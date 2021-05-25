PR Awards Asia 2021: Full shortlist revealed

The jury for the 2021 PR Awards Asia has finished selecting its shortlist, and today, we are revealing the full shortlist for all awards.

You can view the full shortlist below, see it on the PR Awards Asia site or download the shortlist in PDF form.

The winners will be announced first on PRWeek Asia on Wednesday, June 16 (campaign categories) and Thursday, June 17 (pandemic response, regional PR campaign, PR consultancy, individual/team, and Grand Prix categories).

Organised by Campaign Asia-Pacific and PR Week, the PR Awards Asia is celebrating its 20th anniversary by continuing to recognise outstanding, inspired and successful campaigns, individuals and companies in Asia-Pacific's PR and communications industry.

The full shortlist is below and you can use these links to jump to specific sections:

PR CONSULTANCY CATEGORIES Category Agency / Company Market Entry ID Australia/New Zealand PR Consultancy of the Year Anthem New Zealand CN01.367823 Archetype Australia CN01.370418 Eleven Australia CN01.370037 History Will Be Kind Australia CN01.370214 Sling & Stone Australia CN01.369732 Greater China PR Consultancy of the Year BCW China CN02.370855 Golin Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR CN02.370208 Ruder Finn China CN02.370059 Sinclair Hong Kong SAR CN02.369398 Switching-Time China CN02.369100 Japan/Korea PR Consultancy of the Year APCO Worldwide Japan CN03.369558 Finsbury Glover Hering Japan CN03.368930 Hill and Knowlton Korea South Korea CN03.367784 PR ONE South Korea CN03.367131 Weber Shandwick North Asia (Japan & Korea) South Korea CN03.369643 South Asia PR Consultancy of the Year AvianWE India CN04.369912 Genesis BCW India CN04.369986 Glad U Came India CN04.367911 MSL INDIA India CN04.369202 Southeast Asia PR Consultancy of the Year Archetype Singapore CN05.369163 Edelman Malaysia CN05.368778 ERA Myanmar Myanmar CN05.367180 Finn Partners Singapore Singapore CN05.368928 Mutant Communications Singapore CN05.369169 Asia-Pacific PR Consultancy of the Year Hill and Knowlton Asia Singapore CN06.367782 Ruder Finn China CN06.370051 Sandpiper Communications Singapore CN06.370885 Sinclair Hong Kong SAR CN06.369412 Weber Shandwick Asia Pacific Singapore CN06.369631 Boutique PR Consultancy of the Year Anthem New Zealand CN07.367852 Bud Communications Singapore CN07.367894 Specialist Consultancy of the Year Evident Strategic Research and Consulting Inc. Philippines CN08.369766 GCI Health Singapore CN08.370984 KIWI Communications China CN08.370244

REGIONAL CAMPAIGN CATEGORIES Category Title Client Agency / Company Market Entry ID Australia/New Zealand PR Campaign of the Year Donation Dollar The Royal Australian Mint Herd MSL, Saatchi & Saatchi Melbourne Australia CA01.369938 Holiday Here This Year Tourism Australia opr,M&C Saatchi, UM, and Digitas Australia CA01.369097 Pedalling through the pandemic with Zwift Zwift Sling & Stone Australia CA01.369943 MEET, turning an assumed latecomer into a pioneer Proform Foods The PR Group Australia CA01.369226 GME: Where The Bloody Hell Am I? GME We Are Different Australia CA01.370122 Greater China PR Campaign of the Year HPV Goes Viral! Merck Sharp & Dohme (I.A.) LLC Taiwan Branch Era Ogilvy Taiwan CA02.368110 Beyond Difference, Love is LOVE. Gilead Sciences HK Ltd. Taiwan Branch HealthCom, Elite PR Group Taiwan CA02.370225 Deploying an Integrated Communications Campaign led by PR Tricor Group N/A Hong Kong SAR CA02.368433 PROJECT UNI-FORM VOGUE