
|C11.381518
|Bronze
|What's On Your Plate?
|Herd MSL
|Fairy
|Australia
|C11.380928
|E-commerce
|Gold
|To dance, or not to dance?
|ERA Myanmar
|Samsung
|Myanmar
|C12.378212
|Silver
|Shopee Celebrates Local
|Shopee
|N/A
|Singapore
|C12.380854
|Bronze
|Public Disease Education on Androgenetic Alopecia
|Ogilvy Health
|Organon
|China
|C12.379970
|Environmental
|Gold
|HK’s First Milk Powder Tin RVM Recycling Campaign
|Dynamic Duo (DDPR)
|FRISO®
|Hong Kong SAR
|C13.378320
|Silver
|B-Side Recipes
|DENTSU
|Hot-Pot Soup Base
|Japan
|C13.380816
|Bronze
|Remove The Barrier
|Snapchat, We Are Different and Only Everything
|The Great Barrier Reef Foundation
|Australia
|C13.380284
|Experiential PR
|Gold
|Live Your Free with Long White
|Eleven PR
|Long White
|New Zealand
|C14.379925
|Silver
|Remove The Barrier
|Snapchat, We Are Different and Only Everything
|The Great Barrier Reef Foundation
|Australia
|C14.380274
|Bronze
|LIFE PLATE
|DENTSU
|EcoFlow Technology Japan
|Japan
|C14.381193
|Financial Communications
|Gold
|The Inaction Figure
|Eleven
|Nano Digital Home Loans
|Australia
|C15.380971
|Silver
|Grab's Journey to Nasdaq
|Grab
|N/A
|Singapore
|C15.381712
|Bronze
|FWD ‘Treasurance Shop’ Campaign
|Sinclair and MSL Hong Kong
|FWD Life Insurance Company (Bermuda) Limited
|Hong Kong SAR
|C15.380333
|Health & Wellness
|Gold
|See What Lies Beneath
|Current Global
|Novartis
|Hong Kong SAR
|C16.380768
|Bronze
|Smoked Lungs
|Ogilvy Guangzhou
|Tencent Medipedia
|China
|C16.379920
|Bronze
|2021 WSD: a New Medical Communication Paradigm
|One For All Public Relations Consultants
|Actilyse
|Taiwan
|C16.380143
|Healthcare: Ethical
|Gold
|6 Minutes Together
|McCann Health Japan
|OPSUMIT
|Japan
|C17.381510
|Silver
|Migraine karuta card game (Japanese traditional card game)
|PRAP Japan
|Eli Lilly Japan K.K.
|Japan
|C17.381181
|Bronze
|Together to Guard a Healthy Mind
|Ogilvy Health
|Janssen China
|China
|C17.379903
|Influencer Marketing
|Gold
|Making Beauty History with Christian Wilkins
|Herd MSL
|Pantene
|Australia
|C18.379997
|Silver
|Booking.com - Booking Explorers
|Allison + Partners Singapore
|Booking.com
|Singapore
|C18.378934
|Bronze
|Uniting Aussie Parents with Kinder #HappyHacks
|History Will Be Kind
|Ferrero Happy Hippos
|Australia
|C18.381287
|Bronze
|Hope Full Campaign
|Prain Global
|11STREET
|South Korea
|C18.381954
|Integrated Marketing
|Gold
|Blue Sky Dreaming: Australia’s Expo 2020 Dubai
|Icon Agency & Acorn Strategy
|Department of Foreign Affairs & Trade
|Australia
|C19.380916
|Silver
|Sony New Category Product Launch Campaign
|Ruder Finn
|Sony
|China
|C19.381957
|Bronze
|Napoleon Dynamite Puts His Sweet Skills To Work
