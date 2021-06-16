PR News
PR Awards Asia: 2021 winners announced

PRWeek Asia and Campaign Asia-Pacific announce the full list of winners in 20th edition of the PR Awards Asia.

PR Awards Asia: 2021 winners announced

On this 20th anniversary edition of the PR Awards Asia, PRWeek Asia and Campaign Asia-Pacific  announce the full list of winners. See below for the full winner list across all the categories.

The Grand Prix award for Campaign of the Year went to Japan’s Tuna Scope, which achieved much global attention. OPRG’s ‘Breathing Cleaner and Healthier Air’ campaign for Philips also impressed judges as it bagged the Gold award for APAC PR Campaign of the Year.

H+K Strategies’ Asia president HS Chung proved her success and influence with the PR Agency Head of the Year title while Mutant won for Best Culture. Massive congrats as well to Sandpiper Communications for bagging APAC PR Consultancy of the Year.

Ogilvy, which picked up awards for work across the region, was certainly a big winner with a Gold for ‘Project Uni-Form’ in Taiwan, another Gold for an anti-fraud campaign from Ogilvy China, and a Bronze for its #EmbracingNewNorms campaign for AIA Singapore. BCW too had a great year as it recorded seven wins in total including three Golds.

Edelman too won several awards and dominated the Public Sector category winning both Gold and Silver for two separate campaigns. The former was designed to earn domestic tourism dollars for Singapore Tourism Board, and the latter a moving campaign for the Singapore Prison Service.

ERA Myanmar was undoubtedly the best performing indie as it took home a whopping six awards in total including two Golds. Australia’s Icon Agency also impressed with four awards including two Golds.

Weber Shandwick China’s ‘Champion Restart’ campaign for Nike also proved popular with the judges as it scooped two Golds. Dentsu too showed a strong presence in the winners list by way of its Wagyu Newspaper and much-talked-about Tuna Scope campaigns. Well done as well to MSL that gained five awards, and Golin and The Hoffman Agency which took home three each.

The full shortlist can be viewed here.

Full tables of the winners appear below in these sections:

 

 

GRAND PRIX

Category Award Title Client Market
Campaign of the Year Winner TUNA SCOPE 2020 Kura Sushi, Inc. Japan

 

 

PR CONSULTANCY CATEGORIES

Category Award Agency / Company Market Entry ID
Asia-Pacific PR Consultancy of the Year Winner Sandpiper Communications Singapore CN06.370885
Boutique PR Consultancy of the Year Winner Bud Communications Singapore CN07.367894
Specialist Consultancy of the Year Winner KIWI Communications China CN08.370244
Australia/New Zealand PR Consultancy of the Year Winner Eleven Australia CN01.370037
Commendation Anthem New Zealand CN01.367823
Greater China PR Consultancy of the Year Winner Switching-Time China CN02.369100
Japan/Korea PR Consultancy of the Year Winner Weber Shandwick North Asia (Japan & Korea) South Korea CN03.369643
South Asia PR Consultancy of the Year Winner MSL INDIA India CN04.369202
Southeast Asia PR Consultancy of the Year Winner ERA Myanmar Myanmar CN05.367180

 

 

REGIONAL CAMPAIGN CATEGORIES

Category Award Title Client Agency / Company Market Entry ID
Asia-Pacific PR Campaign of the Year Gold Breathing Cleaner and Healthier Air with Philips Philips Omnicom Public Relations Group Singapore CA06.368999
Silver Light for Hope and Asia Smiles Marriott International N/A Hong Kong SAR CA06.370817
Bronze We Bare Bears The Movie WarnerMedia FleishmanHillard Manila, Agrakom PR, Cross Public Relations, In.Deed Communications Philippines CA06.368225
Australia/New Zealand PR Campaign of the Year Gold Donation Dollar The Royal Australian Mint Herd MSL, Saatchi & Saatchi Melbourne Australia CA01.369938
Silver GME: Where The Bloody Hell Am I? GME We Are Different Australia CA01.370122
Bronze MEET, turning an assumed latecomer into a pioneer Proform Foods The PR Group Australia CA01.369226
Greater China PR Campaign of the Year Gold PROJECT UNI-FORM VOGUE x ANGUS CHIANG Ogilvy Taiwan Taiwan CA02.369132
Silver HPV Goes Viral! Merck Sharp & Dohme (I.A.) LLC Taiwan Branch Era Ogilvy Taiwan CA02.368110
Bronze Beyond Difference, Love is LOVE. Gilead Sciences HK Ltd. Taiwan Branch HealthCom, Elite PR Group Taiwan CA02.370225
Japan/Korea PR Campaign of the Year Gold TUNA SCOPE 2020 Kura Sushi, Inc. DENTSU INC. Japan CA03.369554
Silver ＃Let’s connect Santaro KDDI DENTSU INC. Japan CA03.369913
Bronze Eau de Holiday Hotels.com Weber Shandwick Singapore South Korea CA03.369647
South Asia PR Campaign of the Year Gold Britannia Marie Gold My Startup-2.0: Home-makers Turn Job-Creators Britannia Genesis BCW India CA04.369340
Silver The Power of One Vivo Vivo Ruder Finn India India CA04.370392
Bronze Zoom - Connecting Lives Zoom Video Communications Candour Communications India CA04.370420
Southeast Asia PR Campaign of the Year Gold Don't Make Ads, Make TikToks TikTok Allison + Partners Singapore CA05.368986
Silver Save Our Seafarers Uniteam Marine ERA Myanmar Myanmar CA05.367038