x ANGUS CHIANG Ogilvy Taiwan Taiwan CA02.369132 Nippon 2020 Rejuvenation Campaign Nippon Paint (China) Co. Ltd Ruder Finn China CA02.370769 Japan/Korea PR Campaign of the Year ＃Let’s connect Santaro KDDI denstu.inc Japan CA03.369913 TUNA SCOPE 2020 Kura Sushi, Inc. DENTSU INC. Japan CA03.369554 Why is online better than offline SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC N/A South Korea CA03.368821 Social listening and strategic communication process integration Seoul Metropolitan Government SCOTOSS Consulting South Korea CA03.370006 Eau de Holiday Hotels.com Weber Shandwick Singapore South Korea CA03.369647 South Asia PR Campaign of the Year Zoom - Connecting Lives Zoom Video Communications Candour Communications India CA04.370420 Britannia Marie Gold My Startup-2.0: Home-makers Turn Job-Creators Britannia Genesis BCW India CA04.369340 The Power of One Vivo Vivo Ruder Finn India India CA04.370392 Southeast Asia PR Campaign of the Year Hendrick’s World Cucumber Day 2020 Hendrick's Gin AKA Asia Singapore CA05.367869 Don't Make Ads, Make TikToks TikTok Allison + Partners Singapore CA05.368986 Save Our Seafarers Uniteam Marine ERA Myanmar Myanmar CA05.367038 Porsche Asia Pacific Forza Cup Porsche Asia Pacific Golin Singapore CA05.370426 Bigo Live: Spreading Cheer, Positivity and Hope BIGO Technology Redhill Singapore CA05.369363 Asia-Pacific PR Campaign of the Year Remote Work Readiness Index 2020 Dell Technologies BCW (Singapore) Singapore CA06.370987 We Bare Bears The Movie WarnerMedia FleishmanHillard Manila, Agrakom PR, Cross Public Relations, In.Deed Communications Philippines CA06.368225 Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy Marriott International N/A Hong Kong SAR CA06.370873 Light for Hope and Asia Smiles Marriott International N/A Hong Kong SAR CA06.370817 Breathing Cleaner and Healthier Air with Philips Philips Omnicom Public Relations Group Singapore CA06.368999

CAMPAIGN CATEGORIES Category Title Client Agency / Company Market Entry ID Arts, Entertainment & Media WAGYU NEWSPAPER NATIONAL FEDERATION OF AGRICULTURAL COOPERATIVE ASSOCIATIONS（ZEN-NOH） DENTSU, INC Japan C01.368807 Celebrating the life of Human Computer: Shakuntala Devi Amazon Prime Video N/A India C01.369810 Mirzapur S2 – Kaun Lega Mirzapur? Amazon Prime Video N/A India C01.369805 MTV Lockdown Companion... Acing The New Normal Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd N/A India C01.369031 The Great Aussie Audiobook Adventure Audible OPR Australia C01.370007 Automotive & Transport Mission Navarra Nissan Motor Limited Edelman Hong Kong SAR C02.370267 Save Our Seafarers Uniteam Marine ERA Myanmar Myanmar C02.367042 Porsche Asia Pacific Forza Cup Porsche Asia Pacific Golin Singapore C02.370399 Kia - India’s Youngest Automobile Disruptor Kia India N/A India C02.369972 Brand Development (Product) NESCAFÉ Ready-to Drink Aluminum Can Nestlé (Thai) Ltd ABM Connect co.,ltd. Thailand C03.369625 #Unbroken Manulife Singapore AKA Asia Singapore C03.371035 The Chicken Dance Kentucky Fried Chicken ERA Myanmar Myanmar C03.367646 XIAOMI – MI FOR INDIA Xiaomi Ruder Finn India India C03.369765 GME: Where The Bloody Hell Am I? GME We Are Different Australia C03.370108 Brand Development (Service) ＃Let’s connect Santaro KDDI denstu.inc Japan C04.369910 Lok Fu Place Urban Retreat Link Asset Management Limited N/A Hong Kong SAR C04.368090 SBIG Brand Revamp SBI General Insurance Company Limited N/A India C04.370370 FlyBetter FlySafe with Emirates Emirates Redhill Japan C04.369245 Business-to-Business Reboot the Building Johnson Controls Archetype Singapore