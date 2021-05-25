PR News
PR Awards Asia 2021: Full shortlist revealed

See which agencies, campaigns and talents made the cut this year.

The jury for the 2021 PR Awards Asia has finished selecting its shortlist, and today, we are revealing the full shortlist for all awards. 

You can view the full shortlist below, see it on the PR Awards Asia site or download the shortlist in PDF form.

The winners will be announced first on PRWeek Asia on Wednesday, June 16 (campaign categories) and Thursday, June 17 (pandemic response, regional PR campaign, PR consultancy, individual/team, and Grand Prix categories).

Organised by Campaign Asia-Pacific and PR Week, the PR Awards Asia is celebrating its 20th anniversary by continuing to recognise outstanding, inspired and successful campaigns, individuals and companies in Asia-Pacific's PR and communications industry.

The full shortlist is below and you can use these links to jump to specific sections:

 

 

PR CONSULTANCY CATEGORIES
Category Agency / Company Market Entry ID
Australia/New Zealand PR Consultancy of the Year Anthem New Zealand CN01.367823
Archetype Australia CN01.370418
Eleven Australia CN01.370037
History Will Be Kind Australia CN01.370214
Sling & Stone Australia CN01.369732
Greater China PR Consultancy of the Year BCW China CN02.370855
Golin Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR CN02.370208
Ruder Finn China CN02.370059
Sinclair Hong Kong SAR CN02.369398
Switching-Time China CN02.369100
Japan/Korea PR Consultancy of the Year APCO Worldwide Japan CN03.369558
Finsbury Glover Hering Japan CN03.368930
Hill and Knowlton Korea South Korea CN03.367784
PR ONE South Korea CN03.367131
Weber Shandwick North Asia (Japan & Korea) South Korea CN03.369643
South Asia PR Consultancy of the Year AvianWE India CN04.369912
Genesis BCW India CN04.369986
Glad U Came India CN04.367911
MSL INDIA India CN04.369202
Southeast Asia PR Consultancy of the Year Archetype Singapore CN05.369163
Edelman Malaysia CN05.368778
ERA Myanmar Myanmar CN05.367180
Finn Partners Singapore Singapore CN05.368928
Mutant Communications Singapore CN05.369169
Asia-Pacific PR Consultancy of the Year Hill and Knowlton Asia Singapore CN06.367782
Ruder Finn China CN06.370051
Sandpiper Communications Singapore CN06.370885
Sinclair Hong Kong SAR CN06.369412
Weber Shandwick Asia Pacific Singapore CN06.369631
Boutique PR Consultancy of the Year Anthem New Zealand CN07.367852
Bud Communications Singapore CN07.367894
Specialist Consultancy of the Year Evident Strategic Research and Consulting Inc. Philippines CN08.369766
GCI Health Singapore CN08.370984
KIWI Communications China  CN08.370244

 

 

