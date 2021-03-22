Jury members announced for PR Awards Asia

PRWeek Asia and Campaign Asia-Pacific have announced the jury for the PR Awards Asia 2021, which includes 42 client- and agency-side leaders from across the region.

The entry deadline for this 20th edition of Asia's foremost recognition of excellence is April 7, with late entries accepted until April 13. The winners will be announced in June.

The jury members:

Name Company Title Akiko Chinju AXA Investment Managers Japan Senior Marketing & Communications Manager – Japan Alina Huo Invesco Head of Marketing Asia Ex Japan and Communications, MD Annie Cheng Visa Vice President, Head of Corporate Communications, Greater China Arwa Husain Adfactors PR Director Belinda Tan DHL Vice President, Group Communications, Sustainability & Brand, DHL AP/ MEA Cam Kui Barclays Head of Corporate Communications, Asia Pacific Caroline Gurney UBS AG Australia Managing Director, Head of Marketing, Communications & Community Colin D’Silva Cargill Vice President Corporate Affairs/Government Relations Darren Burns Golin Managing Director, Singapore & SEA / President, Asia Pacific Edward Joseph Francisco Ford Motor Company Head and Assistant Vice President for Communications - The Philippines Elan Shou Ruder Finn Asia Executive VP, Managing Director Greater China, Regional Director of Asia Emma Richards Microsoft Head of Communications Asia Geraldine Kan HP Head, Communications, Asia Markets Guy Kellaway Nestlé Indonesia Communications Director Hanks Lee A.S. Watson General Manager - Corporate Communications Humsa Dhir Sony Pictures Networks India Head – PR and Corporate Communications Jason Chang Elite PR Group General Manager Jocelyn Tan Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Head of Marketing, APAC Jojo Tang Porsche (China) Motors Vice President Public Relations & Press Karen Li Volkswagen Group China Senior Director Konnie Zhu General Mills External Relations General Manager, China & North Asia Lauren Stewart BNY Mellon Investment Management Principal, Head of APAC Communications Mark Phibbs Cisco Systems (USA) VP, Global Insights & Analytics and APJC Marketing Mayda Jutahkiti Rice Communications General Manager Meryl Adiel Hernandez McDonald's Philippines Corporate Communications Head Mitch Hayes Nomura Head of Corporate Communications, Asia ex-Japan Nila Marita Gojek Group Chief of Corporate Affairs Pearl Lai Carlsberg Malaysia Corporate Affairs Director Peter Larko Mercedes-Benz Hong Kong Director of Marketing & Public Relations Rachel Lee Boehringer Ingelheim Head of Communications, Regional Operating Unit, Southeast Asia & South Korea Ray Rudowski Epic Communications Managing Director Rebecca Chiou Converse Asia Communications Director Ryuta Hattori Sunny Side Up Group Head of Communications Sara Pereira WE Communications Regional Lead, Technology, APAC Scott Pettet Danone Australia Head of Corporate Affairs Simon Shing FWD Insurance AVP and Head of Marketing Toby Doman Dow Jones Communications Director - APAC Tyler Kim Webershandwick Vice Chair, Asia Pacific ; Managing Director, North Asia ; Head of Crisis, Asia Pacific Vibha Bajaj American Express Banking India Vice President Vivian Fok SPRG - SCC Managing Director Wendy Pang Prudential Hong Kong Director, Corporate Affairs Xingrong Wang Coca-Cola China General Manager, Corporate Communications, PACS

This year, PR Awards Asia has added a special category to recognise the excellent initiatives, projects, innovations and campaigns during the pandemic which threw the industry into the deep-end. In the 'Pandemic Response' category, we have four awards categories: Best Use of Digital, Crisis Management, Internal Communications, and Reputation & Issues Management.

Key dates:

Entry deadline: Wednesday, 7 April

Late-entry deadline: Tuesday, 13 April

Shortlist announcement: Tuesday, 25 May

Winners announcement: Wednesday, 16 June

Entry fees:

Normal entry fee: HK$3,400

Late-entry fee: HK$3,850

Enter today and show how your work is advancing your business and transforming the industry.

For further details on how to enter and to download the entry kit, please contact Zamir Khan or visit the PR Awards website. For Awards information, please contact the PR Awards Asia Awards team. For Sponsorship information, please contact Gareth Scott.