C05.369998 Snapdragon Tech Summit 2020 in China Qualcomm BCW China C05.370118 Steady Power Ta Ya Electric Wire & Cable Co., LTD. Ogilvy Taiwan Taiwan C05.369701 Indian Merchants: Saluting the Covid-19 #RealHeroes Pine Labs Ruder Finn India India C05.368135 MongGa, the largest online night market in Taiwan iCHEF The Hoffman Agency Taiwan C05.370262 Cause-Related - Diversity & Inclusion A Virtual Model for Promoting Progressive Body Images. Kai Corporation DENTSU INC. Japan C06.369728 Coca-Cola Going Beyond Supporting to Empowering Dignity Kitchen Coca-Cola China Limited Ernest & Donald Marketing Communications Ltd Hong Kong SAR C06.370069 Britannia Marie Gold My Startup-2.0: Home-makers Turn Job-Creators Britannia Genesis BCW India C06.369332 Dove #StopTheBeautyTest Hindustan Unilever, Dove MSL India C06.370058 PROJECT UNI-FORM VOGUE x ANGUS CHIANG Ogilvy Taiwan Taiwan C06.368994 Cause-Related - Public Awareness Donation Dollar The Royal Australian Mint Herd MSL, Saatchi & Saatchi Melbourne Australia C07.369933 Truly Incredible Care Carers Victoria Icon Agency Australia C07.368871 Safe with Gojek (#AmanBersamaGojek) Campaign: Digital Security Awareness Gojek N/A Indonesia C07.369545 Beyond the Medicine – Empowering patients in Japan Janssen N/A Japan C07.370345 Draw The Line Spectra Organic by MSL India C07.369923 Consumer Launch From mother’s bags to family bags Daio Paper Corporation Dentsu Public Relations Inc. and Dentsu Inc. Japan C08.370469 Pulse launch: FREE COVID-19 Protection for Hong Kongers Prudential Hong Kong Limited N/A Hong Kong SAR C08.370922 FWD Insurance: vCAN live a good life FWD Life Insurance Company (Bermuda) Limited Sinclair Hong Kong SAR C08.370595 Launch of GOOD Meat in Singapore Eat Just, Inc. Upcycle Communications Singapore C08.367831 IKEA China FY21 Kick-off “MY HOME VALUES” Ingka Procurement Wholesale (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. YGGBi Communications Consultancy China C08.367943 Corporate Branding From the World's Factory to the World’s Engine Lenovo Burson Cohn & Wolfe China C09.370620 WAGYU NEWSPAPER NATIONAL FEDERATION OF AGRICULTURAL COOPERATIVE ASSOCIATIONS（ZEN-NOH） DENTSU, INC Japan C09.368814 Getting The World Travelling Safely Again Collinson Golin Hong Kong SAR C09.370221 Tak Kenal, Tak Cinta ("Never Try, Never Know") MAGGI® Malaysia Golin Malaysia C09.370772 Light for Hope and Asia Smiles Marriott International N/A Hong Kong SAR C09.370794 Corporate Publications SK hynix in China SK hynix Hill+Knowlton Strategies Shanghai China C10.368972 CDIFS Magazine – breeding the brand’s own KOC Chengdu International Finance Square N/A China C10.368888 Logistics of Things DHL N/A Singapore C10.369183 Reinventing the value of diagnostics Roche Diagnostics N/A Singapore C10.370421 Hong Kong Tourism Board Annual Report 2019/20:Embracing Challenges The Hong Kong Tourism Board N/A Hong Kong SAR C10.367136 Corporate Social Responsibility Donate Your Time for Underprivileged Students LinkedIn BCW China C11.369140 Lifebuoy - 100 Moving Public Hand-washing Stations Unilever Vietnam Biz-Eyes Vietnam C11.369957 Coca-Cola Going Beyond Supporting to Empowering Dignity Kitchen Coca-Cola China Limited Ernest & Donald Marketing Communications Ltd Hong Kong SAR C11.370065 You Nominate. We Donate. Citi N/A India C11.370861 Swire Properties White Christmas Express Swire Properties N/A Hong Kong SAR C11.368123 E-commerce Goose Island Starter Pack From Social to E-Commerce AB-InBev Goose Island DeVries Global China C12.369790 #JagaEkonomiIndonesia Tokopedia Image Dynamics Indonesia C12.370501 #HappyHomesIndia