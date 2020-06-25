awards
Publicis chiefs insist on celebrating awards in Cannes
The journey of Publicis chairman & CEO Arthur Sadoun and his predecessor Maurice Lévy to an empty Cannes features in a short mock film to promote the Groupe's Cannes-Do awards.
Here's all the 2020 One Show winners from APAC
Japan and India led the way with five gold pencils each, with work from China, Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong also showing strongly.
D&AD announces pencil winners for advertising, culture, design
FCB India won two yellow pencils and TBWA New Zealand one as the D&AD announced its second wave of winners.
PR Awards Asia 2020: Winners revealed
PRWeek Asia and Campaign Asia-Pacific announce all consultancy, campaign and talent winners, including two Grand Prix awards.
Colenso BBDO's beer ballad wins top prize in Warc content-strategy awards
Atomic Media of Australia, McCann Worldgroup India, Bennett Coleman India, BBDO China and Aurecon Australasia round out the APAC winners.
D&AD names first 2020 pencil winners
Dentsu Tokyo, Dentsu West Japan and Grey Tokyo win yellow pencils as the winners in the Impact, Side Hustle, Next and Craft categories are revealed.