|Adhesive
|SEEK
|Australia
|C19.380136
|Bronze
|PEPSI SAYS ‘BELLA CIAO’ TO MONEY HEIST
|Edelman India
|Pepsi
|India
|C19.380547
|Internal Communications
|Gold
|Transforming Internal Communications, Achieving New Heights
|Manulife Hong Kong
|N/A
|Hong Kong SAR
|C20.380675
|Silver
|Grab’s Public Listing: #OneGrabCommunity
|Grab
|N/A
|Singapore
|C20.381721
|Bronze
|'SEA Our Difference’ Fifth Anniversary
|Sandpiper Health
|'SEA Our Difference’ Fifth Anniversary
|Singapore
|C20.380061
|Media Relations
|Gold
|A MOUTHFUL OF INSPIRING STORIES
|Golin Hong Kong
|Deliveroo
|Hong Kong SAR
|C21.380692
|Silver
|Grab's Journey to Nasdaq
|Grab
|N/A
|Singapore
|C21.381716
|Bronze
|Southeast Freight: The Road to Growth
|DHL
|DHL Global Forwarding
|Singapore
|C21.381707
|Non-Profit
|Gold
|REmemory
|Ogilvy Taiwan
|REmemory
|Taiwan
|C22.380474
|Silver
|This is Our Shot
|Sandpiper Health, Fathm
|Save the Children
|Singapore
|C22.381083
|Bronze
|Stronger Mind Stronger You
|Ogilvy Beijing
|UNICEF
|China
|C22.379890
|PR Event
|Gold
|TOKYO GEIDAI ART FES
|PR Consulting Dentsu
|Tokyo University of the Arts
|Japan
|C23.379536
|Silver
|LIFE PLATE
|DENTSU
|EcoFlow Technology Japan
|Japan
|C23.381197
|Bronze
|Ngong Ping 360 Sweatival
|Ngong Ping 360
|N/A
|Hong Kong SAR
|C23.380176
|Bronze
|Friso Good Poop Matters, Baby!
|Grayling Singapore, Omnicom Public Relations Group Singapore
|Friso Singapore
|Singapore
|C23.380804
|Promotional Activity
|Bronze
|To dance, or not to dance?
|ERA Myanmar
|Samsung
|Myanmar
|C24.378215
|Public Affairs
|Gold
|How a powerful communications campaign helped save lives
|GCI Health
|N/A
|Singapore
|C25.381536
|Silver
|Advancing SRHR Movement for Youth in Japan
|APCO Worldwide
|Bayer
|Japan
|C25.379667
|Bronze
|Johnson & Johnson Announces to Support Common Prosperity
|Johnson & Johnson
|N/A
|China
|C25.379788
|Public Education
|Gold
|What's On Your Plate?
|Herd MSL
|Fairy
|Australia
|C26.380930
|Silver
|Blow with Love
|Era Ogilvy
|Merck Sharp & Dohme (I.A.) Taiwan Branch
|Taiwan
|C26.378139
|Silver
|Back To Origin: The Colorless Rainbow
|Wunderman Thompson (Taiwan)
|Gilead Taiwan
|Taiwan
|C26.378538
|Silver
|This is Our Shot
|Sandpiper Health, Fathm
|Save the Children
|Singapore
|C26.381101
|Public Sector
|Gold
|ONLINE CITY OFFICE
|OZMA
|Saku city
|Japan
|C27.380514
|Silver
|B-Side Recipes
|DENTSU
|Hot-Pot Soup Base
|Japan
|C27.380817
|Bronze
|Time Travel in Seoul
|HARRIE
|Seoul Metropolitan Government
|South Korea
|C27.378372
|Bronze
|TOKYO GEIDAI ART FES
|PR Consulting Dentsu
|Tokyo University of the Arts
|Japan
|C27.379521
|Reputation and Issues Management
|Gold
|To dance, or not to dance?
