pr awards asia

PR Awards Asia 2020: Winners revealed
Jun 12, 2020
Staff Reporters

PR Awards Asia 2020: Winners revealed

PRWeek Asia and Campaign Asia-Pacific announce all consultancy, campaign and talent winners, including two Grand Prix awards.

PR Awards Asia 2020: Full shortlist
May 21, 2020
Staff Reporters

PR Awards Asia 2020: Full shortlist

The complete shortlist for the 2020 PR Awards Asia, which will be announced in June, is now available.

Final day for PR Awards Asia 2020 entries
Apr 7, 2020
Staff

Final day for PR Awards Asia 2020 entries

Last chance to enter the 19th edition of Asia's most recognised awards for PR and communications taking place June 11.

PR Awards Asia announces 2020 judges
Mar 26, 2020
Staff

PR Awards Asia announces 2020 judges

The entry deadline for the 19th edition of the PR Awards Asia is fast approaching.

PR Awards Asia winners for 2019 revealed
Jun 12, 2019
Staff Reporters

PR Awards Asia winners for 2019 revealed

The winners were announced in a ceremony in Hong Kong Wednesday night.

Here's your 2019 PR Awards Asia shortlist
May 17, 2019
Staff Reporters

Here's your 2019 PR Awards Asia shortlist

The jury has shortlisted 283 entries for the awards, which take place June 12 in Hong Kong.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia