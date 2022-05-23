PR Awards Asia 2022: Shortlist revealed

Organised by Campaign Asia-Pacific and PRWeek, the PR Awards Asia is in its 21st year and continues to recognise outstanding, inspired and successful campaigns, individuals and companies in Asia-Pacific's PR and communications industry.
You can view the full shortlist below or see it on the PR Awards Asia site.
Winners will be announced on June 8, 2022.
|CAMPAIGN CATEGORIES
|Category
|Title
|Agency/Company
|Brand
|Market
|ID
|Arts, Entertainment & Media
|K11 Art Mall MEME Museum by 9GAG
|K11 Concepts
|K11 Art Mall MEME Museum by 9GAG
|Hong Kong SAR
|C01.380020
|Sardar Udham: Unravelling life of a revolutionary
|Amazon Prime Video
|Sardar Udham: Unravelling life of a revolutionary
|India
|C01.380629
|Taking regional stories to global audience
|Amazon Prime Video
|Taking regional stories to global audience
|India
|C01.380809
|Yeh Dil Maange More
|Amazon Prime Video
|Yeh Dil Maange More
|India
|C01.381063
|The M+ Opening
|Edelman Hong Kong
|The M+ Opening
|Hong Kong SAR
|C01.381092
|Viu Survive the Night Challenge
|Viu Singapore
|Viu Survive the Night Challenge
|Singapore
|C01.381902
|Automotive & Transport
|The Art of Dreams Singapore by Porsche
|DeVries Global Singapore
|Porsche Asia Pacific
|Singapore
|C02.381413
|Not Just a Brand New Car- ŠKODA KUSHAQ
|ŠKODA AUTO India
|N/A
|India
|C02.381464
|Genesis Motor China ‘Year One’ Campaign
|H+K Strategies
|Genesis Motor China
|China
|C02.381547
|Brand Development (Product)
|The Doctor Recommended Soap
|Godrej Consumer Products
|Cinthol
|India
|C03.378343
|Curing Australia's Visual Hangover
|We Are Different
|Vivo
|Australia
|C03.378838
|LIFE PLATE
|DENTSU
|EcoFlow Technology Japan
|Japan
|C03.381186
|The GFX Suite
|CampaignLab
|Fujifilm
|Australia
|C03.381468
|Carnival Cruise Line - Find You Fun Type
|Fleishman Hillard
|Carnival Cruise Line
|Australia
|C03.381897
|Brand Development (Service)
|The meal that goes a long way
|ERA Myanmar
|FoodPanda
|Myanmar
|C04.378205
|So no one is left behind
|Gojek Vietnam
|N/A
|Vietnam
|C04.378638
|Fridge for Thought
|We Are Different
|HelloFresh
|Australia
|C04.379953
|Remove The Barrier
|Snapchat, We Are Different and Only Everything
|The Great Barrier Reef Foundation
|Australia
|C04.380050
|Quit for Contiki
|Eleven
|Contiki
|Australia
|C04.380973
|Business-to-Business
|Transparent Living
|Ogilvy Taiwan
|TAYA Electric Wire & Cable
|Taiwan
|C05.378632
|2021 Kpop Radar TikTok Music Conference
|TikTok Korea
|N/A
|South Korea
|C05.380220
|LinkedIn Go-Global Initiatives in China
|China Advocate
|China
|C05.380332
|Nespresso gets to the CO:RE of the workplace
|The Hoffman Agency
|Nespresso gets to the CO:RE of the workplace
|Hong Kong SAR
|C05.380477
|Launch of Momento
|Iris Worldwide Singapore
|Nespresso
|Singapore
|C05.381268
|Cause-Related - Diversity & Inclusion
|FWD x Hong Chi “Dishes Make Wishes” Campaign
|FleishmanHillard Hong Kong
|FWD Insurance
|Hong Kong SAR
|C06.379853
|Stand Up Against Street Harassment
|GenesisBCW
|L'Oreal Paris (L'Oreal India)
|India
|C06.380398
|What's On Your Plate?