|ERA Myanmar
|Samsung
|Myanmar
|C28.378585
|Silver
|Fostering Integrated Crisis Communication Strategies to Rebuild
|PT Kilang Pertamina Internasional
|Pertamina
|Indonesia
|C28.382223
|Bronze
|Air India Valentine’s Day App Crisis Mitigation
|Redhill
|Builder.ai
|India
|C28.380167
|Sports
|Gold
|adidas: HOME OF SPORT
|Current Global
|adidas Singapore
|Singapore
|C29.381848
|Silver
|PaRa Transformation
|PR Consulting Dentsu
|N/A
|Japan
|C29.379073
|Bronze
|HK Student Sports Awards - You Are Star
|A.S. Watson Group
|N/A
|Hong Kong SAR
|C29.381372
|Technology
|Gold
|Verbing #GorillaJaisaTough for India’s Next Half Billion
|FleishmanHillard
|Corning® Gorilla® Glass
|India
|C30.381731
|Silver
|Unlock the True Convenience
|RF Thunder
|OPPO India
|India
|C30.381163
|Bronze
|The GFX Suite
|CampaignLab
|Fujifilm
|Australia
|C30.381458
|Best Use of Analytics
|Gold
|Taking Flight with Data
|IN.FOM
|Expedia
|Singapore
|C31.381359
|Silver
|2021 Kpop Radar TikTok Music Conference
|TikTok Korea
|N/A
|South Korea
|C31.380230
|Bronze
|Measuring Filipinos’ Trust During a Pandemic
|EON The Stakeholders Relations Group
|Philippine Trust Index 2021
|Philippines
|C31.379769
|Best Use of Broadcast/Video
|Gold
|A Day of Trans
|Golin
|Yennefer Fang Studios
|China
|C32.380693
|Silver
|There’s No Taste Like Home
|Ogilvy Public Relations
|TamJai SamGor Mixian
|Hong Kong SAR
|C32.380552
|Bronze
|Creating a Healthier Asia
|APCO Worldwide
|Gilead Sciences
|Singapore
|C32.380065
|Best Use of Content
|Gold
|K11 Art Mall MEME Museum by 9GAG
|K11 Concepts
|K11 Art Mall
|Hong Kong SAR
|C33.380094
|Silver
|Napoleon Dynamite Puts His Sweet Skills To Work
|Adhesive
|SEEK
|Australia
|C33.380135
|Bronze
|Canesten - University of Down Under
|DEC PR
|Canesten
|Australia
|C33.378348
|Bronze
|Curing Australia's Visual hangover
|We Are Different
|Vivo
|Australia
|C33.378839
|Best Use of Digital
|Gold
|Sex, Love, and Mysteries
|Era Ogilvy
|Merck Sharp & Dohme (I.A.)Taiwan Branch
|Taiwan
|C34.378141
|Silver
|Invis is, Smile to Support - Cheerleader Audition
|The Hoffman Agency
|Invisalign Taiwan
|Taiwan
|C34.380843
|Bronze
|#LagoBaaharSeFitAurAndarSeBhi
|Tata Consumer Products
|Tetley Green Tea Immune
|India
|C34.380967
|Bronze
|adidas: HOME OF SPORT
|Current Global
|adidas Singapore
|Singapore
|C34.381862
|Best Use of Social Media
|Gold
|Remove The Barrier
|Snapchat, We Are Different and Only Everything
|The Great Barrier Reef Foundation
|Australia