Pepperfry MSL India C12.370101 Navigating through Covid-19 Amazon India Operations PCA India C12.370932 Environmental "Go Paperless": A Click to Inspire Hope Manulife Hong Kong FleishmanHillard Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR C13.370393 GoGreener: Building an eco-conscious culture in Indonesia Gojek N/A Indonesia C13.370718 Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy Marriott International N/A Hong Kong SAR C13.370830 Building an online tribe of eco-literate communities globally​ Alliance to End Plastic Waste Zeno Group Singapore Singapore C13.370526 Experiential PR ASB Borrow Eden Park ASB Anthem New Zealand C14.367851 The Launch of Disney+ in Singapore Disney+ Golin Singapore Singapore C14.370551 CDIFS x Audi– alliance marketing for market expansion Chengdu International Finance Square N/A China C14.368899 Launching QT Auckland with NZ's Biggest Staycay QT Hotels & Resorts Sling & Stone New Zealand C14.369941 Eau de Holiday Hotels.com Weber Shandwick Singapore South Korea C14.369648 Financial Communications Securing the future for two large Singaporean companies Sembcorp Marine and Sembcorp Industries Klareco Communications Singapore C15.369401 The Rising Star of Smart Homes Vesync Co., Ltd N/A Hong Kong SAR C15.370904 OR IPO–Together for the Greater Growth PTT Oil and Retail Business Plc. Ogilvy Public Relations Worldwide Limited Thailand C15.369798 Money Relationship Monitor St. James’s Place Wealth Management Asia Sandpiper Communications Singapore C15.368970 FWD Insurance: VHIS is Relevant to You FWD Life Insurance Company (Bermuda) Limited Sinclair Hong Kong SAR C15.370608 Health & Wellness Weaving Garment Workers Together SMART Myanmar ERA Myanmar Myanmar C16.367800 You Haven't Been Drinking Alone Alcohol and Drug Foundation Icon Agency Australia C16.368869 Nutrition Myths Busted Herbalife Nutrition N/A Hong Kong SAR C16.370579 Jr. NBA at Home NBA Asia Ltd. N/A Indonesia C16.368944 Champion Restart Nike Weber Shandwick China C16.369635 Healthcare: Ethical Our Unbreakable Bond Amgen Biotechnology Singapore Pte Ltd Edelman Singapore Pte Ltd Singapore C17.368620 “Chickenpox Boy” Breaks Varicella Stereotypes Merck Sharp & Dohme (I.A.) Corp. Taiwan Branch MediCom APAC, Elite PR Group Taiwan C17.369956 HPV Men’s Talk : The Unspeakable Male Cancer Merck Sharp & Dohme (I.A.) Corp. Taiwan Branch MediCom APAC, Elite PR Group Taiwan C17.370303 Not just Covid-19: the neglected pneumonia Pfizer Taiwan One For All Public Relations Consultants Co.,Ltd Taiwan C17.368984 The Bus to Heart Village Bristol Myers Squibb Weber Shandwick Korea South Korea C17.369642 Influencer Marketing #HOMETEAM adidas Current Global Singapore C18.369444 #GroomTheirFuture with Gillette Barber Suraksha (Safety) Programme Gillette India Genesis BCW India C18.369279 Rule The New AB InBev MSL India C18.370050 KFC TikTok Bucketheads KFC Australia opr, Mediacom, Ogilvy Australia Australia C18.370241 Beat the Asthma Blues AstraZeneca, Asthma & Allergy Association Singapore Sandpiper Communications Singapore C18.369136 Integrated Marketing Whisper #KeepGirlsInSchool P&G 20:20 MSL India C19.370571 From the World's Factory to the World’s Engine Lenovo Burson Cohn & Wolfe China C19.370740 #GroomTheirFuture with Gillette Barber Suraksha (Safety) Programme Gillette India Genesis BCW India C19.369281 MTV ORGAN Daan… Be Your Own Superhero! Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd N/A India C19.369020 Launching QT Auckland with NZ's Biggest Staycay QT Hotels & Resorts Sling & Stone New Zealand C19.369942 GME: Where The Bloody Hell Am I? GME We Are Different Australia C19.370114 Eau de Holiday Hotels.com Weber Shandwick Singapore South Korea C19.369689 Internal Communications Roche Diagnostics APAC 2020 Regional Meeting Unlocking Opportunity Roche Diagnostics Asia Pacific The Carrot Collective Singapore C20.368889 APAC goes global Dentsply Sirona N/A Hong Kong SAR C20.369433 #StrongerTogether Janssen N/A Singapore C20.370360 Now is Our Time: Internal Call to Win Manulife Hong Kong N/A Hong Kong SAR C20.369240 Light for Hope and Asia Smiles Marriott International N/A Hong Kong SAR C20.370803 Media Relations Standing out in a cybersecurity crowd Proofpoint BCW ANZ Australia C21.369142 LP10 Perfect 10 Launch Perfect Location and Eco-Rich Nan Fung Development Ltd Bentley Communications Ltd Hong Kong SAR C21.369726 Zoom - Connecting Lives Zoom Video Communications Candour Communications India C21.370277 From High-So to All-So Coca-Cola ERA Myanmar Myanmar C21.367143 Effective media engagement during COVID-19 Gojek N/A Indonesia C21.370524 Non-Profit Refashioning Hong Kong’s Relationship with Clothes Redress Edelman Hong Kong SAR C22.370258 Love Beyond Borders Médecins Sans Frontières Era Ogilvy Taiwan C22.368109 Donation Dollar The Royal Australian Mint Herd MSL, Saatchi & Saatchi Melbourne Australia C22.369935 YABB’s “Donate Your Voice” (Sumbang Suara) crowdfunding Yayasan Anak Bangsa Bisa N/A Indonesia C22.370770 Love Knows No Distance St. Camillus Hospital Penghu One For All Public Relations Consultants Co.,Ltd Taiwan C22.368981 PR Event Manulife Life Goes On Online Sneaker Drop Manulife Singapore AKA Asia, Tribal Worldwide Singapore Pte Ltd Singapore C23.371039 Snapdragon Tech Summit 2020 in China Qualcomm BCW China C23.370136 A Night of Disney+ Disney+ Golin Singapore Singapore C23.370555 CDIFS x Audi– alliance marketing for market expansion Chengdu International Finance Square N/A China C23.368895 Welcome aboard! Luxurious journey with Galaxy Z Fold2 Samsung Electronics Taiwan Pilot Group Taiwan C23.369959 Promotional Activity 1887 Virtual Bar by William Grant & Sons William Grant & Sons AKA Asia Singapore C24.367895 Manulife Life Goes On Online Sneaker Drop Manulife Singapore AKA Asia, Tribal Worldwide Singapore Pte Ltd Singapore C24.371040 The Chicken Dance Kentucky Fried Chicken ERA Myanmar Myanmar C24.367652 Pulse launch: FREE COVID-19 Protection for Hong Kongers Prudential Hong Kong Limited N/A Hong Kong SAR C24.370923 #EmbracingNewNorms AIA Singapore Ogilvy Singapore, DSTNCT Singapore C24.367243 Public Affairs Survivor led government advocacy on anti-human trafficking interventions Kamonohashi Project Chase India India C25.369270 Save Our Seafarers Uniteam Marine ERA Myanmar Myanmar C25.367045 Beyond! Health Hack Sanofi GCI Health Singapore C25.367879 Building a #FirstWorldNetwork for Filipinos Globe Telecom, Inc. N/A Philippines C25.370946 Making Accounting More Free ROBOT PAYMENT Inc. OFFSIDE Inc. Japan C25.370624 Public Education HPV Goes Viral! Merck Sharp & Dohme (I.A.) LLC Taiwan Branch Era Ogilvy Taiwan C26.368113 You Haven't Been Drinking Alone Alcohol and Drug Foundation Icon Agency Australia C26.368868 MTV Nishedh Alone Together Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd. and MTV Staying Alive Foundation N/A India C26.369310 Gone in an instant - Anti-Fraud Exh N/A Ogilvy Beijing China C26.368144 The Slum That Beat Covid Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Weber Shandwick India India C26.369640 Public Sector Discover & Share the Joy of Reading 2020-21 Hong Kong Public Libraries, LCSD Betake Marketing Hong Kong SAR C27.369218 Share, I