PR Awards Asia: 2021 winners announced

On this 20th anniversary edition of the PR Awards Asia, PRWeek Asia and Campaign Asia-Pacific announce the full list of winners. See below for the full winner list across all the categories.
The Grand Prix award for Campaign of the Year went to Japan’s Tuna Scope, which achieved much global attention. OPRG’s ‘Breathing Cleaner and Healthier Air’ campaign for Philips also impressed judges as it bagged the Gold award for APAC PR Campaign of the Year.
H+K Strategies’ Asia president HS Chung proved her success and influence with the PR Agency Head of the Year title while Mutant won for Best Culture. Massive congrats as well to Sandpiper Communications for bagging APAC PR Consultancy of the Year.
Ogilvy, which picked up awards for work across the region, was certainly a big winner with a Gold for ‘Project Uni-Form’ in Taiwan, another Gold for an anti-fraud campaign from Ogilvy China, and a Bronze for its #EmbracingNewNorms campaign for AIA Singapore. BCW too had a great year as it recorded seven wins in total including three Golds.
Edelman too won several awards and dominated the Public Sector category winning both Gold and Silver for two separate campaigns. The former was designed to earn domestic tourism dollars for Singapore Tourism Board, and the latter a moving campaign for the Singapore Prison Service.
ERA Myanmar was undoubtedly the best performing indie as it took home a whopping six awards in total including two Golds. Australia’s Icon Agency also impressed with four awards including two Golds.
Weber Shandwick China’s ‘Champion Restart’ campaign for Nike also proved popular with the judges as it scooped two Golds. Dentsu too showed a strong presence in the winners list by way of its Wagyu Newspaper and much-talked-about Tuna Scope campaigns. Well done as well to MSL that gained five awards, and Golin and The Hoffman Agency which took home three each.
The full shortlist can be viewed here.
Full tables of the winners appear below in these sections:
- Grand Prix
- PR consultancy categories
- Regional campaign categories
- Pandemic response campaign categories
- Campaign categories
- Company categories
- Individual/team categories
GRAND PRIX
|Category
|Award
|Title
|Client
|Market
|Campaign of the Year
|Winner
|TUNA SCOPE 2020
|Kura Sushi, Inc.
|Japan
PR CONSULTANCY CATEGORIES
|Category
|Award
|Agency / Company
|Market
|Entry ID
|Asia-Pacific PR Consultancy of the Year
|Winner
|Sandpiper Communications
|Singapore
|CN06.370885
|Boutique PR Consultancy of the Year
|Winner
|Bud Communications
|Singapore
|CN07.367894
|Specialist Consultancy of the Year
|Winner
|KIWI Communications
|China
|CN08.370244
|Australia/New Zealand PR Consultancy of the Year
|Winner
|Eleven
|Australia
|CN01.370037
|Commendation
|Anthem
|New Zealand
|CN01.367823
|Greater China PR Consultancy of the Year
|Winner
|Switching-Time
|China
|CN02.369100
|Japan/Korea PR Consultancy of the Year
|Winner
|Weber Shandwick North Asia (Japan & Korea)
|South Korea
|CN03.369643
|South Asia PR Consultancy of the Year
|Winner
|MSL INDIA
|India
|CN04.369202
|Southeast Asia PR Consultancy of the Year
|Winner
|ERA Myanmar
|Myanmar
|CN05.367180
REGIONAL CAMPAIGN CATEGORIES
|Category
|Award
|Title
|Client
|Agency / Company
|Market
|Entry ID
|Asia-Pacific PR Campaign of the Year
|Gold
|Breathing Cleaner and Healthier Air with Philips
|Philips
|Omnicom Public Relations Group
|Singapore
|CA06.368999
|Silver
|Light for Hope and Asia Smiles
|Marriott International
|N/A
|Hong Kong SAR
|CA06.370817
|Bronze
|We Bare Bears The Movie
|WarnerMedia
|FleishmanHillard Manila, Agrakom PR, Cross Public Relations, In.Deed Communications
|Philippines
|CA06.368225
|Australia/New Zealand PR Campaign of the Year
|Gold
|Donation Dollar
|The Royal Australian Mint
|Herd MSL, Saatchi & Saatchi Melbourne
|Australia
|CA01.369938
|Silver
|GME: Where The Bloody Hell Am I?