|Herd MSL
|Fairy
|Australia
|C06.380926
|RecruitAble: Helping 100K+ People with Disability Find Work
|History Will Be Kind
|Randstad
|Australia
|C06.381314
|Women in Construction: Smashing the Concrete Ceiling
|History Will Be Kind
|Randstad
|Australia
|C06.381404
|Hard Hat Challenge Uplifting women in STEM fields
|Weber Shandwick
|Vedanta Aluminium
|India
|C06.381998
|Cause-Related - Public Awareness
|Shifting the needle on Covid-19 vaccination
|TBWA\NZ
|TBWA\NZ plus supporting client partners
|New Zealand
|C07.380119
|Telstra: Talking Loneliness
|Herd MSL
|Telstra
|Australia
|C07.380292
|REmemory
|Ogilvy Taiwan
|REmemory
|Taiwan
|C07.380481
|LIFE PLATE
|DENTSU
|EcoFlow Technology Japan
|Japan
|C07.381187
|The One Where Dogs Are No Longer Meat
|Kevin S Bright and Weber Shandwick Korea
|Nureongi
|South Korea
|C07.381291
|Consumer Launch
|SkyHelix Sentosa Launch
|Mount Faber Leisure Group
|SkyHelix Sentosa
|Singapore
|C08.378386
|K11 Art Mall MEME Museum by 9GAG
|K11 Concepts
|K11 Art Mall
|Hong Kong SAR
|C08.380089
|FWD ‘Treasurance Shop’ Campaign
|Sinclair and MSL Hong Kong
|FWD Life Insurance Company
|Hong Kong SAR
|C08.380277
|Sprinting towards gender-equality
|Adfactors PR
|Senco Gold - Love Collections5 words entered
|India
|C08.380507
|Carnival Cruise Line - Find Your Fun Type
|Fleishman Hillard
|Carnival Cruise Line
|Australia
|C08.381340
|Sony New Category Product Launch Campaign
|Ruder Finn
|Sony
|China
|C08.381980
|Corporate Branding
|The meal that goes a long way
|ERA Myanmar
|FoodPanda
|Myanmar
|C09.378208
|FlyBetter FlyAgain with Emirates campaign
|Redhill
|Emirates
|Japan
|C09.379900
|The AWEsome Way to Recovery
|AsiaWorld-Expo Management
|AsiaWorld-Expo
|Hong Kong SAR
|C09.380718
|Corporate Branding as a “Social Good Company”
|SUNNY SIDE UP GROUP
|SUNNY SIDE UP GROUP
|Japan
|C09.381148
|Grab's Journey to Nasdaq
|Grab
|N/A
|Singapore
|C09.381694
|Corporate Publications
|From Dazhongli to HKRI Taikoo Hui
|HKR International
|N/A
|China
|C10.378289
|Watch Women Win
|Anthem
|Watch Women Win
|New Zealand
|C10.380199
|Orchestrating Public Perception Through Corporate Publications
|PT Petrokimia Gresik
|N/A
|Indonesia
|C10.380942
|#Candid 100 Perspectives on Gender Equality in Singapore
|Dilucidar
|Swedish Chamber of Commerce in Singapore
|Singapore
|C10.381645
|Logistics of Things by DHL
|DHL
|N/A
|Singapore
|C10.381711
|Corporate Social Responsibility
|TOKYO GEIDAI ART FES
|PR Consulting Dentsu
|Tokyo University of the Arts
|Japan
|C11.379514
|Hi There, It’s Okay to Say It Here.
|Ogilvy Taiwan
|Swire Coca-Cola (Taiwan)
|Taiwan
|C11.380042
|“We CAN Protect the Future” Recycling Program
|Ogilvy Public Relations Worldwide
|Mead Johnson Nutrition Hong Kong
|Hong Kong SAR
|C11.380059
|What's On Your Plate?