REGIONAL CAMPAIGN CATEGORIES
Category Title Client Agency / Company Market Entry ID
Australia/New Zealand PR Campaign of the Year Donation Dollar The Royal Australian Mint Herd MSL, Saatchi & Saatchi Melbourne Australia CA01.369938
Holiday Here This Year Tourism Australia opr,M&C Saatchi, UM, and Digitas Australia CA01.369097
Pedalling through the pandemic with Zwift Zwift Sling & Stone Australia CA01.369943
MEET, turning an assumed latecomer into a pioneer Proform Foods The PR Group Australia CA01.369226
GME: Where The Bloody Hell Am I? GME We Are Different Australia CA01.370122
Greater China PR Campaign of the Year HPV Goes Viral! Merck Sharp & Dohme (I.A.) LLC Taiwan Branch Era Ogilvy Taiwan CA02.368110
Beyond Difference, Love is LOVE. Gilead Sciences HK Ltd. Taiwan Branch HealthCom, Elite PR Group Taiwan CA02.370225
Deploying an Integrated Communications Campaign led by PR Tricor Group N/A Hong Kong SAR CA02.368433
PROJECT UNI-FORM VOGUE x ANGUS CHIANG Ogilvy Taiwan Taiwan CA02.369132
Nippon 2020 Rejuvenation Campaign Nippon Paint (China) Co. Ltd Ruder Finn China CA02.370769
Japan/Korea PR Campaign of the Year ＃Let’s connect Santaro KDDI denstu.inc Japan CA03.369913
TUNA SCOPE 2020 Kura Sushi, Inc. DENTSU INC. Japan CA03.369554
Why is online better than offline SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC N/A South Korea CA03.368821
Social listening and strategic communication process integration Seoul Metropolitan Government SCOTOSS Consulting South Korea CA03.370006
Eau de Holiday Hotels.com Weber Shandwick Singapore South Korea CA03.369647
South Asia PR Campaign of the Year Zoom - Connecting Lives Zoom Video Communications Candour Communications India CA04.370420
Britannia Marie Gold My Startup-2.0: Home-makers Turn Job-Creators Britannia Genesis BCW India CA04.369340
The Power of One Vivo Vivo Ruder Finn India India CA04.370392
Southeast Asia PR Campaign of the Year Hendrick’s World Cucumber Day 2020 Hendrick's Gin AKA Asia Singapore CA05.367869
Don't Make Ads, Make TikToks TikTok Allison + Partners Singapore CA05.368986
Save Our Seafarers Uniteam Marine ERA Myanmar Myanmar CA05.367038
Porsche Asia Pacific Forza Cup Porsche Asia Pacific Golin Singapore CA05.370426
Bigo Live: Spreading Cheer, Positivity and Hope BIGO Technology Redhill Singapore CA05.369363
Asia-Pacific PR Campaign of the Year Remote Work Readiness Index 2020 Dell Technologies BCW (Singapore) Singapore CA06.370987
We Bare Bears The Movie WarnerMedia FleishmanHillard Manila, Agrakom PR, Cross Public Relations, In.Deed Communications Philippines CA06.368225
Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy Marriott International N/A Hong Kong SAR CA06.370873
Light for Hope and Asia Smiles Marriott International N/A Hong Kong SAR CA06.370817
Breathing Cleaner and Healthier Air with Philips Philips Omnicom Public Relations Group  Singapore CA06.368999

 

 