 

 

PANDEMIC RESPONSE CAMPAIGN CATEGORIES

Category Award Title Client Agency / Company Market Entry ID
Best Use of Digital (COVID-19) Gold TUNA SCOPE 2020 Kura Sushi, Inc. DENTSU INC. Japan CR01.369569
Silver MTV Lockdown Companion... Acing The New Normal Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd N/A India CR01.369024
Bronze K11 MUSEA’s Sanitisation Robots Waltz Through the Pandemic K11 Concepts Ltd K11 Concepts Ltd Hong Kong SAR CR01.368131
Crisis Management (COVID-19) Gold IndiGo Lean Clean Flying Machine IndiGo Genesis BCW India CR02.369420
Silver Road to Recreate adidas Current Global Singapore CR02.369496
Bronze The Slum That Beat Covid Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Weber Shandwick India India CR02.370491
Internal Communications (COVID-19) Gold Making Accounting More Free ROBOT PAYMENT Inc. OFFSIDE Inc. Japan CR03.370584
Silver PROTECTING OUR PEOPLE: THE SMALL THINGS COUNT DHL Supply Chain Asia Pacific N/A Singapore CR03.369123
Bronze Gilead Step Up Challenge Gilead Sciences APCO Worldwide Singapore CR03.369601
Reputation and Issues Management (COVID-19) Gold Grab Cares: Supporting Our Community During Covid Times Grab IN.FOM Pte Ltd Singapore CR04.369533
Silver Reassuring Australians during a global pandemic Coles N/A Australia CR04.368951
Bronze Save Our Seafarers Uniteam Marine ERA Myanmar Myanmar CR04.367037

 

 