|GME
|We Are Different
|Australia
|CA01.370122
|Bronze
|MEET, turning an assumed latecomer into a pioneer
|Proform Foods
|The PR Group
|Australia
|CA01.369226
|Greater China PR Campaign of the Year
|Gold
|PROJECT UNI-FORM
|VOGUE x ANGUS CHIANG
|Ogilvy Taiwan
|Taiwan
|CA02.369132
|Silver
|HPV Goes Viral!
|Merck Sharp & Dohme (I.A.) LLC Taiwan Branch
|Era Ogilvy
|Taiwan
|CA02.368110
|Bronze
|Beyond Difference, Love is LOVE.
|Gilead Sciences HK Ltd. Taiwan Branch
|HealthCom, Elite PR Group
|Taiwan
|CA02.370225
|Japan/Korea PR Campaign of the Year
|Gold
|TUNA SCOPE 2020
|Kura Sushi, Inc.
|DENTSU INC.
|Japan
|CA03.369554
|Silver
|＃Let’s connect Santaro
|KDDI
|DENTSU INC.
|Japan
|CA03.369913
|Bronze
|Eau de Holiday
|Hotels.com
|Weber Shandwick Singapore
|South Korea
|CA03.369647
|South Asia PR Campaign of the Year
|Gold
|Britannia Marie Gold My Startup-2.0: Home-makers Turn Job-Creators
|Britannia
|Genesis BCW
|India
|CA04.369340
|Silver
|The Power of One Vivo
|Vivo
|Ruder Finn India
|India
|CA04.370392
|Bronze
|Zoom - Connecting Lives
|Zoom Video Communications
|Candour Communications
|India
|CA04.370420
|Southeast Asia PR Campaign of the Year
|Gold
|Don't Make Ads, Make TikToks
|TikTok
|Allison + Partners
|Singapore
|CA05.368986
|Silver
|Save Our Seafarers
|Uniteam Marine
|ERA Myanmar
|Myanmar
|CA05.367038
PANDEMIC RESPONSE CAMPAIGN CATEGORIES
|Category
|Award
|Title
|Client
|Agency / Company
|Market
|Entry ID
|Best Use of Digital (COVID-19)
|Gold
|TUNA SCOPE 2020
|Kura Sushi, Inc.
|DENTSU INC.
|Japan
|CR01.369569
|Silver
|MTV Lockdown Companion... Acing The New Normal
|Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd
|N/A
|India
|CR01.369024
|Bronze
|K11 MUSEA’s Sanitisation Robots Waltz Through the Pandemic
|K11 Concepts Ltd
|K11 Concepts Ltd
|Hong Kong SAR
|CR01.368131
|Crisis Management (COVID-19)
|Gold
|IndiGo Lean Clean Flying Machine
|IndiGo
|Genesis BCW
|India
|CR02.369420
|Silver
|Road to Recreate
|adidas
|Current Global
|Singapore
|CR02.369496
|Bronze
|The Slum That Beat Covid
|Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
|Weber Shandwick India
|India
|CR02.370491
|Internal Communications (COVID-19)
|Gold
|Making Accounting More Free
|ROBOT PAYMENT Inc.
|OFFSIDE Inc.
|Japan
|CR03.370584
|Silver
|PROTECTING OUR PEOPLE: THE SMALL THINGS COUNT
|DHL Supply Chain Asia Pacific
|N/A
|Singapore
|CR03.369123
|Bronze
|Gilead Step Up Challenge
|Gilead Sciences
|APCO Worldwide
|Singapore
|CR03.369601
|Reputation and Issues Management (COVID-19)
|Gold
|Grab Cares: Supporting Our Community During Covid Times
|Grab
|IN.FOM Pte Ltd
|Singapore
|CR04.369533
|Silver
|Reassuring Australians during a global pandemic
|Coles
|N/A
|Australia
|CR04.368951
|Bronze
|Save Our Seafarers
|Uniteam Marine
|ERA Myanmar
|Myanmar
|CR04.367037
CAMPAIGN CATEGORIES
|Category
|Award
|Title
|Client
|Agency / Company
|Market
|Entry ID
|Arts, Entertainment & Media
|Gold
|WAGYU NEWSPAPER
|NATIONAL FEDERATION OF AGRICULTURAL COOPERATIVE ASSOCIATIONS（ZEN-NOH）
|DENTSU, INC
|Japan
|C01.368807
|Silver
|MTV Lockdown Companion... Acing The New Normal
|Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd
|N/A
|India
|C01.369031
|Bronze
|Celebrating the life of Human Computer: Shakuntala Devi
|Amazon Prime Video
|N/A
|India
|C01.369810
|Automotive & Transport
|Gold
|Save Our Seafarers
|Uniteam Marine
|ERA Myanmar
|Myanmar
|C02.367042
|Silver
|Mission Navarra
|Nissan Motor Limited
|Edelman
|Hong Kong SAR
|C02.370267
|Bronze
|Porsche Asia Pacific Forza Cup
|Porsche Asia Pacific
|Golin
|Singapore
|C02.370399
|Brand Development (Product)
|Gold
|XIAOMI – MI FOR INDIA
|Xiaomi
|Ruder Finn India
|India
|C03.369765
|Silver
|GME: Where The Bloody Hell Am I?