CAMPAIGN CATEGORIES
Category Title Client Agency / Company Market Entry ID
Arts, Entertainment & Media WAGYU NEWSPAPER NATIONAL FEDERATION OF AGRICULTURAL COOPERATIVE ASSOCIATIONS（ZEN-NOH） DENTSU, INC Japan C01.368807
Celebrating the life of Human Computer: Shakuntala Devi Amazon Prime Video N/A India C01.369810
Mirzapur S2 – Kaun Lega Mirzapur? Amazon Prime Video N/A India C01.369805
MTV Lockdown Companion... Acing The New Normal Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd N/A India C01.369031
The Great Aussie Audiobook Adventure Audible OPR Australia C01.370007
Automotive & Transport Mission Navarra Nissan Motor Limited Edelman Hong Kong SAR C02.370267
Save Our Seafarers Uniteam Marine ERA Myanmar Myanmar C02.367042
Porsche Asia Pacific Forza Cup Porsche Asia Pacific Golin Singapore C02.370399
Kia - India’s Youngest Automobile Disruptor Kia India N/A India C02.369972
Brand Development (Product) NESCAFÉ Ready-to Drink Aluminum Can Nestlé (Thai) Ltd ABM Connect co.,ltd. Thailand C03.369625
#Unbroken Manulife Singapore AKA Asia Singapore C03.371035
The Chicken Dance Kentucky Fried Chicken ERA Myanmar Myanmar C03.367646
XIAOMI – MI FOR INDIA Xiaomi Ruder Finn India India C03.369765
GME: Where The Bloody Hell Am I? GME We Are Different Australia C03.370108
Brand Development (Service) ＃Let’s connect Santaro KDDI denstu.inc Japan C04.369910
Lok Fu Place Urban Retreat Link Asset Management Limited N/A Hong Kong SAR C04.368090
SBIG Brand Revamp SBI General Insurance Company Limited N/A India C04.370370
FlyBetter FlySafe with Emirates Emirates Redhill Japan C04.369245
Business-to-Business Reboot the Building Johnson Controls Archetype Singapore C05.369998
Snapdragon Tech Summit 2020 in China Qualcomm BCW China C05.370118
Steady Power Ta Ya Electric Wire & Cable Co., LTD. Ogilvy Taiwan Taiwan C05.369701
Indian Merchants: Saluting the Covid-19 #RealHeroes Pine Labs Ruder Finn India India C05.368135
MongGa, the largest online night market in Taiwan iCHEF The Hoffman Agency Taiwan C05.370262
Cause-Related - Diversity & Inclusion A Virtual Model for Promoting Progressive Body Images. Kai Corporation DENTSU INC. Japan C06.369728
Coca-Cola Going Beyond Supporting to Empowering Dignity Kitchen Coca-Cola China Limited Ernest & Donald Marketing Communications Ltd Hong Kong SAR C06.370069
Britannia Marie Gold My Startup-2.0: Home-makers Turn Job-Creators Britannia Genesis BCW India C06.369332
Dove #StopTheBeautyTest Hindustan Unilever, Dove MSL India C06.370058
PROJECT UNI-FORM VOGUE x ANGUS CHIANG Ogilvy Taiwan Taiwan C06.368994
Cause-Related - Public Awareness Donation Dollar The Royal Australian Mint Herd MSL, Saatchi & Saatchi Melbourne Australia C07.369933
Truly Incredible Care Carers Victoria Icon Agency Australia C07.368871
Safe with Gojek (#AmanBersamaGojek) Campaign: Digital Security Awareness Gojek N/A Indonesia C07.369545
Beyond the Medicine – Empowering patients in Japan Janssen  N/A Japan C07.370345
Draw The Line Spectra Organic by MSL India C07.369923
Consumer Launch From mother’s bags to family bags Daio Paper Corporation Dentsu Public Relations Inc. and Dentsu Inc. Japan C08.370469
Pulse launch: FREE COVID-19 Protection for Hong Kongers Prudential Hong Kong Limited N/A Hong Kong SAR C08.370922
FWD Insurance: vCAN live a good life FWD Life Insurance Company (Bermuda) Limited Sinclair Hong Kong SAR C08.370595
Launch of GOOD Meat in Singapore Eat Just, Inc. Upcycle Communications Singapore C08.367831
IKEA China FY21 Kick-off “MY HOME VALUES” Ingka Procurement Wholesale (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. YGGBi Communications Consultancy China C08.367943
Corporate Branding From the World's Factory to the World’s Engine Lenovo Burson Cohn & Wolfe China C09.370620
WAGYU NEWSPAPER NATIONAL FEDERATION OF AGRICULTURAL COOPERATIVE ASSOCIATIONS（ZEN-NOH） DENTSU, INC Japan C09.368814
Getting The World Travelling Safely Again Collinson Golin Hong Kong SAR C09.370221
Tak Kenal, Tak Cinta ("Never Try, Never Know") MAGGI® Malaysia Golin Malaysia C09.370772
Light for Hope and Asia Smiles Marriott International N/A Hong Kong SAR C09.370794
Corporate Publications SK hynix in China SK hynix Hill+Knowlton Strategies Shanghai China C10.368972
CDIFS Magazine – breeding the brand’s own KOC Chengdu International Finance Square  N/A China C10.368888
Logistics of Things DHL N/A Singapore C10.369183