CAMPAIGN CATEGORIES

Category Award Title Client Agency / Company Market Entry ID
Arts, Entertainment & Media Gold WAGYU NEWSPAPER NATIONAL FEDERATION OF AGRICULTURAL COOPERATIVE ASSOCIATIONS（ZEN-NOH） DENTSU, INC Japan C01.368807
Silver MTV Lockdown Companion... Acing The New Normal Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd N/A India C01.369031
Bronze Celebrating the life of Human Computer: Shakuntala Devi Amazon Prime Video N/A India C01.369810
Automotive & Transport Gold Save Our Seafarers Uniteam Marine ERA Myanmar Myanmar C02.367042
Silver  Mission Navarra Nissan Motor Limited Edelman Hong Kong SAR C02.370267
Bronze Porsche Asia Pacific Forza Cup Porsche Asia Pacific Golin Singapore C02.370399
Brand Development (Product) Gold XIAOMI – MI FOR INDIA Xiaomi Ruder Finn India India C03.369765
Silver GME: Where The Bloody Hell Am I? GME We Are Different Australia C03.370108
Bronze NESCAFÉ Ready-to Drink Aluminum Can Nestlé (Thai) Ltd ABM Connect co.,ltd. Thailand C03.369625
Bronze The Chicken Dance Kentucky Fried Chicken ERA Myanmar Myanmar C03.367646
Brand Development (Service) Gold FlyBetter FlySafe with Emirates Emirates Redhill Japan C04.369245
Business-to-Business Gold MongGa, the largest online night market in Taiwan iCHEF The Hoffman Agency Taiwan C05.370262
Silver Snapdragon Tech Summit 2020 in China Qualcomm BCW China C05.370118
Bronze Steady Power Ta Ya Electric Wire & Cable Co., LTD. Ogilvy Taiwan Taiwan C05.369701
Cause-Related - Diversity & Inclusion Gold PROJECT UNI-FORM VOGUE x ANGUS CHIANG Ogilvy Taiwan Taiwan C06.368994
Silver Britannia Marie Gold My Startup-2.0: Home-makers Turn Job-Creators Britannia Genesis BCW India C06.369332
Bronze Dove #StopTheBeautyTest Hindustan Unilever, Dove MSL India C06.370058
Cause-Related - Public Awareness Gold Truly Incredible Care Carers Victoria Icon Agency Australia C07.368871
Silver Beyond the Medicine – Empowering patients in Japan Janssen N/A Japan C07.370345
Bronze Donation Dollar The Royal Australian Mint Herd MSL, Saatchi & Saatchi Melbourne Australia C07.369933
Consumer Launch Gold IKEA China FY21 Kick-off “MY HOME VALUES” Ingka Procurement Wholesale (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. YGGBi Communications Consultancy China C08.367943
Silver FWD Insurance: vCAN live a good life FWD Life Insurance Company (Bermuda) Limited Sinclair Hong Kong SAR C08.370595
Bronze From mother’s bags to family bags Daio Paper Corporation Dentsu Public Relations Inc. and Dentsu Inc. Japan C08.370469
Corporate Branding Gold Getting The World Travelling Safely Again Collinson Golin Hong Kong SAR C09.370221
Silver WAGYU NEWSPAPER NATIONAL FEDERATION OF AGRICULTURAL COOPERATIVE ASSOCIATIONS（ZEN-NOH） DENTSU, INC Japan C09.368814
Bronze From the World's Factory to the World’s Engine Lenovo Burson Cohn & Wolfe China C09.370620
Corporate Publications Gold Logistics of Things DHL N/A Singapore C10.369183
Silver SK hynix in China SK hynix Hill+Knowlton Strategies Shanghai China C10.368972
Bronze Reinventing the value of diagnostics Roche Diagnostics N/A Singapore C10.370421
Corporate Social Responsibility Gold Donate Your Time for Underprivileged Students LinkedIn BCW China C11.369140
Silver Coca-Cola Going Beyond Supporting to Empowering Dignity Kitchen Coca-Cola China Limited Ernest & Donald Marketing Communications Ltd Hong Kong SAR C11.370065
Bronze Swire Properties White Christmas Express Swire Properties N/A Hong Kong SAR C11.368123
E-commerce Gold Goose Island Starter Pack From Social to E-Commerce AB-InBev Goose Island DeVries Global China C12.369790
Environmental Silver GoGreener: Building an eco-conscious culture in Indonesia Gojek N/A Indonesia C13.370718
Bronze "Go Paperless": A Click to Inspire Hope Manulife Hong Kong FleishmanHillard Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR C13.370393
Experiential PR Gold ASB Borrow Eden Park ASB Anthem New Zealand C14.367851
Silver CDIFS x Audi– alliance marketing for market expansion Chengdu International Finance Square  N/A China C14.368899
Bronze Eau de Holiday Hotels.com Weber Shandwick Singapore South Korea C14.369648
Financial Communications Gold OR IPO–Together for the Greater Growth PTT Oil and Retail Business Plc.  Ogilvy Public Relations Worldwide Limited Thailand C15.369798