|GME
|We Are Different
|Australia
|C03.370108
|Bronze
|NESCAFÉ Ready-to Drink Aluminum Can
|Nestlé (Thai) Ltd
|ABM Connect co.,ltd.
|Thailand
|C03.369625
|Bronze
|The Chicken Dance
|Kentucky Fried Chicken
|ERA Myanmar
|Myanmar
|C03.367646
|Brand Development (Service)
|Gold
|FlyBetter FlySafe with Emirates
|Emirates
|Redhill
|Japan
|C04.369245
|Business-to-Business
|Gold
|MongGa, the largest online night market in Taiwan
|iCHEF
|The Hoffman Agency
|Taiwan
|C05.370262
|Silver
|Snapdragon Tech Summit 2020 in China
|Qualcomm
|BCW
|China
|C05.370118
|Bronze
|Steady Power
|Ta Ya Electric Wire & Cable Co., LTD.
|Ogilvy Taiwan
|Taiwan
|C05.369701
|Cause-Related - Diversity & Inclusion
|Gold
|PROJECT UNI-FORM
|VOGUE x ANGUS CHIANG
|Ogilvy Taiwan
|Taiwan
|C06.368994
|Silver
|Britannia Marie Gold My Startup-2.0: Home-makers Turn Job-Creators
|Britannia
|Genesis BCW
|India
|C06.369332
|Bronze
|Dove #StopTheBeautyTest
|Hindustan Unilever, Dove
|MSL
|India
|C06.370058
|Cause-Related - Public Awareness
|Gold
|Truly Incredible Care
|Carers Victoria
|Icon Agency
|Australia
|C07.368871
|Silver
|Beyond the Medicine – Empowering patients in Japan
|Janssen
|N/A
|Japan
|C07.370345
|Bronze
|Donation Dollar
|The Royal Australian Mint
|Herd MSL, Saatchi & Saatchi Melbourne
|Australia
|C07.369933
|Consumer Launch
|Gold
|IKEA China FY21 Kick-off “MY HOME VALUES”
|Ingka Procurement Wholesale (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
|YGGBi Communications Consultancy
|China
|C08.367943
|Silver
|FWD Insurance: vCAN live a good life
|FWD Life Insurance Company (Bermuda) Limited
|Sinclair
|Hong Kong SAR
|C08.370595
|Bronze
|From mother’s bags to family bags
|Daio Paper Corporation
|Dentsu Public Relations Inc. and Dentsu Inc.
|Japan
|C08.370469
|Corporate Branding
|Gold
|Getting The World Travelling Safely Again
|Collinson
|Golin
|Hong Kong SAR
|C09.370221
|Silver
|WAGYU NEWSPAPER
|NATIONAL FEDERATION OF AGRICULTURAL COOPERATIVE ASSOCIATIONS（ZEN-NOH）
|DENTSU, INC
|Japan
|C09.368814
|Bronze
|From the World's Factory to the World’s Engine
|Lenovo
|Burson Cohn & Wolfe
|China
|C09.370620
|Corporate Publications
|Gold
|Logistics of Things
|DHL
|N/A
|Singapore
|C10.369183
|Silver
|SK hynix in China
|SK hynix
|Hill+Knowlton Strategies Shanghai
|China
|C10.368972
|Bronze
|Reinventing the value of diagnostics
|Roche Diagnostics
|N/A
|Singapore
|C10.370421
|Corporate Social Responsibility
|Gold
|Donate Your Time for Underprivileged Students
|BCW
|China
|C11.369140
|Silver
|Coca-Cola Going Beyond Supporting to Empowering Dignity Kitchen
|Coca-Cola China Limited
|Ernest & Donald Marketing Communications Ltd
|Hong Kong SAR
|C11.370065
|Bronze
|Swire Properties White Christmas Express
|Swire Properties
|N/A
|Hong Kong SAR
|C11.368123
|E-commerce
|Gold
|Goose Island Starter Pack From Social to E-Commerce
|AB-InBev Goose Island
|DeVries Global
|China
|C12.369790
|Environmental
|Silver
|GoGreener: Building an eco-conscious culture in Indonesia
|Gojek
|N/A
|Indonesia
|C13.370718
|Bronze
|"Go Paperless": A Click to Inspire Hope
|Manulife Hong Kong
|FleishmanHillard Hong Kong
|Hong Kong SAR
|C13.370393
|Experiential PR
|Gold
|ASB Borrow Eden Park
|ASB
|Anthem
|New Zealand
|C14.367851
|Silver
|CDIFS x Audi– alliance marketing for market expansion
|Chengdu International Finance Square
|N/A
|China
|C14.368899
|Bronze
|Eau de Holiday
|Hotels.com
|Weber Shandwick Singapore
|South Korea
|C14.369648
|Financial Communications
|Gold
|OR IPO–Together for the Greater Growth
|PTT Oil and Retail Business Plc.
