PR News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

PR Awards Asia 2022 open for entries

Additional categories have been added this year. Get all the details on key dates and download the entry kit.

Campaign Asia-Pacific and PRWeek Asia are delighted to announce the launch of PR Awards Asia 2022. As the industry's foremost recognition of excellence, PR Awards Asia attracts entries from all over the region, recognising the individuals and agencies who are doing truly original and innovative work in the public relations arena.

This year, we have added some new categories:

  • Best Video Storytelling
  • Post-Pandemic Recovery
  • Public Health
  • ESG Consultancy of the Year

Here are some key dates to take note of:

Early-bird entry deadline: March 7, 2022
Entry deadline: April 11, 2022
Late-entry deadline: April 20, 2022
Shortlist announcement: May 24, 2022
Winners announcement: June 8, 2022

Entry fees

Early-bird entry fee: HKD3,050
Normal entry fee: HKD3,600
Late-entry fee: HKD4,050

Enter today and show how your work is advancing your business and transforming the industry.

For further details on how to enter and to download the entry kit, please contact visit the official website or contact [email protected]. For sponsorship information, please contact Gareth Scott.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

