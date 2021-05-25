PR Awards Asia 2021: Full shortlist revealed

|
Category
Title
Client
Agency / Company
Market
Entry ID
Arts, Entertainment & Media
WAGYU NEWSPAPER
NATIONAL FEDERATION OF AGRICULTURAL COOPERATIVE ASSOCIATIONS（ZEN-NOH）
DENTSU, INC
Japan
C01.368807
Celebrating the life of Human Computer: Shakuntala Devi
Amazon Prime Video
N/A
India
C01.369810
Mirzapur S2 – Kaun Lega Mirzapur?
Amazon Prime Video
N/A
India
C01.369805
MTV Lockdown Companion... Acing The New Normal
Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd
N/A
India
C01.369031
The Great Aussie Audiobook Adventure
Audible
OPR
Australia
C01.370007
Automotive & Transport
Mission Navarra
Nissan Motor Limited
Edelman
Hong Kong SAR
C02.370267
Save Our Seafarers
Uniteam Marine
ERA Myanmar
Myanmar
C02.367042
Porsche Asia Pacific Forza Cup
Porsche Asia Pacific
Golin
Singapore
C02.370399
Kia - India’s Youngest Automobile Disruptor
Kia India
N/A
India
C02.369972
Brand Development (Product)
NESCAFÉ Ready-to Drink Aluminum Can
Nestlé (Thai) Ltd
ABM Connect co.,ltd.
Thailand
C03.369625
#Unbroken
Manulife Singapore
AKA Asia
Singapore
C03.371035
The Chicken Dance
Kentucky Fried Chicken
ERA Myanmar
Myanmar
C03.367646
XIAOMI – MI FOR INDIA
Xiaomi
Ruder Finn India
India
C03.369765
GME: Where The Bloody Hell Am I?
GME
We Are Different
Australia
C03.370108
Brand Development (Service)
＃Let’s connect Santaro
KDDI
denstu.inc
Japan
C04.369910
Lok Fu Place Urban Retreat
Link Asset Management Limited
N/A
Hong Kong SAR
C04.368090
SBIG Brand Revamp
SBI General Insurance Company Limited
N/A
India
C04.370370
FlyBetter FlySafe with Emirates
Emirates
Redhill
Japan
C04.369245
Business-to-Business
Reboot the Building
Johnson Controls
Archetype
Singapore
C05.369998
Snapdragon Tech Summit 2020 in China
Qualcomm
BCW
China
C05.370118
Steady Power
Ta Ya Electric Wire & Cable Co., LTD.
Ogilvy Taiwan
Taiwan
C05.369701
Indian Merchants: Saluting the Covid-19 #RealHeroes
Pine Labs
Ruder Finn India
India
C05.368135
MongGa, the largest online night market in Taiwan
iCHEF
The Hoffman Agency
Taiwan
C05.370262
Cause-Related - Diversity & Inclusion
A Virtual Model for Promoting Progressive Body Images.
Kai Corporation
DENTSU INC.
Japan
C06.369728
Coca-Cola Going Beyond Supporting to Empowering Dignity Kitchen
Coca-Cola China Limited
Ernest & Donald Marketing Communications Ltd
Hong Kong SAR
C06.370069
Britannia Marie Gold My Startup-2.0: Home-makers Turn Job-Creators
Britannia
Genesis BCW
India
C06.369332
Dove #StopTheBeautyTest
Hindustan Unilever, Dove
MSL
India
C06.370058
PROJECT UNI-FORM
VOGUE x ANGUS CHIANG
Ogilvy Taiwan
Taiwan
C06.368994
Cause-Related - Public Awareness
Donation Dollar
The Royal Australian Mint
Herd MSL, Saatchi & Saatchi Melbourne
Australia
C07.369933
Truly Incredible Care
Carers Victoria
Icon Agency
Australia
C07.368871
Safe with Gojek (#AmanBersamaGojek) Campaign: Digital Security Awareness
Gojek
N/A
Indonesia
C07.369545
Beyond the Medicine – Empowering patients in Japan
Janssen
N/A
Japan
C07.370345
Draw The Line
Spectra
Organic by MSL
India
C07.369923
Consumer Launch
From mother’s bags to family bags
Daio Paper Corporation
Dentsu Public Relations Inc. and Dentsu Inc.
