PR News
Staff
1 day ago

Jury members announced for PR Awards Asia

The entry deadline for the 20th edition of the region's foremost recognition of excellence in public relations is April 7, with a late-entry deadline of April 13.

Jury members announced for PR Awards Asia

PRWeek Asia and Campaign Asia-Pacific have announced the jury for the PR Awards Asia 2021, which includes 42 client- and agency-side leaders from across the region. 

The entry deadline for this 20th edition of Asia's foremost recognition of excellence is April 7, with late entries accepted until April 13. The winners will be announced in June.

The jury members:

Name Company Title
Akiko Chinju AXA Investment Managers Japan Senior Marketing & Communications Manager – Japan
Alina Huo Invesco Head of Marketing Asia Ex Japan and Communications, MD
Annie Cheng Visa Vice President, Head of Corporate Communications, Greater China
Arwa Husain Adfactors PR  Director
Belinda Tan  DHL Vice President, Group Communications, Sustainability & Brand, DHL AP/ MEA
Cam Kui Barclays Head of Corporate Communications, Asia Pacific
Caroline Gurney UBS AG Australia Managing Director, Head of Marketing, Communications & Community
Colin D’Silva Cargill Vice President Corporate Affairs/Government Relations
Darren Burns Golin Managing Director, Singapore & SEA / President, Asia Pacific
Edward Joseph Francisco Ford Motor Company Head and Assistant Vice President for Communications - The Philippines
Elan Shou Ruder Finn Asia Executive VP, Managing Director Greater China, Regional Director of Asia
Emma Richards Microsoft Head of Communications Asia
Geraldine Kan HP Head, Communications, Asia Markets
Guy Kellaway  Nestlé Indonesia Communications Director
Hanks Lee A.S. Watson General Manager - Corporate Communications
Humsa Dhir Sony Pictures Networks India Head – PR and Corporate Communications
Jason Chang Elite PR Group General Manager
Jocelyn Tan Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Head of Marketing, APAC
Jojo Tang Porsche (China) Motors  Vice President Public Relations & Press
Karen Li Volkswagen Group China Senior Director
Konnie Zhu  General Mills  External Relations General Manager, China & North Asia
Lauren Stewart BNY Mellon Investment Management Principal, Head of APAC Communications
Mark Phibbs Cisco Systems (USA)  VP, Global Insights & Analytics and APJC Marketing
Mayda Jutahkiti Rice Communications General Manager
Meryl Adiel Hernandez McDonald's Philippines Corporate Communications Head
Mitch Hayes Nomura Head of Corporate Communications, Asia ex-Japan
Nila Marita Gojek Group Chief of Corporate Affairs
Pearl Lai Carlsberg Malaysia Corporate Affairs Director
Peter Larko Mercedes-Benz Hong Kong  Director of Marketing & Public Relations
Rachel Lee Boehringer Ingelheim Head of Communications, Regional Operating Unit, Southeast Asia & South Korea
Ray Rudowski Epic Communications  Managing Director  
Rebecca Chiou Converse Asia Communications Director
Ryuta Hattori Sunny Side Up Group Head of Communications
Sara Pereira WE Communications Regional Lead, Technology, APAC
Scott Pettet Danone Australia Head of Corporate Affairs
Simon Shing FWD Insurance AVP and Head of Marketing 
Toby Doman Dow Jones Communications Director - APAC
Tyler Kim Webershandwick Vice Chair, Asia Pacific ; Managing Director, North Asia ; Head of Crisis, Asia Pacific  
Vibha Bajaj American Express Banking India Vice President
Vivian Fok SPRG - SCC Managing Director
Wendy Pang Prudential Hong Kong Director, Corporate Affairs
Xingrong Wang Coca-Cola China General Manager, Corporate Communications, PACS

This year, PR Awards Asia has added a special category to recognise the excellent initiatives, projects, innovations and campaigns during the pandemic which threw the industry into the deep-end. In the 'Pandemic Response' category, we have four awards categories: Best Use of Digital, Crisis Management, Internal Communications, and Reputation & Issues Management.

Key dates:

  • Entry deadline: Wednesday, 7 April
  • Late-entry deadline: Tuesday, 13 April
  • Shortlist announcement: Tuesday, 25 May
  • Winners announcement: Wednesday, 16 June

Entry fees:

  • Normal entry fee: HK$3,400
  • Late-entry fee: HK$3,850

Enter today and show how your work is advancing your business and transforming the industry.

For further details on how to enter and to download the entry kit, please contact Zamir Khan or visit the PR Awards website. For Awards information, please contact the PR Awards Asia Awards team. For Sponsorship information, please contact Gareth Scott.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Amrita Randhawa leaves Mindshare to join Publicis Groupe

1 Amrita Randhawa leaves Mindshare to join Publicis Groupe

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reunite for epic Porsche adventure

2 Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reunite for epic Porsche adventure

Unilever bans the word 'normal' from ads and packaging

3 Unilever bans the word 'normal' from ads and packaging

Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

4 Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

WPP makes $3.89 billion annual loss after Covid hits value of agencies

5 WPP makes $3.89 billion annual loss after Covid hits value of agencies

Coca-Cola eyes more efficiency after 35% adspend plunge in 2020

6 Coca-Cola eyes more efficiency after 35% adspend plunge in 2020

Lazada announces concert with NCT Dream, Katy Perry

7 Lazada announces concert with NCT Dream, Katy Perry

Performance marketing, is it really effective?

8 Performance marketing, is it really effective?

Mars CMO credits long-term commitment for its creative success

9 Mars CMO credits long-term commitment for its creative success

Apple embarks on whimsical jump rope adventure

10 Apple embarks on whimsical jump rope adventure

Related Articles

PR Awards Asia 2020: Winners revealed
PR
Jun 12, 2020
Staff Reporters

PR Awards Asia 2020: Winners revealed

PR Awards Asia 2020: Full shortlist
PR
May 21, 2020
Staff Reporters

PR Awards Asia 2020: Full shortlist

PR Awards Asia 2021 open for entries
PR
Feb 4, 2021
Staff

PR Awards Asia 2021 open for entries

Final day for PR Awards Asia 2020 entries
PR
Apr 7, 2020
Staff

Final day for PR Awards Asia 2020 entries

Just Published

After 100 years of tampon and pad marketing, brands are still struggling to embrace periods
Marketing
3 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

After 100 years of tampon and pad marketing, brands ...

A visual feature charting 100 years of marketing from two of the world's biggest feminine care brands, Kotex and Tampax, shows how long it has taken to break the taboo of periods.

Event Marketing Awards to be livestreamed March 30
News
3 hours ago
Staff

Event Marketing Awards to be livestreamed March 30

Register now to join us for a live presentation of the 2021 Event Marketing Awards at 12:30 pm (SG/HK) on Tuesday, March 30.

McCann seeks impetus following mixed results in 2020
Advertising
4 hours ago
Staff Reporters

McCann seeks impetus following mixed results in 2020

AGENCY REPORT CARD: For a creative agency used to being a lodestar, 2020 was middling at best for McCann, as keeping the lights on and people engaged took precedence over ambitious growth plans.

Bangladesh retailer Aarong aims for global appeal
Marketing
5 hours ago
Matthew Miller

Bangladesh retailer Aarong aims for global appeal

REBRANDING EXERCISES: An 'ethical retailer' founded to help rural artisans escape poverty has refreshed its branding as it hopes to appeal to a wider audience.