|Ogilvy Public Relations Worldwide Limited
|Thailand
|C15.369798
|Silver
|Securing the future for two large Singaporean companies
|Sembcorp Marine and Sembcorp Industries
|Klareco Communications
|Singapore
|C15.369401
|Bronze
|Money Relationship Monitor
|St. James’s Place Wealth Management Asia
|Sandpiper Communications
|Singapore
|C15.368970
|Health & Wellness
|Gold
|You Haven't Been Drinking Alone
|Alcohol and Drug Foundation
|Icon Agency
|Australia
|C16.368869
|Silver
|Weaving Garment Workers Together
|SMART Myanmar
|ERA Myanmar
|Myanmar
|C16.367800
|Silver
|Champion Restart
|Nike
|Weber Shandwick
|China
|C16.369635
|Healthcare: Ethical
|Gold
|HPV Men’s Talk : The Unspeakable Male Cancer
|Merck Sharp & Dohme (I.A.) Corp. Taiwan Branch
|MediCom APAC, Elite PR Group
|Taiwan
|C17.370303
|Silver
|“Chickenpox Boy” Breaks Varicella Stereotypes
|Merck Sharp & Dohme (I.A.) Corp. Taiwan Branch
|MediCom APAC, Elite PR Group
|Taiwan
|C17.369956
|Bronze
|Not just Covid-19: the neglected pneumonia
|Pfizer Taiwan
|One For All Public Relations Consultants Co.,Ltd
|Taiwan
|C17.368984
|Influencer Marketing
|Gold
|#GroomTheirFuture with Gillette Barber Suraksha (Safety) Programme
|Gillette India
|Genesis BCW
|India
|C18.369279
|Silver
|#HOMETEAM
|adidas
|Current Global
|Singapore
|C18.369444
|Bronze
|Rule The New
|AB InBev
|MSL
|India
|C18.370050
|Integrated Marketing
|Gold
|Whisper #KeepGirlsInSchool
|P&G
|20:20 MSL
|India
|C19.370571
|Gold
|GME: Where The Bloody Hell Am I?