Japan
C08.370469
Pulse launch: FREE COVID-19 Protection for Hong Kongers
Prudential Hong Kong Limited
N/A
Hong Kong SAR
C08.370922
FWD Insurance: vCAN live a good life
FWD Life Insurance Company (Bermuda) Limited
Sinclair
Hong Kong SAR
C08.370595
Launch of GOOD Meat in Singapore
Eat Just, Inc.
Upcycle Communications
Singapore
C08.367831
IKEA China FY21 Kick-off “MY HOME VALUES”
Ingka Procurement Wholesale (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
YGGBi Communications Consultancy
China
C08.367943
Corporate Branding
From the World's Factory to the World’s Engine
Lenovo
Burson Cohn & Wolfe
China
C09.370620
WAGYU NEWSPAPER
NATIONAL FEDERATION OF AGRICULTURAL COOPERATIVE ASSOCIATIONS（ZEN-NOH）
DENTSU, INC
Japan
C09.368814
Getting The World Travelling Safely Again
Collinson
Golin
Hong Kong SAR
C09.370221
Tak Kenal, Tak Cinta ("Never Try, Never Know")
MAGGI® Malaysia
Golin
Malaysia
C09.370772
Light for Hope and Asia Smiles
Marriott International
N/A
Hong Kong SAR
C09.370794
Corporate Publications
SK hynix in China
SK hynix
Hill+Knowlton Strategies Shanghai
China
C10.368972
CDIFS Magazine – breeding the brand’s own KOC
Chengdu International Finance Square
N/A
China
C10.368888
Logistics of Things
DHL
N/A
Singapore
C10.369183
Reinventing the value of diagnostics
Roche Diagnostics
N/A
Singapore
C10.370421
Hong Kong Tourism Board Annual Report 2019/20:Embracing Challenges
The Hong Kong Tourism Board
N/A
Hong Kong SAR
C10.367136
Corporate Social Responsibility
Donate Your Time for Underprivileged Students
LinkedIn
BCW
China
C11.369140
Lifebuoy - 100 Moving Public Hand-washing Stations
Unilever Vietnam
Biz-Eyes
Vietnam
C11.369957
Coca-Cola Going Beyond Supporting to Empowering Dignity Kitchen
Coca-Cola China Limited
Ernest & Donald Marketing Communications Ltd
Hong Kong SAR
C11.370065
You Nominate. We Donate.
Citi
N/A
India
C11.370861
Swire Properties White Christmas Express
Swire Properties
N/A
Hong Kong SAR
C11.368123
E-commerce
Goose Island Starter Pack From Social to E-Commerce
AB-InBev Goose Island
DeVries Global
China
C12.369790
#JagaEkonomiIndonesia
Tokopedia
Image Dynamics
Indonesia
C12.370501
#HappyHomesIndia
Pepperfry
MSL
India
C12.370101
Navigating through Covid-19
Amazon India Operations
PCA
India
C12.370932
Environmental
"Go Paperless": A Click to Inspire Hope
Manulife Hong Kong
FleishmanHillard Hong Kong
Hong Kong SAR
C13.370393
GoGreener: Building an eco-conscious culture in Indonesia
Gojek
N/A
Indonesia
C13.370718
Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy
Marriott International
N/A
Hong Kong SAR
C13.370830
Building an online tribe of eco-literate communities globally
Alliance to End Plastic Waste
Zeno Group Singapore
Singapore
C13.370526
Experiential PR
ASB Borrow Eden Park
ASB
Anthem
New Zealand
C14.367851
The Launch of Disney+ in Singapore
Disney+
Golin Singapore
Singapore
C14.370551
CDIFS x Audi– alliance marketing for market expansion
Chengdu International Finance Square
N/A
China
C14.368899
Launching QT Auckland with NZ's Biggest Staycay
QT Hotels & Resorts
Sling & Stone
New Zealand
C14.369941
Eau de Holiday
Hotels.com
Weber Shandwick Singapore
South Korea
C14.369648
Financial Communications
Securing the future for two large Singaporean companies
Sembcorp Marine and Sembcorp Industries
Klareco Communications
Singapore
C15.369401
The Rising Star of Smart Homes
Vesync Co., Ltd
N/A
Hong Kong SAR
C15.370904
OR IPO–Together for the Greater Growth
PTT Oil and Retail Business Plc.