|C35.380268
|Silver
|Our Green and Gold
|Eleven
|Hort Innovation
|Australia
|C35.380972
|Bronze
|#TheFamilyManJobHunt
|Amazon Prime Video
|The Family Man S2
|India
|C35.380638
|Best Use of VR/AR/MR
|Gold
|Remove The Barrier
|Snapchat, We Are Different and Only Everything
|The Great Barrier Reef Foundation
|Australia
|C36.380281
|Silver
|Hendrick's World Cucumber Day
|AKA Asia
|Hendrick's Gin
|Singapore
|C36.382144
|Bronze
|Kai Tin Key to Fun
|Link Asset Management
|N/A
|Hong Kong SAR
|C36.380093
|Best Use of Virtual Platforms - B2B
|Silver
|Global Conversations
|Edelman Singapore
|Singapore Tourism Board
|Singapore
|C37.381115
|Best Use of Virtual Platforms - B2C
|Gold
|ONLINE CITY OFFICE
|OZMA
|Saku city
|Japan
|C38.380543
|Silver
|The Curious Case of the Missing Peranakan Treasure
|Omnicom Public Relations Group
|Raffles Hotel Singapore
|Singapore
|C38.380304
|Bronze
|#UnlockingEntertainment – Picture Abhi Baaki Hai
|GenesisBCW
|BookMyShow
|India
|C38.380364
|Best Video Story-telling
|Gold
|Gymnastic Girl
|Ogilvy Taiwan
|HAN LIN PUBLISHING
|Taiwan
|C39.380439
|Silver
|The meal that goes a long way
|ERA Myanmar
|FoodPanda
|Myanmar
|C39.378209
|Silver
|Logistics company delivers itself to space
|MUELLERGORDON
|FLS Group
|Thailand
|C39.380313
|Bronze
|#DeliverThanks
|Organic by MSL
|Amazon India
|India
|C39.381904
|Best Use of Digital (COVID-19)
|Gold
|Save Small Businesses
|Vero
|Tiktok
|Thailand
|CR01.379992
|Silver
|TOKYO GEIDAI ART FES
|PR Consulting Dentsu
|Tokyo University of the Arts
|Japan
|CR01.379534
|Crisis Management (COVID-19)
|No Award
|Internal Communications (COVID-19)
|Gold
|Gift of the Jab
|CSL Limited Internal Communications
|N/A
|Australia
|CR03.382242
|Silver
|TCS Vaccination League
|Tata Consultancy Services
|N/A
|India
|CR03.381198
|Bronze
|The Quayside - Trilogy Of Revival
|Link Asset Management
|The Quayside
|Hong Kong SAR
|CR03.378623
|Reputation and Issues Management (COVID-19)
|No Award
|Post-Pandemic Recovery (COVID-19)
|Gold
|Carnival Cruise Line - Find You Fun Type
|FleishmanHillard
|Carnival Cruise Line
|Australia
|CR05.381399
|Silver
|The AWEsome Way to Recovery
|AsiaWorld-Expo Management Limited
|AsiaWorld-Expo
|Hong Kong SAR
|CR05.380716
|Bronze
|#UnlockingEntertainment – Picture Abhi Baaki Hai
|GenesisBCW
|BookMyShow
|India
|CR05.380177
|Bronze
|Route To Recovery
|GenesisBCW
|IndiGo
|India
|CR05.381508
|Public Health (COVID-19)
|Gold
|Motivation to get your vaccination!