|GME
|We Are Different
|Australia
|C19.370114
|Silver
|Launching QT Auckland with NZ's Biggest Staycay
|QT Hotels & Resorts
|Sling & Stone
|New Zealand
|C19.369942
|Bronze
|Eau de Holiday
|Hotels.com
|Weber Shandwick Singapore
|South Korea
|C19.369689
|Internal Communications
|Gold
|Now is Our Time: Internal Call to Win
|Manulife Hong Kong
|N/A
|Hong Kong SAR
|C20.369240
|Silver
|APAC goes global
|Dentsply Sirona
|N/A
|Hong Kong SAR
|C20.369433
|Bronze
|Roche Diagnostics APAC 2020 Regional Meeting Unlocking Opportunity
|Roche Diagnostics Asia Pacific
|The Carrot Collective
|Singapore
|C20.368889
|Media Relations
|Gold
|Effective media engagement during COVID-19
|Gojek
|N/A
|Indonesia
|C21.370524
|Silver
|LP10 Perfect 10 Launch Perfect Location and Eco-Rich
|Nan Fung Development Ltd
|Bentley Communications Ltd
|Hong Kong SAR
|C21.369726
|Bronze
|Standing out in a cybersecurity crowd
|Proofpoint
|BCW ANZ
|Australia
|C21.369142
|Non-Profit
|Gold
|Donation Dollar
|The Royal Australian Mint
|Herd MSL, Saatchi & Saatchi Melbourne
|Australia
|C22.369935
|Silver
|Love Beyond Borders
|Médecins Sans Frontières
|Era Ogilvy
|Taiwan
|C22.368109
|Bronze
|Love Knows No Distance
|St. Camillus Hospital Penghu
|One For All Public Relations Consultants Co.,Ltd
|Taiwan
|C22.368981
|PR Event
|Gold
|Welcome aboard! Luxurious journey with Galaxy Z Fold2
|Samsung Electronics Taiwan
|Pilot Group
|Taiwan
|C23.369959
|Silver
|CDIFS x Audi– alliance marketing for market expansion
|Chengdu International Finance Square
|N/A
|China
|C23.368895
|Bronze
|Manulife Life Goes On Online Sneaker Drop
|Manulife Singapore
|AKA Asia, Tribal Worldwide Singapore Pte Ltd
|Singapore
|C23.371039
|Promotional Activity
|Gold
|Manulife Life Goes On Online Sneaker Drop
|Manulife Singapore
|AKA Asia, Tribal Worldwide Singapore Pte Ltd
|Singapore
|C24.371040
|Silver
|The Chicken Dance
|Kentucky Fried Chicken
|ERA Myanmar
|Myanmar
|C24.367652
|Bronze
|#EmbracingNewNorms
|AIA Singapore
|Ogilvy Singapore, DSTNCT
|Singapore
|C24.367243
|Public Affairs
|Gold
|Save Our Seafarers
|Uniteam Marine
|ERA Myanmar
|Myanmar
|C25.367045
|Gold
|Making Accounting More Free
|ROBOT PAYMENT Inc.
|OFFSIDE Inc.
|Japan
|C25.370624
|Bronze
|Survivor led government advocacy on anti-human trafficking interventions
|Kamonohashi Project
|Chase India
|India
|C25.369270
|Public Education
|Gold
|Gone in an instant - Anti-Fraud Exh
|N/A
|Ogilvy Beijing
|China
|C26.368144
|Silver
|The Slum That Beat Covid
|Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
|Weber Shandwick India
|India
|C26.369640
|Bronze
|You Haven't Been Drinking Alone
|Alcohol and Drug Foundation
|Icon Agency
|Australia
|C26.368868
|Public Sector
|Gold
|SingapoRediscovers: Promoting Singapore to Singaporeans (Earned Domestic Recovery
|Singapore Tourism Board
|Edelman Singapore
|Singapore
|C27.368543
|Silver
|Captains of Lives
|Singapore Prison Service
|Edelman Singapore
|Singapore
|C27.368598
|Bronze
|Share, I Want!
|Ministry of Health and Welfare
|Domo
|South Korea
|C27.369168
|Reputation and Issues Management
|Gold
|Road to Recreate
|adidas
|Current Global
|Singapore
|C28.369486
|Silver
|Poetry Festival at Hotel Royal Chiaohsi
|Hotel Royal Chiaohsi
|Ogilvy Taiwan
|Taiwan
|C28.368408
|Bronze
|Save Our Seafarers
|Uniteam Marine
|ERA Myanmar
|Myanmar
|C28.367046
|Sports
|Gold
|Champion Restart
|Nike
|Weber Shandwick
|China
|C29.369636
|Silver
|The Return of IPL, The Return of Fans
|Star and Disney India
|Genesis BCW
|India
|C29.369839
|Bronze
|Invis is, Smile to Support-Invisalign HBL Campaign
|Invisalign Taiwan Limited
|The Hoffman Agency
|Taiwan
|C29.370304
|Technology
|Gold
|Virus Out, Device Kuai-Kuai (be good)!
|Trend Micro
|Elite PR, Elite PR Group
|Taiwan
|C30.370349
|Silver
|HP Australia Big Little Heroes
|HP Inc. Australia
|Edelman Australia
|Australia
|C30.369656
|Bronze
|Monopoly Explore! SG An innovative digital gaming experience
|Monopoly
|The PR Group, First Wave Agency
|Singapore
|C30.369246
|Best Use of Analytics
|Gold
|Road to Recreate
|adidas
|Current Global
|Singapore
|C31.369504
|Silver
|Bank Trust Index for Singapore
|The Association of Banks in Singapore, The Culture and Conduct Steering Group
|Edelman Data & Intelligence (DxI) Singapore
|Singapore
|C31.370134
|Bronze
|Social listening and strategic communication process integration
|Seoul Metropolitan Government
|SCOTOSS Consulting
|South Korea
|C31.370005
|Best Use of Broadcast/Video
|Gold
|Champion Restart
|Nike
|Weber Shandwick
|China
|C32.369637
|Silver
|Not Another Health App!