Ogilvy Public Relations Worldwide Limited
Thailand
C15.369798
Money Relationship Monitor
St. James’s Place Wealth Management Asia
Sandpiper Communications
Singapore
C15.368970
FWD Insurance: VHIS is Relevant to You
FWD Life Insurance Company (Bermuda) Limited
Sinclair
Hong Kong SAR
C15.370608
Health & Wellness
Weaving Garment Workers Together
SMART Myanmar
ERA Myanmar
Myanmar
C16.367800
You Haven't Been Drinking Alone
Alcohol and Drug Foundation
Icon Agency
Australia
C16.368869
Nutrition Myths Busted
Herbalife Nutrition
N/A
Hong Kong SAR
C16.370579
Jr. NBA at Home
NBA Asia Ltd.
N/A
Indonesia
C16.368944
Champion Restart
Nike
Weber Shandwick
China
C16.369635
Healthcare: Ethical
Our Unbreakable Bond
Amgen Biotechnology Singapore Pte Ltd
Edelman Singapore Pte Ltd
Singapore
C17.368620
“Chickenpox Boy” Breaks Varicella Stereotypes
Merck Sharp & Dohme (I.A.) Corp. Taiwan Branch
MediCom APAC, Elite PR Group
Taiwan
C17.369956
HPV Men’s Talk : The Unspeakable Male Cancer
Merck Sharp & Dohme (I.A.) Corp. Taiwan Branch
MediCom APAC, Elite PR Group
Taiwan
C17.370303
Not just Covid-19: the neglected pneumonia
Pfizer Taiwan
One For All Public Relations Consultants Co.,Ltd
Taiwan
C17.368984
The Bus to Heart Village
Bristol Myers Squibb
Weber Shandwick Korea
South Korea
C17.369642
Influencer Marketing
#HOMETEAM
adidas
Current Global
Singapore
C18.369444
#GroomTheirFuture with Gillette Barber Suraksha (Safety) Programme
Gillette India
Genesis BCW
India
C18.369279
Rule The New
AB InBev
MSL
India
C18.370050
KFC TikTok Bucketheads
KFC Australia
opr, Mediacom, Ogilvy Australia
Australia
C18.370241
Beat the Asthma Blues
AstraZeneca, Asthma & Allergy Association Singapore
Sandpiper Communications
Singapore
C18.369136
Integrated Marketing
Whisper #KeepGirlsInSchool
P&G
20:20 MSL
India
C19.370571
From the World's Factory to the World’s Engine
Lenovo
Burson Cohn & Wolfe
China
C19.370740
#GroomTheirFuture with Gillette Barber Suraksha (Safety) Programme
Gillette India
Genesis BCW
India
C19.369281
MTV ORGAN Daan… Be Your Own Superhero!
Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd
N/A
India
C19.369020
Launching QT Auckland with NZ's Biggest Staycay
QT Hotels & Resorts
Sling & Stone
New Zealand
C19.369942
GME: Where The Bloody Hell Am I?