|Gojek Singapore
|N/A
|Singapore
|CR06.380853
|Silver
|Max The Vax
|Genesis BCW
|Uber India
|India
|CR06.380338
|Bronze
|This is Our Shot
|Sandpiper Health, Fathm
|Save the Children
|Singapore
|CR06.381131
|REGIONAL CAMPAIGN CATEGORIES
|Category
|Award
|Title
|Agency/Company
|Brand
|Market
|ID
|Australia/New Zealand PR Campaign of the Year
|Gold
|Melbourne Uncorked by Piper-Heidsieck
|Romano Beck
|Piper-Heidsieck
|Australia
|CA01.380565
|Silver
|Napoleon Dynamite Puts His Sweet Skills To Work
|Adhesive
|SEEK
|Australia
|CA01.380141
|Bronze
|The GFX Suite
|CampaignLab
|Fujifilm
|Australia
|CA01.381442
|Greater China PR Campaign of the Year
|Gold
|Sony New Category Product Launch Campaign
|Ruder Finn
|Sony
|China
|CA02.381994
|Silver
|Shanghai Disney Fifth Anniversary Reputation and Publicity Campaign
|Shanghai Disney Resort
|N/A
|China
|CA02.380866
|Bronze
|Yahoo TV Immersive Academy
|Yahoo
|N/A
|Taiwan
|CA02.380833
|Japan/Korea PR Campaign of the Year
|Silver
|B-Side Recipes
|DENTSU
|Hot-Pot Soup Base
|Japan
|CA03.380818
|Silver
|LIFE PLATE
|DENTSU
|EcoFlow Technology Japan
|Japan
|CA03.381183
|Bronze
|TOKYO GEIDAI ART FES
|PR Consulting Dentsu
|Tokyo University of the Arts
|Japan
|CA03.379535
|South Asia PR Campaign of the Year
|Gold
|Route To Recovery
|Genesis BCW
|IndiGo
|India
|CA04.381511
|Southeast Asia PR Campaign of the Year
|Gold
|Shopee Celebrates Local
|Shopee
|N/A
|Singapore
|CA05.380857
|Silver
|Unlocking new possibilities for Southeast Asia with Technology
|VMware
|N/A
|Singapore
|CA05.380530
|Bronze
|To dance, or not to dance?
|ERA Myanmar
|Samsung
|Myanmar
|CA05.378216
|Asia-Pacific PR Campaign of the Year
|Bronze
|Marks of Summer
|Weber Shandwick
|Hotels.com
|Hong Kong SAR
|CA06.381361
|CONSULTANCY CATEGORIES
|Category
|Award
|Agency/Company
|Market
|ID
|Australia/New Zealand PR Consultancy of the Year
|Winner
|WE Communications
|Australia
|CN01.381013
|Greater China PR Consultancy of the Year
|Winner
|Ogilvy
|China
|CN02.378884
|Japan/Korea PR Consultancy of the Year
|Winner
|FleishmanHillard Korea
|South Korea
|CN03.381280
|South Asia PR Consultancy of the Year
|Winner
|MSL INDIA
|India
|CN04.380773
|Southeast Asia PR Consultancy of the Year
|Winner
|Ogilvy
|Singapore
|CN05.381035
|Commendation
|GCI Health
|Singapore
|CN05.381665
|Asia-Pacific PR Consultancy of the Year
|Winner
|Ruder Finn
|China
|CN06.381044
|Boutique PR Consultancy of the Year
|Winner
|Anthem
|New Zealand
|CN07.380409
|ESG Consultancy of the Year
|No Award
|Specialist Consultancy of the Year
|Winner
|Wachsman
|Singapore
|CN09.379980
|Commendation
|GCI Health
|Singapore
|CN09.381669
|PEOPLE/TEAM/COMPANY CATEGORIES
|Category
|Award
|Agency/Company
|Market
|ID
|Best Culture of the Year
|Winner
|Sling & Stone
|Australia
|PT01.381220
|Diversity and Inclusion Company of the Year
|Winner
|Golin Hong Kong
|Hong Kong SAR
|PT02.380711
|PEOPLE/TEAM/COMPANY CATEGORIES
|Category
|Award
|Nominee/Team
|Agency/Company
|Market
|ID
|PR Agency Head of the Year
|Winner
|Joanne Painter
|Icon Agency
|Australia
|PT03.381253
|PR Communications Team
|Winner
|Tricor Group Marketing & Communications Team
|Tricor Group
|Hong Kong SAR
|PT04.380425
|Commendation
|SCMP Corporate Communications team
|South China Morning Post
|Hong Kong SAR
|PT04.382040
|PR Professional of the Year (Agency)
|Winner
|Jessica Man
|Sinclair
|Hong Kong SAR
|PT05.381756
|PR Professional of the Year (In-House)
|Winner
|Dr Vivien Chiong
|Nanyang Technological University, Singapore
|Singapore
|PT06.381410
|Young PR Professional of the Year
|Winner
|Emily Belton
|BCW
|Singapore
|PT07.380260