Reinventing the value of diagnostics Roche Diagnostics N/A Singapore C10.370421
Hong Kong Tourism Board Annual Report 2019/20:Embracing Challenges The Hong Kong Tourism Board N/A Hong Kong SAR C10.367136
Corporate Social Responsibility Donate Your Time for Underprivileged Students LinkedIn BCW China C11.369140
Lifebuoy - 100 Moving Public Hand-washing Stations Unilever Vietnam Biz-Eyes Vietnam C11.369957
Coca-Cola Going Beyond Supporting to Empowering Dignity Kitchen Coca-Cola China Limited Ernest & Donald Marketing Communications Ltd Hong Kong SAR C11.370065
You Nominate. We Donate. Citi N/A India C11.370861
Swire Properties White Christmas Express Swire Properties N/A Hong Kong SAR C11.368123
E-commerce Goose Island Starter Pack From Social to E-Commerce AB-InBev Goose Island DeVries Global China C12.369790
#JagaEkonomiIndonesia Tokopedia Image Dynamics Indonesia C12.370501
#HappyHomesIndia Pepperfry MSL India C12.370101
Navigating through Covid-19 Amazon India Operations PCA  India C12.370932
Environmental "Go Paperless": A Click to Inspire Hope Manulife Hong Kong FleishmanHillard Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR C13.370393
GoGreener: Building an eco-conscious culture in Indonesia Gojek N/A Indonesia C13.370718
Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy Marriott International N/A Hong Kong SAR C13.370830
Building an online tribe of eco-literate communities globally​ Alliance to End Plastic Waste Zeno Group Singapore Singapore C13.370526
Experiential PR ASB Borrow Eden Park ASB Anthem New Zealand C14.367851
The Launch of Disney+ in Singapore Disney+ Golin Singapore Singapore C14.370551
CDIFS x Audi– alliance marketing for market expansion Chengdu International Finance Square N/A China C14.368899
Launching QT Auckland with NZ's Biggest Staycay QT Hotels & Resorts Sling & Stone New Zealand C14.369941
Eau de Holiday Hotels.com Weber Shandwick Singapore South Korea C14.369648
Financial Communications Securing the future for two large Singaporean companies Sembcorp Marine and Sembcorp Industries Klareco Communications Singapore C15.369401
The Rising Star of Smart Homes Vesync Co., Ltd N/A Hong Kong SAR C15.370904
OR IPO–Together for the Greater Growth PTT Oil and Retail Business Plc. Ogilvy Public Relations Worldwide Limited Thailand C15.369798
Money Relationship Monitor St. James’s Place Wealth Management Asia Sandpiper Communications Singapore C15.368970
FWD Insurance: VHIS is Relevant to You FWD Life Insurance Company (Bermuda) Limited Sinclair Hong Kong SAR C15.370608
Health & Wellness Weaving Garment Workers Together SMART Myanmar ERA Myanmar Myanmar C16.367800
You Haven't Been Drinking Alone Alcohol and Drug Foundation Icon Agency Australia C16.368869
Nutrition Myths Busted Herbalife Nutrition N/A Hong Kong SAR C16.370579
Jr. NBA at Home NBA Asia Ltd. N/A Indonesia C16.368944
Champion Restart Nike Weber Shandwick China C16.369635
Healthcare: Ethical Our Unbreakable Bond Amgen Biotechnology Singapore Pte Ltd Edelman Singapore Pte Ltd Singapore C17.368620
“Chickenpox Boy” Breaks Varicella Stereotypes Merck Sharp & Dohme (I.A.) Corp. Taiwan Branch MediCom APAC, Elite PR Group Taiwan C17.369956
HPV Men’s Talk : The Unspeakable Male Cancer Merck Sharp & Dohme (I.A.) Corp. Taiwan Branch MediCom APAC, Elite PR Group Taiwan C17.370303
Not just Covid-19: the neglected pneumonia Pfizer Taiwan One For All Public Relations Consultants Co.,Ltd Taiwan C17.368984
The Bus to Heart Village Bristol Myers Squibb Weber Shandwick Korea South Korea C17.369642
Influencer Marketing #HOMETEAM adidas Current Global Singapore C18.369444
#GroomTheirFuture with Gillette Barber Suraksha (Safety) Programme Gillette India Genesis BCW India C18.369279
Rule The New AB InBev MSL India C18.370050
KFC TikTok Bucketheads KFC Australia opr, Mediacom, Ogilvy Australia Australia C18.370241
Beat the Asthma Blues AstraZeneca, Asthma & Allergy Association Singapore Sandpiper Communications Singapore C18.369136
Integrated Marketing Whisper #KeepGirlsInSchool P&G 20:20 MSL India C19.370571
From the World's Factory to the World’s Engine Lenovo Burson Cohn & Wolfe China C19.370740
#GroomTheirFuture with Gillette Barber Suraksha (Safety) Programme Gillette India Genesis BCW India C19.369281
MTV ORGAN Daan… Be Your Own Superhero! Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd N/A India C19.369020