GME
We Are Different
Australia
C19.370114
Eau de Holiday
Hotels.com
Weber Shandwick Singapore
South Korea
C19.369689
Internal Communications
Roche Diagnostics APAC 2020 Regional Meeting Unlocking Opportunity
Roche Diagnostics Asia Pacific
The Carrot Collective
Singapore
C20.368889
APAC goes global
Dentsply Sirona
N/A
Hong Kong SAR
C20.369433
#StrongerTogether
Janssen
N/A
Singapore
C20.370360
Now is Our Time: Internal Call to Win
Manulife Hong Kong
N/A
Hong Kong SAR
C20.369240
Light for Hope and Asia Smiles
Marriott International
N/A
Hong Kong SAR
C20.370803
Media Relations
Standing out in a cybersecurity crowd
Proofpoint
BCW ANZ
Australia
C21.369142
LP10 Perfect 10 Launch Perfect Location and Eco-Rich
Nan Fung Development Ltd
Bentley Communications Ltd
Hong Kong SAR
C21.369726
Zoom - Connecting Lives
Zoom Video Communications
Candour Communications
India
C21.370277
From High-So to All-So
Coca-Cola
ERA Myanmar
Myanmar
C21.367143
Effective media engagement during COVID-19
Gojek
N/A
Indonesia
C21.370524
Non-Profit
Refashioning Hong Kong’s Relationship with Clothes
Redress
Edelman
Hong Kong SAR
C22.370258
Love Beyond Borders
Médecins Sans Frontières
Era Ogilvy
Taiwan
C22.368109
Donation Dollar
The Royal Australian Mint
Herd MSL, Saatchi & Saatchi Melbourne
Australia
C22.369935
YABB’s “Donate Your Voice” (Sumbang Suara) crowdfunding
Yayasan Anak Bangsa Bisa
N/A
Indonesia
C22.370770
Love Knows No Distance
St. Camillus Hospital Penghu
One For All Public Relations Consultants Co.,Ltd
Taiwan
C22.368981
PR Event
Manulife Life Goes On Online Sneaker Drop
Manulife Singapore
AKA Asia, Tribal Worldwide Singapore Pte Ltd
Singapore
C23.371039
Snapdragon Tech Summit 2020 in China
Qualcomm
BCW
China
C23.370136
A Night of Disney+
Disney+
Golin Singapore
Singapore
C23.370555
CDIFS x Audi– alliance marketing for market expansion
Chengdu International Finance Square
N/A
China
C23.368895
Welcome aboard! Luxurious journey with Galaxy Z Fold2
Samsung Electronics Taiwan
Pilot Group
Taiwan
C23.369959
Promotional Activity
1887 Virtual Bar by William Grant & Sons
William Grant & Sons
AKA Asia
Singapore
C24.367895
Manulife Life Goes On Online Sneaker Drop
Manulife Singapore
AKA Asia, Tribal Worldwide Singapore Pte Ltd
Singapore
C24.371040
The Chicken Dance
Kentucky Fried Chicken
ERA Myanmar
Myanmar
C24.367652
Pulse launch: FREE COVID-19 Protection for Hong Kongers
Prudential Hong Kong Limited
N/A
Hong Kong SAR
C24.370923
#EmbracingNewNorms
|
AIA Singapore
|
Ogilvy Singapore, DSTNCT
|
Singapore
|
C24.367243
|
Public Affairs
|
Survivor led government advocacy on anti-human trafficking interventions
|
Kamonohashi Project
|
Chase India
|
India
|
C25.369270
|
Save Our Seafarers
|
Uniteam Marine
|
ERA Myanmar
|
Myanmar
|
C25.367045
|
Beyond! Health Hack
|
Sanofi
|
GCI Health
|
Singapore
|
C25.367879
|
Building a #FirstWorldNetwork for Filipinos
|
Globe Telecom, Inc.
|
N/A
|
Philippines
|
C25.370946
|
Making Accounting More Free
|
ROBOT PAYMENT Inc.
|
OFFSIDE Inc.
|
Japan
|
C25.370624
|
Public Education
|
HPV Goes Viral!
