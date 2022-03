PR Awards Asia 2022 announces jury members

Campaign Asia-Pacific and PRWeek Asia have announced the jury members for 2022 PR Awards Asia, which includes 31 brand and agency leaders from across the region.

The industry's foremost recognition of excellence, PR Awards Asia is open for entries, and there is one week remaining before the early-bird entry deadline of March 7. The regular deadline is April 11, and the late-entry deadline is April 20. Shortlists will be announced May 24 and the winners on June 8.

The jury members for 2022 are as follows (pictured above, left to right by rows starting from top left).