Launching QT Auckland with NZ's Biggest Staycay QT Hotels & Resorts Sling & Stone New Zealand C19.369942
GME: Where The Bloody Hell Am I? GME We Are Different Australia C19.370114
Eau de Holiday Hotels.com Weber Shandwick Singapore South Korea C19.369689
Internal Communications Roche Diagnostics APAC 2020 Regional Meeting Unlocking Opportunity Roche Diagnostics Asia Pacific The Carrot Collective Singapore C20.368889
APAC goes global Dentsply Sirona N/A Hong Kong SAR C20.369433
#StrongerTogether Janssen  N/A Singapore C20.370360
Now is Our Time: Internal Call to Win Manulife Hong Kong N/A Hong Kong SAR C20.369240
Light for Hope and Asia Smiles Marriott International N/A Hong Kong SAR C20.370803
Media Relations Standing out in a cybersecurity crowd Proofpoint BCW ANZ Australia C21.369142
LP10 Perfect 10 Launch Perfect Location and Eco-Rich Nan Fung Development Ltd Bentley Communications Ltd Hong Kong SAR C21.369726
Zoom - Connecting Lives Zoom Video Communications Candour Communications India C21.370277
From High-So to All-So Coca-Cola ERA Myanmar Myanmar C21.367143
Effective media engagement during COVID-19 Gojek N/A Indonesia C21.370524
Non-Profit Refashioning Hong Kong’s Relationship with Clothes Redress Edelman Hong Kong SAR C22.370258
Love Beyond Borders Médecins Sans Frontières Era Ogilvy Taiwan C22.368109
Donation Dollar The Royal Australian Mint Herd MSL, Saatchi & Saatchi Melbourne Australia C22.369935
YABB’s “Donate Your Voice” (Sumbang Suara) crowdfunding Yayasan Anak Bangsa Bisa N/A Indonesia C22.370770
Love Knows No Distance St. Camillus Hospital Penghu One For All Public Relations Consultants Co.,Ltd Taiwan C22.368981
PR Event Manulife Life Goes On Online Sneaker Drop Manulife Singapore AKA Asia, Tribal Worldwide Singapore Pte Ltd Singapore C23.371039
Snapdragon Tech Summit 2020 in China Qualcomm BCW China C23.370136
A Night of Disney+ Disney+ Golin Singapore Singapore C23.370555
CDIFS x Audi– alliance marketing for market expansion Chengdu International Finance Square N/A China C23.368895
Welcome aboard! Luxurious journey with Galaxy Z Fold2 Samsung Electronics Taiwan Pilot Group Taiwan C23.369959
Promotional Activity 1887 Virtual Bar by William Grant & Sons William Grant & Sons AKA Asia Singapore C24.367895
Manulife Life Goes On Online Sneaker Drop Manulife Singapore AKA Asia, Tribal Worldwide Singapore Pte Ltd Singapore C24.371040
The Chicken Dance Kentucky Fried Chicken ERA Myanmar Myanmar C24.367652
Pulse launch: FREE COVID-19 Protection for Hong Kongers Prudential Hong Kong Limited N/A Hong Kong SAR C24.370923
#EmbracingNewNorms AIA Singapore Ogilvy Singapore, DSTNCT Singapore C24.367243
Public Affairs Survivor led government advocacy on anti-human trafficking interventions Kamonohashi Project Chase India India C25.369270
Save Our Seafarers Uniteam Marine ERA Myanmar Myanmar C25.367045
Beyond! Health Hack Sanofi GCI Health Singapore C25.367879
Building a #FirstWorldNetwork for Filipinos Globe Telecom, Inc. N/A Philippines C25.370946
Making Accounting More Free ROBOT PAYMENT Inc. OFFSIDE Inc. Japan C25.370624
Public Education HPV Goes Viral! Merck Sharp & Dohme (I.A.) LLC Taiwan Branch Era Ogilvy Taiwan C26.368113
You Haven't Been Drinking Alone Alcohol and Drug Foundation Icon Agency Australia C26.368868
MTV Nishedh Alone Together Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd. and MTV Staying Alive Foundation N/A India C26.369310
Gone in an instant - Anti-Fraud Exh N/A Ogilvy Beijing China C26.368144
The Slum That Beat Covid Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Weber Shandwick India India C26.369640
Public Sector Discover & Share the Joy of Reading 2020-21 Hong Kong Public Libraries, LCSD Betake Marketing Hong Kong SAR C27.369218
Share, I Want! Ministry of Health and Welfare Domo South Korea C27.369168
Captain of Lives Singapore Prison Service Edelman Singapore Singapore C27.368598
SingapoRediscovers: Promoting Singapore to Singaporeans (Earned Domestic Recovery Singapore Tourism Board Edelman Singapore Singapore C27.368543
Reduce and Recycle 2.0 Greeny the Recycling Genie Environmental Campaign Committee Golin Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR C27.370296
Reputation and Issues Management Road to Recreate adidas Current Global Singapore C28.369486
Save Our Seafarers Uniteam Marine ERA Myanmar Myanmar C28.367046