|
Merck Sharp & Dohme (I.A.) LLC Taiwan Branch
|
Era Ogilvy
|
Taiwan
|
C26.368113
|
You Haven't Been Drinking Alone
|
Alcohol and Drug Foundation
|
Icon Agency
|
Australia
|
C26.368868
|
MTV Nishedh Alone Together
|
Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd. and MTV Staying Alive Foundation
|
N/A
|
India
|
C26.369310
|
Gone in an instant - Anti-Fraud Exh
|
N/A
|
Ogilvy Beijing
|
China
|
C26.368144
|
The Slum That Beat Covid
|
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
|
Weber Shandwick India
|
India
|
C26.369640
|
Public Sector
|
Discover & Share the Joy of Reading 2020-21
|
Hong Kong Public Libraries, LCSD
|
Betake Marketing
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
C27.369218
|
Share, I Want!
|
Ministry of Health and Welfare
|
Domo
|
South Korea
|
C27.369168
|
Captain of Lives
|
Singapore Prison Service
|
Edelman Singapore
|
Singapore
|
C27.368598
|
SingapoRediscovers: Promoting Singapore to Singaporeans (Earned Domestic Recovery
|
Singapore Tourism Board
|
Edelman Singapore
|
Singapore
|
C27.368543
|
Reduce and Recycle 2.0 Greeny the Recycling Genie
|
Environmental Campaign Committee
|
Golin Hong Kong
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
C27.370296
|
Reputation and Issues Management
|
Road to Recreate
|
adidas
|
Current Global
|
Singapore
|
C28.369486
|
Save Our Seafarers
|
Uniteam Marine
|
ERA Myanmar
|
Myanmar
|
C28.367046
|
‘Building a better life’
|
Lodha Group
|
MSL
|
India
|
C28.370200
|
Rio Fights the Blue Blood Rule
|
Nobel Hygiene Pvt Ltd
|
Nucleus PR
|
India
|
C28.370506
|
Poetry Festival at Hotel Royal Chiaohsi
|
Hotel Royal Chiaohsi
|
Ogilvy Taiwan
|
Taiwan
|
C28.368408
|
Sports
|
The Return of IPL, The Return of Fans
|
Star and Disney India
|
Genesis BCW
|
India
|
C29.369839
|
Invis is, Smile to Support-Invisalign HBL Campaign
|
Invisalign Taiwan Limited
|
The Hoffman Agency
|
Taiwan
|
C29.370304
|
Champion Restart
|
Nike
|
Weber Shandwick
|
China
|
C29.369636
|
Technology
|
TUNA SCOPE 2020
|
Kura Sushi, Inc.
|
DENTSU INC.
|
Japan
|
C30.369574
|
HP Australia Big Little Heroes
|
HP Inc. Australia
|
Edelman Australia
|
Australia
|
C30.369656
|
Virus Out, Device Kuai-Kuai (be good)!
|
Trend Micro
|
Elite PR, Elite PR Group
|
Taiwan
|
C30.370349
|
Natural Language Processing for Media Intelligence
|
Tokopedia
|
N/A
|
Indonesia
|
C30.370814
|
Monopoly Explore! SG An innovative digital gaming experience
|
Monopoly
|
The PR Group, First Wave Agency
|
Singapore
|
C30.369246
|
Best Use of Analytics
|
Road to Recreate
|
adidas
|
Current Global
|
Singapore
|
C31.369504
|
Bank Trust Index for Singapore
|
The Association of Banks in Singapore, The Culture and Conduct Steering Group
|
Edelman Data & Intelligence (DxI) Singapore
|
Singapore
|
C31.370134
|
Igniting the Yidan Prize Foundation
|
Yidan Prize Foundation
|
Edelman Data & Intelligence
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
C31.370124
|
Nutrition Myths Busted
|
Herbalife Nutrition
|
N/A
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
C31.370593
|
Social listening and strategic communication process integration
|
Seoul Metropolitan Government
|
SCOTOSS Consulting
|
South Korea
|
C31.370005
|
Best Use of Broadcast/Video
|
Captain of Lives
|
Singapore Prison Service
|
Edelman Singapore
|
Singapore
|
C32.368599
|
Tak Kenal, Tak Cinta ("Never Try, Never Know")
|
MAGGI ® Malaysia
|
Golin
|
Malaysia
|
C32.370805
|
Champion Restart
|
Nike
|
Weber Shandwick
|
China
|
C32.369637
|
Not Another Health App!