Silver Securing the future for two large Singaporean companies Sembcorp Marine and Sembcorp Industries Klareco Communications Singapore C15.369401
Bronze Money Relationship Monitor St. James’s Place Wealth Management Asia Sandpiper Communications Singapore C15.368970
Health & Wellness Gold You Haven't Been Drinking Alone Alcohol and Drug Foundation Icon Agency Australia C16.368869
Silver Weaving Garment Workers Together SMART Myanmar ERA Myanmar Myanmar C16.367800
Silver Champion Restart Nike Weber Shandwick China C16.369635
Healthcare: Ethical Gold HPV Men’s Talk : The Unspeakable Male Cancer Merck Sharp & Dohme (I.A.) Corp. Taiwan Branch MediCom APAC, Elite PR Group Taiwan C17.370303
Silver “Chickenpox Boy” Breaks Varicella Stereotypes Merck Sharp & Dohme (I.A.) Corp. Taiwan Branch MediCom APAC, Elite PR Group Taiwan C17.369956
Bronze Not just Covid-19: the neglected pneumonia Pfizer Taiwan One For All Public Relations Consultants Co.,Ltd Taiwan C17.368984
Influencer Marketing Gold #GroomTheirFuture with Gillette Barber Suraksha (Safety) Programme Gillette India Genesis BCW India C18.369279
Silver #HOMETEAM adidas Current Global Singapore C18.369444
Bronze Rule The New AB InBev MSL India C18.370050
Integrated Marketing Gold Whisper #KeepGirlsInSchool P&G 20:20 MSL India C19.370571
Gold GME: Where The Bloody Hell Am I? GME We Are Different Australia C19.370114
Silver Launching QT Auckland with NZ's Biggest Staycay QT Hotels & Resorts Sling & Stone New Zealand C19.369942
Bronze Eau de Holiday Hotels.com Weber Shandwick Singapore South Korea C19.369689
Internal Communications Gold Now is Our Time: Internal Call to Win Manulife Hong Kong N/A Hong Kong SAR C20.369240
Silver APAC goes global Dentsply Sirona N/A Hong Kong SAR C20.369433
Bronze Roche Diagnostics APAC 2020 Regional Meeting Unlocking Opportunity Roche Diagnostics Asia Pacific The Carrot Collective Singapore C20.368889
Media Relations Gold Effective media engagement during COVID-19 Gojek N/A Indonesia C21.370524
Silver LP10 Perfect 10 Launch Perfect Location and Eco-Rich Nan Fung Development Ltd Bentley Communications Ltd Hong Kong SAR C21.369726
Bronze Standing out in a cybersecurity crowd Proofpoint BCW ANZ Australia C21.369142
Non-Profit Gold Donation Dollar The Royal Australian Mint Herd MSL, Saatchi & Saatchi Melbourne Australia C22.369935
Silver Love Beyond Borders Médecins Sans Frontières  Era Ogilvy Taiwan C22.368109
Bronze Love Knows No Distance St. Camillus Hospital Penghu One For All Public Relations Consultants Co.,Ltd Taiwan C22.368981
PR Event Gold Welcome aboard! Luxurious journey with Galaxy Z Fold2 Samsung Electronics Taiwan Pilot Group Taiwan C23.369959
Silver CDIFS x Audi– alliance marketing for market expansion Chengdu International Finance Square  N/A China C23.368895
Bronze Manulife Life Goes On Online Sneaker Drop Manulife Singapore AKA Asia, Tribal Worldwide Singapore Pte Ltd Singapore C23.371039
Promotional Activity Gold Manulife Life Goes On Online Sneaker Drop Manulife Singapore AKA Asia, Tribal Worldwide Singapore Pte Ltd Singapore C24.371040
Silver The Chicken Dance Kentucky Fried Chicken ERA Myanmar Myanmar C24.367652
Bronze #EmbracingNewNorms AIA Singapore Ogilvy Singapore, DSTNCT Singapore C24.367243
Public Affairs Gold Save Our Seafarers Uniteam Marine ERA Myanmar Myanmar C25.367045
Gold Making Accounting More Free ROBOT PAYMENT Inc. OFFSIDE Inc. Japan C25.370624
Bronze Survivor led government advocacy on anti-human trafficking interventions Kamonohashi Project Chase India India C25.369270
Public Education Gold Gone in an instant - Anti-Fraud Exh N/A Ogilvy Beijing China C26.368144
Silver The Slum That Beat Covid Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Weber Shandwick India India C26.369640
Bronze You Haven't Been Drinking Alone Alcohol and Drug Foundation Icon Agency Australia C26.368868
Public Sector Gold SingapoRediscovers: Promoting Singapore to Singaporeans (Earned Domestic Recovery Singapore Tourism Board Edelman Singapore Singapore C27.368543
Silver Captains of Lives Singapore Prison Service Edelman Singapore Singapore C27.368598
Bronze Share, I Want! Ministry of Health and Welfare Domo South Korea C27.369168