‘Building a better life’ Lodha Group MSL India C28.370200
Rio Fights the Blue Blood Rule Nobel Hygiene Pvt Ltd Nucleus PR India C28.370506
Poetry Festival at Hotel Royal Chiaohsi Hotel Royal Chiaohsi Ogilvy Taiwan Taiwan C28.368408
Sports The Return of IPL, The Return of Fans Star and Disney India Genesis BCW India C29.369839
Invis is, Smile to Support-Invisalign HBL Campaign Invisalign Taiwan Limited The Hoffman Agency Taiwan C29.370304
Champion Restart Nike Weber Shandwick China C29.369636
Technology TUNA SCOPE 2020 Kura Sushi, Inc. DENTSU INC. Japan C30.369574
HP Australia Big Little Heroes HP Inc. Australia Edelman Australia Australia C30.369656
Virus Out, Device Kuai-Kuai (be good)! Trend Micro Elite PR, Elite PR Group Taiwan C30.370349
Natural Language Processing for Media Intelligence Tokopedia N/A Indonesia C30.370814
Monopoly Explore! SG An innovative digital gaming experience Monopoly The PR Group, First Wave Agency Singapore C30.369246
Best Use of Analytics Road to Recreate adidas Current Global Singapore C31.369504
Bank Trust Index for Singapore The Association of Banks in Singapore, The Culture and Conduct Steering Group Edelman Data & Intelligence (DxI) Singapore Singapore C31.370134
Igniting the Yidan Prize Foundation Yidan Prize Foundation Edelman Data & Intelligence Hong Kong SAR C31.370124
Nutrition Myths Busted Herbalife Nutrition N/A Hong Kong SAR C31.370593
Social listening and strategic communication process integration Seoul Metropolitan Government SCOTOSS Consulting South Korea C31.370005
Best Use of Broadcast/Video Captain of Lives Singapore Prison Service Edelman Singapore Singapore C32.368599
Tak Kenal, Tak Cinta ("Never Try, Never Know") MAGGI ® Malaysia Golin Malaysia C32.370805
Champion Restart Nike Weber Shandwick China C32.369637
Not Another Health App! Samsung Health Weber Shandwick Korea South Korea C32.369641
Easier Daily Life with Smart Lighting Signify Greater China YGGBi Communications Consultancy China C32.367932
Best Use of Content Sunkist Crossing - Welcome to the Grove Sunkist Growers Edelman Hong Kong SAR C33.370278
The Chicken Dance Kentucky Fried Chicken ERA Myanmar Myanmar C33.367649
Google Pixel 4-Hero4Night Google International LLC, Taiwan Branch Focus Digital Marketing Strategy Consultants Co., Ltd Taiwan C33.370154
MTV Beats Love Duet ...Let's love beyond genders Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd N/A India C33.369044
MTV Nishedh Alone Together Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd. and MTV Staying Alive Foundation N/A India C33.369255
Best Use of Digital Shell Eco-Marathon “Minds in Motion” Campaign Shell BCW China C34.368790
TUNA SCOPE 2020 Kura Sushi, Inc. DENTSU INC. Japan C34.369576
You Haven't Been Drinking Alone Alcohol and Drug Foundation Icon Agency Australia C34.368867
CDIFS “Fun in the AiR” AR Exhibition Chengdu International Finance Square  N/A China C34.368900
MTV Nishedh Alone Together Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd. and MTV Staying Alive Foundation N/A India C34.369266
Best Use of Social Media Lifebuoy Tet - KAIROS Unilever Vietnam Biz-Eyes Vietnam C35.369970
SingapoRediscovers with hyperlocal online content Singapore Tourism Board Edelman Singapore Singapore C35.368544
Keep It Real Pfizer Upjohn India MSL India C35.370256
MTV ORGAN Daan… Be Your Own Superhero! Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd N/A India C35.369021
“Colours by Europe” European Research Executive Agency Strategic Public Relations Group and ICF Next China C35.367902
Best Use of VR/AR “Yahoo 25 Hong Kong Passion Moments in 5G” Verizon Media ABOVE THE LINE Company Limited Hong Kong SAR C36.370998
Manulife Life Goes On Online Sneaker Drop Manulife Singapore AKA Asia, Tribal Worldwide Singapore Pte Ltd Singapore C36.371041
Be Part of Progress ASML The Hoffman Agency Taiwan C36.370076
Best Use of Virtual Platforms 1887 Virtual Bar by William Grant & Sons William Grant & Sons AKA Asia Singapore C37.367889
Manulife Life Goes On Online Sneaker Drop Manulife Singapore AKA Asia, Tribal Worldwide Singapore Pte Ltd Singapore C37.371043
HP Creators of Tomorrow HP Inc. Malaysia Edelman Malaysia Malaysia C37.369657
Beyond! Health Hack Sanofi GCI Health Singapore C37.367872
Verizon Media APAC Growth Summit 2021 Verizon Media Stir Production  Hong Kong SAR C37.371002

 

 

PANDEMIC RESPONSE
Category Title Client Agency / Company Market Entry ID
Best Use of Digital (COVID-19) TUNA SCOPE 2020 Kura Sushi, Inc. DENTSU INC. Japan CR01.369569
First-ever Virtual Singapore Food Festival (2020) Singapore Tourism Board Edelman Singapore Singapore CR01.368542
K11 MUSEA’s Sanitisation Robots Waltz Through the Pandemic K11 Concepts Ltd K11 Concepts Ltd Hong Kong SAR CR01.368131
Pulse launch: FREE COVID-19 Protection for Hong Kongers Prudential Hong Kong Limited N/A Hong Kong SAR CR01.370918
MTV Lockdown Companion... Acing The New Normal Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd N/A India CR01.369024
Crisis Management (COVID-19) Road to Recreate adidas Current Global Singapore CR02.369496
TUNA SCOPE 2020 Kura Sushi, Inc. DENTSU INC. Japan CR02.369572
Save Our Seafarers Uniteam Marine ERA Myanmar Myanmar CR02.367036
IndiGo Lean Clean Flying Machine IndiGo Genesis BCW India CR02.369420
The Slum That Beat Covid Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Weber Shandwick India India CR02.370491
Internal Communications (COVID-19) Gilead Step Up Challenge Gilead Sciences APCO Worldwide Singapore CR03.369601
Empowerment through connectivity Manulife Asia FleishmanHillard Hong Kong SAR CR03.370767
PROTECTING OUR PEOPLE: THE SMALL THINGS COUNT DHL Supply Chain Asia Pacific N/A Singapore CR03.369123
The Power of One Team Herbalife Nutrition N/A Hong Kong SAR CR03.370548
Making Accounting More Free ROBOT PAYMENT Inc. OFFSIDE Inc. Japan CR03.370584
Reputation and Issues Management (COVID-19) Save Our Seafarers Uniteam Marine ERA Myanmar Myanmar CR04.367037
Grab Cares: Supporting Our Community During Covid Times Grab IN.FOM Pte Ltd Singapore CR04.369533
Travel Again VFS GLOBAL MSL India CR04.369987
Reassuring Australians during a global pandemic Coles N/A Australia CR04.368951
CBRE: Resiliency Now CBRE Ruder Finn India India  CR04.369821

