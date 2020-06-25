awards

Publicis chiefs insist on celebrating awards in Cannes
Jun 25, 2020
Staff Reporters

The journey of Publicis chairman & CEO Arthur Sadoun and his predecessor Maurice Lévy to an empty Cannes features in a short mock film to promote the Groupe's Cannes-Do awards.

Here's all the 2020 One Show winners from APAC
Jun 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

Japan and India led the way with five gold pencils each, with work from China, Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong also showing strongly.

D&AD announces pencil winners for advertising, culture, design
Jun 17, 2020
Staff Reporters

FCB India won two yellow pencils and TBWA New Zealand one as the D&AD announced its second wave of winners.

PR Awards Asia 2020: Winners revealed
Jun 12, 2020
Staff Reporters

PRWeek Asia and Campaign Asia-Pacific announce all consultancy, campaign and talent winners, including two Grand Prix awards.

Colenso BBDO's beer ballad wins top prize in Warc content-strategy awards
Jun 10, 2020
Staff Reporters

Atomic Media of Australia, McCann Worldgroup India, Bennett Coleman India, BBDO China and Aurecon Australasia round out the APAC winners.

D&AD names first 2020 pencil winners
Jun 10, 2020
Staff Reporters

Dentsu Tokyo, Dentsu West Japan and Grey Tokyo win yellow pencils as the winners in the Impact, Side Hustle, Next and Craft categories are revealed.