Reputation and Issues Management Gold Road to Recreate adidas Current Global Singapore C28.369486
Silver Poetry Festival at Hotel Royal Chiaohsi Hotel Royal Chiaohsi Ogilvy Taiwan Taiwan C28.368408
Bronze Save Our Seafarers Uniteam Marine ERA Myanmar Myanmar C28.367046
Sports Gold Champion Restart Nike Weber Shandwick China C29.369636
Silver The Return of IPL, The Return of Fans Star and Disney India Genesis BCW India C29.369839
Bronze Invis is, Smile to Support-Invisalign HBL Campaign Invisalign Taiwan Limited The Hoffman Agency Taiwan C29.370304
Technology Gold Virus Out, Device Kuai-Kuai (be good)! Trend Micro Elite PR, Elite PR Group Taiwan C30.370349
Silver HP Australia Big Little Heroes HP Inc. Australia Edelman Australia Australia C30.369656
Bronze Monopoly Explore! SG An innovative digital gaming experience Monopoly The PR Group, First Wave Agency Singapore C30.369246
Best Use of Analytics Gold Road to Recreate adidas Current Global Singapore C31.369504
Silver Bank Trust Index for Singapore The Association of Banks in Singapore, The Culture and Conduct Steering Group Edelman Data & Intelligence (DxI) Singapore Singapore C31.370134
Bronze Social listening and strategic communication process integration Seoul Metropolitan Government SCOTOSS Consulting South Korea C31.370005
Best Use of Broadcast/Video Gold Champion Restart Nike Weber Shandwick China C32.369637
Silver Not Another Health App! Samsung Health Weber Shandwick Korea South Korea C32.369641
Bronze Tak Kenal, Tak Cinta ("Never Try, Never Know") MAGGI ® Malaysia Golin Malaysia C32.370805
Best Use of Content Gold Sunkist Crossing - Welcome to the Grove Sunkist Growers Edelman Hong Kong SAR C33.370278
Silver MTV Beats Love Duet ...Let's love beyond genders Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd N/A India C33.369044
Bronze MTV Nishedh Alone Together Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd. and MTV Staying Alive Foundation N/A India C33.369255
Best Use of Digital Gold Shell Eco-Marathon “Minds in Motion” Campaign Shell BCW China C34.368790
Silver TUNA SCOPE 2020 Kura Sushi, Inc. DENTSU INC. Japan C34.369576
Bronze You Haven't Been Drinking Alone Alcohol and Drug Foundation Icon Agency Australia C34.368867
Best Use of Social Media Gold MTV ORGAN Daan… Be Your Own Superhero! Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd N/A India C35.369021
Silver Lifebuoy Tet - KAIROS Unilever Vietnam Biz-Eyes Vietnam C35.369970
Bronze SingapoRediscovers with hyperlocal online content Singapore Tourism Board Edelman Singapore Singapore C35.368544
Best Use of VR/AR Gold “Yahoo 25 Hong Kong Passion Moments in 5G” Verizon Media ABOVE THE LINE Company Limited Hong Kong SAR C36.370998
Silver Be Part of Progress ASML The Hoffman Agency Taiwan C36.370076
Bronze Manulife Life Goes On Online Sneaker Drop Manulife Singapore AKA Asia, Tribal Worldwide Singapore Pte Ltd Singapore C36.371041
Best Use of Virtual Platforms Gold 1887 Virtual Bar by William Grant & Sons William Grant & Sons AKA Asia Singapore C37.367889
Silver HP Creators of Tomorrow HP Inc. Malaysia Edelman Malaysia Malaysia C37.369657
Bronze Manulife Life Goes On Online Sneaker Drop Manulife Singapore AKA Asia, Tribal Worldwide Singapore Pte Ltd Singapore C37.371043
Bronze Beyond! Health Hack Sanofi GCI Health Singapore C37.367872

 

 

COMPANY CATEGORIES

Category Award Agency / Company Market Entry ID
Best Culture of the Year Winner Mutant Communications Singapore PT01.369172

 

 

INDIVIDUAL/TEAM CATEGORIES

Category Award Nominee Agency / Company Market Entry ID
PR Agency Head of the Year Winner HS Chung Hill and Knowlton Asia South Korea PT03.367778
PR Communications Team Winner Corporate Brand & Communications Godrej Group India PT04.367759
Commendation AIA Singapore Brand and Corporate Communications Team AIA Singapore Singapore PT04.367245
PR Professional of the Year (Agency) Winner Carbo Yu Sinclair Hong Kong SAR PT05.369434
Commendation David Lian Zeno Group Singapore PT05.369238
PR Professional of the Year (In-House) Winner Betty Tian Marriott International China PT06.368319
Young PR Professional of the Year Winner Crystal Leung Sinclair Hong Kong SAR PT07.369495

 

Campaign Asia-Pacific