Want! Ministry of Health and Welfare Domo South Korea C27.369168 Captain of Lives Singapore Prison Service Edelman Singapore Singapore C27.368598 SingapoRediscovers: Promoting Singapore to Singaporeans (Earned Domestic Recovery Singapore Tourism Board Edelman Singapore Singapore C27.368543 Reduce and Recycle 2.0 Greeny the Recycling Genie Environmental Campaign Committee Golin Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR C27.370296 Reputation and Issues Management Road to Recreate adidas Current Global Singapore C28.369486 Save Our Seafarers Uniteam Marine ERA Myanmar Myanmar C28.367046 ‘Building a better life’ Lodha Group MSL India C28.370200 Rio Fights the Blue Blood Rule Nobel Hygiene Pvt Ltd Nucleus PR India C28.370506 Poetry Festival at Hotel Royal Chiaohsi Hotel Royal Chiaohsi Ogilvy Taiwan Taiwan C28.368408 Sports The Return of IPL, The Return of Fans Star and Disney India Genesis BCW India C29.369839 Invis is, Smile to Support-Invisalign HBL Campaign Invisalign Taiwan Limited The Hoffman Agency Taiwan C29.370304 Champion Restart Nike Weber Shandwick China C29.369636 Technology TUNA SCOPE 2020 Kura Sushi, Inc. DENTSU INC. Japan C30.369574 HP Australia Big Little Heroes HP Inc. Australia Edelman Australia Australia C30.369656 Virus Out, Device Kuai-Kuai (be good)! Trend Micro Elite PR, Elite PR Group Taiwan C30.370349 Natural Language Processing for Media Intelligence Tokopedia N/A Indonesia C30.370814 Monopoly Explore! SG An innovative digital gaming experience Monopoly The PR Group, First Wave Agency Singapore C30.369246 Best Use of Analytics Road to Recreate adidas Current Global Singapore C31.369504 Bank Trust Index for Singapore The Association of Banks in Singapore, The Culture and Conduct Steering Group Edelman Data & Intelligence (DxI) Singapore Singapore C31.370134 Igniting the Yidan Prize Foundation Yidan Prize Foundation Edelman Data & Intelligence Hong Kong SAR C31.370124 Nutrition Myths Busted Herbalife Nutrition N/A Hong Kong SAR C31.370593 Social listening and strategic communication process integration Seoul Metropolitan Government SCOTOSS Consulting South Korea C31.370005 Best Use of Broadcast/Video Captain of Lives Singapore Prison Service Edelman Singapore Singapore C32.368599 Tak Kenal, Tak Cinta ("Never Try, Never Know") MAGGI ® Malaysia Golin Malaysia C32.370805 Champion Restart Nike Weber Shandwick China C32.369637 Not Another Health App! Samsung Health Weber Shandwick Korea South Korea C32.369641 Easier Daily Life with Smart Lighting Signify Greater China YGGBi Communications Consultancy China C32.367932 Best Use of Content Sunkist Crossing - Welcome to the Grove Sunkist Growers Edelman Hong Kong SAR C33.370278 The Chicken Dance Kentucky Fried Chicken ERA Myanmar Myanmar C33.367649 Google Pixel 4-Hero4Night Google International LLC, Taiwan Branch Focus Digital Marketing Strategy Consultants Co., Ltd Taiwan C33.370154 MTV Beats Love Duet ...Let's love beyond genders Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd N/A India C33.369044 MTV Nishedh Alone Together Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd. and MTV Staying Alive Foundation N/A India C33.369255 Best Use of Digital Shell Eco-Marathon “Minds in Motion” Campaign Shell BCW China C34.368790 TUNA SCOPE 2020 Kura Sushi, Inc. DENTSU INC. Japan C34.369576 You Haven't Been Drinking Alone Alcohol and Drug Foundation Icon Agency Australia C34.368867 CDIFS “Fun in the AiR” AR Exhibition Chengdu International Finance Square N/A China C34.368900 MTV Nishedh Alone Together Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd. and MTV Staying Alive Foundation N/A India C34.369266 Best Use of Social Media Lifebuoy Tet - KAIROS Unilever Vietnam Biz-Eyes Vietnam C35.369970 SingapoRediscovers with hyperlocal online content Singapore Tourism Board Edelman Singapore Singapore C35.368544 Keep It Real Pfizer Upjohn India MSL India C35.370256 MTV ORGAN Daan… Be Your Own Superhero! Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd N/A India C35.369021 “Colours by Europe” European Research Executive Agency Strategic Public Relations Group and ICF Next China C35.367902 Best Use of VR/AR “Yahoo 25 Hong Kong Passion Moments in 5G” Verizon Media ABOVE THE LINE Company Limited Hong Kong SAR C36.370998 Manulife Life Goes On Online Sneaker Drop Manulife Singapore AKA Asia, Tribal Worldwide Singapore Pte Ltd Singapore C36.371041 Be Part of Progress ASML The Hoffman Agency Taiwan C36.370076 Best Use of Virtual Platforms 1887 Virtual Bar by William Grant & Sons William Grant & Sons AKA Asia Singapore C37.367889 Manulife Life Goes On Online Sneaker Drop Manulife Singapore AKA Asia, Tribal Worldwide Singapore Pte Ltd Singapore C37.371043 HP Creators of Tomorrow HP Inc. Malaysia Edelman Malaysia Malaysia C37.369657 Beyond! Health Hack Sanofi GCI Health Singapore C37.367872 Verizon Media APAC Growth Summit 2021 Verizon Media Stir Production Hong Kong SAR C37.371002

PANDEMIC RESPONSE Category Title Client Agency / Company Market Entry ID Best Use of Digital (COVID-19) TUNA SCOPE 2020 Kura Sushi, Inc. DENTSU INC. Japan CR01.369569 First-ever Virtual Singapore Food Festival (2020) Singapore Tourism Board Edelman Singapore Singapore CR01.368542 K11 MUSEA’s Sanitisation Robots Waltz Through the Pandemic K11 Concepts Ltd K11 Concepts Ltd Hong Kong SAR CR01.368131 Pulse launch: FREE COVID-19 Protection for Hong Kongers Prudential Hong Kong Limited N/A Hong Kong SAR CR01.370918 MTV Lockdown Companion... Acing The New Normal Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd N/A India CR01.369024 Crisis Management (COVID-19) Road to Recreate adidas Current Global Singapore CR02.369496 TUNA SCOPE 2020 Kura Sushi, Inc. DENTSU INC. Japan CR02.369572 Save Our Seafarers Uniteam Marine ERA Myanmar Myanmar CR02.367036 IndiGo Lean Clean Flying Machine IndiGo Genesis BCW India CR02.369420 The Slum That Beat Covid Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Weber Shandwick India India CR02.370491 Internal Communications (COVID-19) Gilead Step Up Challenge Gilead Sciences APCO Worldwide Singapore CR03.369601 Empowerment through connectivity Manulife Asia FleishmanHillard Hong Kong SAR CR03.370767 PROTECTING OUR PEOPLE: THE SMALL THINGS COUNT DHL Supply Chain Asia Pacific N/A Singapore CR03.369123 The Power of One Team Herbalife Nutrition N/A Hong Kong SAR CR03.370548 Making Accounting More Free ROBOT PAYMENT Inc. OFFSIDE Inc. Japan CR03.370584 Reputation and Issues Management (COVID-19) Save Our Seafarers Uniteam Marine ERA Myanmar Myanmar CR04.367037 Grab Cares: Supporting Our Community During Covid Times Grab IN.FOM Pte Ltd Singapore CR04.369533 Travel Again VFS GLOBAL MSL India CR04.369987 Reassuring Australians during a global pandemic Coles N/A Australia CR04.368951 CBRE: Resiliency Now CBRE Ruder Finn India India CR04.369821

COMPANY CATEGORIES Category Agency / Company Market Entry ID Best Culture of the Year Finn Partners Singapore Singapore PT01.368934 Golin Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR PT01.370212 KIWI Communications China PT01.370132 Mutant Communications Singapore PT01.369172 Sling & Stone Australia PT01.370458 Diversity and Inclusion Company of the Year No Shortlist