|Samsung Health
|Weber Shandwick Korea
|South Korea
|C32.369641
|Bronze
|Tak Kenal, Tak Cinta ("Never Try, Never Know")
|MAGGI ® Malaysia
|Golin
|Malaysia
|C32.370805
|Best Use of Content
|Gold
|Sunkist Crossing - Welcome to the Grove
|Sunkist Growers
|Edelman
|Hong Kong SAR
|C33.370278
|Silver
|MTV Beats Love Duet ...Let's love beyond genders
|Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd
|N/A
|India
|C33.369044
|Bronze
|MTV Nishedh Alone Together
|Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd. and MTV Staying Alive Foundation
|N/A
|India
|C33.369255
|Best Use of Digital
|Gold
|Shell Eco-Marathon “Minds in Motion” Campaign
|Shell
|BCW
|China
|C34.368790
|Silver
|TUNA SCOPE 2020
|Kura Sushi, Inc.
|DENTSU INC.
|Japan
|C34.369576
|Bronze
|You Haven't Been Drinking Alone
|Alcohol and Drug Foundation
|Icon Agency
|Australia
|C34.368867
|Best Use of Social Media
|Gold
|MTV ORGAN Daan… Be Your Own Superhero!
|Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd
|N/A
|India
|C35.369021
|Silver
|Lifebuoy Tet - KAIROS
|Unilever Vietnam
|Biz-Eyes
|Vietnam
|C35.369970
|Bronze
|SingapoRediscovers with hyperlocal online content
|Singapore Tourism Board
|Edelman Singapore
|Singapore
|C35.368544
|Best Use of VR/AR
|Gold
|“Yahoo 25 Hong Kong Passion Moments in 5G”
|Verizon Media
|ABOVE THE LINE Company Limited
|Hong Kong SAR
|C36.370998
|Silver
|Be Part of Progress
|ASML
|The Hoffman Agency
|Taiwan
|C36.370076
|Bronze
|Manulife Life Goes On Online Sneaker Drop
|Manulife Singapore
|AKA Asia, Tribal Worldwide Singapore Pte Ltd
|Singapore
|C36.371041
|Best Use of Virtual Platforms
|Gold
|1887 Virtual Bar by William Grant & Sons
|William Grant & Sons
|AKA Asia
|Singapore
|C37.367889
|Silver
|HP Creators of Tomorrow
|HP Inc. Malaysia
|Edelman Malaysia
|Malaysia
|C37.369657
|Bronze
|Manulife Life Goes On Online Sneaker Drop
|Manulife Singapore
|AKA Asia, Tribal Worldwide Singapore Pte Ltd
|Singapore
|C37.371043
|Bronze
|Beyond! Health Hack
|Sanofi
|GCI Health
|Singapore
|C37.367872
COMPANY CATEGORIES
|Category
|Award
|Agency / Company
|Market
|Entry ID
|Best Culture of the Year
|Winner
|Mutant Communications
|Singapore
|PT01.369172
INDIVIDUAL/TEAM CATEGORIES
|Category
|Award
|Nominee
|Agency / Company
|Market
|Entry ID
|PR Agency Head of the Year
|Winner
|HS Chung
|Hill and Knowlton Asia
|South Korea
|PT03.367778
|PR Communications Team
|Winner
|Corporate Brand & Communications
|Godrej Group
|India
|PT04.367759
|Commendation
|AIA Singapore Brand and Corporate Communications Team
|AIA Singapore
|Singapore
|PT04.367245
|PR Professional of the Year (Agency)
|Winner
|Carbo Yu
|Sinclair
|Hong Kong SAR
|PT05.369434
|Commendation
|David Lian
|Zeno Group
|Singapore
|PT05.369238
|PR Professional of the Year (In-House)
|Winner
|Betty Tian
|Marriott International
|China
|PT06.368319
|Young PR Professional of the Year
|Winner
|Crystal Leung
|Sinclair
|Hong Kong SAR
|PT07.369495