|
Samsung Health
|
Weber Shandwick Korea
|
South Korea
|
C32.369641
|
Easier Daily Life with Smart Lighting
|
Signify Greater China
|
YGGBi Communications Consultancy
|
China
|
C32.367932
|
Best Use of Content
|
Sunkist Crossing - Welcome to the Grove
|
Sunkist Growers
|
Edelman
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
C33.370278
|
The Chicken Dance
|
Kentucky Fried Chicken
|
ERA Myanmar
|
Myanmar
|
C33.367649
|
Google Pixel 4-Hero4Night
|
Google International LLC, Taiwan Branch
|
Focus Digital Marketing Strategy Consultants Co., Ltd
|
Taiwan
|
C33.370154
|
MTV Beats Love Duet ...Let's love beyond genders
|
Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd
|
N/A
|
India
|
C33.369044
|
MTV Nishedh Alone Together
|
Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd. and MTV Staying Alive Foundation
|
N/A
|
India
|
C33.369255
|
Best Use of Digital
|
Shell Eco-Marathon “Minds in Motion” Campaign
|
Shell
|
BCW
|
China
|
C34.368790
|
TUNA SCOPE 2020
|
Kura Sushi, Inc.
|
DENTSU INC.
|
Japan
|
C34.369576
|
You Haven't Been Drinking Alone
|
Alcohol and Drug Foundation
|
Icon Agency
|
Australia
|
C34.368867
|
CDIFS “Fun in the AiR” AR Exhibition
|
Chengdu International Finance Square
|
N/A
|
China
|
C34.368900
|
MTV Nishedh Alone Together
|
Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd. and MTV Staying Alive Foundation
|
N/A
|
India
|
C34.369266
|
Best Use of Social Media
|
Lifebuoy Tet - KAIROS
|
Unilever Vietnam
|
Biz-Eyes
|
Vietnam
|
C35.369970
|
SingapoRediscovers with hyperlocal online content
|
Singapore Tourism Board
|
Edelman Singapore
|
Singapore
|
C35.368544
|
Keep It Real
|
Pfizer Upjohn India
|
MSL
|
India
|
C35.370256
|
MTV ORGAN Daan… Be Your Own Superhero!
|
Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd
|
N/A
|
India
|
C35.369021
|
“Colours by Europe”
|
European Research Executive Agency
|
Strategic Public Relations Group and ICF Next
|
China
|
C35.367902
|
Best Use of VR/AR
|
“Yahoo 25 Hong Kong Passion Moments in 5G”
|
Verizon Media
|
ABOVE THE LINE Company Limited
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
C36.370998
|
Manulife Life Goes On Online Sneaker Drop
|
Manulife Singapore
|
AKA Asia, Tribal Worldwide Singapore Pte Ltd
|
Singapore
|
C36.371041
|
Be Part of Progress
|
ASML
|
The Hoffman Agency
|
Taiwan
|
C36.370076
|
Best Use of Virtual Platforms
|
1887 Virtual Bar by William Grant & Sons
|
William Grant & Sons
|
AKA Asia
|
Singapore
|
C37.367889
|
Manulife Life Goes On Online Sneaker Drop
|
Manulife Singapore
|
AKA Asia, Tribal Worldwide Singapore Pte Ltd
|
Singapore
|
C37.371043
|
HP Creators of Tomorrow
|
HP Inc. Malaysia
|
Edelman Malaysia
|
Malaysia
|
C37.369657
|
Beyond! Health Hack
|
Sanofi
|
GCI Health
|
Singapore
|
C37.367872
|
Verizon Media APAC Growth Summit 2021
|
Verizon Media
|
Stir Production
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
C37.371002