 

 

COMPANY CATEGORIES
Category Agency / Company Market Entry ID
Best Culture of the Year Finn Partners Singapore Singapore PT01.368934
Golin Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR PT01.370212
KIWI Communications China PT01.370132
Mutant Communications Singapore PT01.369172
Sling & Stone Australia PT01.370458
Diversity and Inclusion Company of the Year  No Shortlist 

 

 

INDIVIDUAL / TEAM CATEGORIES
Category Nominee / Team Agency / Company Market Entry ID
PR Agency Head of the Year Atul Sharma Ruder Finn India India PT03.368443
Emma-Jane Granleese History Will Be Kind Australia PT03.370234
HS Chung Hill and Knowlton Asia South Korea PT03.367778
James Yi APCO Worldwide Singapore PT03.370066
Karen Coleman Archetype Australia PT03.370401
Kiri Sinclair Sinclair Hong Kong SAR PT03.369516
PR Communications Team AIA Singapore Brand and Corporate Communications Team AIA Singapore Singapore PT04.367245
Amazon Prime Video PR – India Amazon Prime Video India PT04.369816
Corporate Brand & Communications Godrej Group India PT04.367759
JLL Asia Pacific Communications Team JLL Singapore PT04.369106
Tricor Group Marketing and Communications Team Tricor Group Hong Kong SAR PT04.368431
PR Professional of the Year (Agency) Brian Witte Ruder Finn Singapore PT05.370078
Carbo Yu Sinclair Hong Kong SAR PT05.369434
David Lian Zeno Group Singapore PT05.369238
PR Professional of the Year (In-House) Betty Tian Marriott International China PT06.368319
Bharatendu Kabi Hero MotoCorp India PT06.370354
Girish J Kalra ICICI Lombard General Insurance India PT06.368813
Young PR Professional of the Year Aakruti Mehta Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd India PT07.369035
Crystal Leung Sinclair Hong Kong SAR PT07.369495
Emily Belton BCW Singapore PT07.370513
Felicia Poh Upcycle Communications Singapore PT07.368023
Skylar Thwe Vero Myanmar PT07.369023

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