|Herd MSL
|Fairy
|Australia
|C11.380928
|Embracing inclusive growth,OR opens "door of opportunity"
|Ogilvy Thailand
|OR
|Thailand
|C11.381518
|E-commerce
|To dance, or not to dance?
|ERA Myanmar
|Samsung
|Myanmar
|C12.378212
|Public Disease Education on Androgenetic Alopecia
|Ogilvy Health
|Organon
|China
|C12.379970
|Shopee Celebrates Local
|Shopee
|N/A
|Singapore
|C12.380854
|JBL: Off the Charts at 618
|Golin China
|JBL
|China
|C12.380907
|FWD Lady First – #LoveYourself #Protect Yourself
|FWD Vietnam Life Insurance Company
|N/A
|Vietnam
|C12.381071
|Environmental
|HK’s First Milk Powder Tin RVM Recycling Campaign
|Dynamic Duo (DDPR)
|FRISO®
|Hong Kong SAR
|C13.378320
|“We CAN Protect the Future” Recycling Program
|Ogilvy Public Relations Worldwide
|Mead Johnson Nutrition Hong Kong
|Hong Kong SAR
|C13.380060
|Remove The Barrier
|Snapchat, We Are Different and Only Everything
|The Great Barrier Reef Foundation
|Australia
|C13.380284
|B-Side Recipes
|DENTSU
|Hot-Pot Soup Base
|Japan
|C13.380816
|Recolour The Reef
|CampaignLab
|OPPO
|Australia
|C13.381584
|Experiential PR
|SmarTone 5G LAB
|SmarTone
|SmarTone 5G LAB
|Hong Kong SAR
|C14.378079
|Live Your Free with Long White
|Eleven PR
|Long White
|New Zealand
|C14.379925
|Remove The Barrier
|Snapchat, We Are Different and Only Everything
|The Great Barrier Reef Foundation
|Australia
|C14.380274
|LIFE PLATE
|DENTSU
|EcoFlow Technology Japan
|Japan
|C14.381193
|Hong Kong Neighbourhoods: West Kowloon Global PR Campaign
|Hong Kong Tourism Board
|Hong Kong Tourism Board
|Hong Kong SAR
|C14.381392
|Financial Communications
|Money Relationship Monitor
|Sandpiper Communications
|Money Relationship Monitor
|Singapore
|C15.379764
|FWD ‘Treasurance Shop’ Campaign
|Sinclair and MSL Hong Kong
|FWD Life Insurance Company (Bermuda) Limited
|Hong Kong SAR
|C15.380333
|The Inaction Figure
|Eleven
|Nano Digital Home Loans
|Australia
|C15.380971
|Grab's Journey to Nasdaq
|Grab
|N/A
|Singapore
|C15.381712
|Education Overseas - An Evolving Journey
|FleishmanHillard
|Western Union
|India
|C15.382139
|Health & Wellness
|Smoked Lungs
|Ogilvy Guangzhou
|Tencent Medipedia
|China
|C16.379920
|Catch the Clues of Cataracts
|Enzaim Health
|Catch the Clues of Cataracts Campaign
|South Korea
|C16.379998
|Smoke-free World with Nosmokeasaurus
|DOMO
|Nosmoking Land
|South Korea
|C16.380026
|2021 WSD: a New Medical Communication Paradigm
|One For All Public Relations Consultants
|Actilyse
|Taiwan
|C16.380143
|See What Lies Beneath
|Current Global
|Novartis
|Hong Kong SAR
|C16.380768
|Healthcare: Ethical
|Together to Guard a Healthy Mind
|Ogilvy Health
|Janssen China
|China
|C17.379903
|Berok Zindagi (Unstoppable Life)
|Genesis BCW
|Cipla
|India
|C17.380349
|Migraine karuta card game (Japanese traditional card game)
|PRAP Japan
|Eli Lilly Japan K.K.
|Japan
|C17.381181
|Hemophiliacs Power Up!
|HealthCom, Elite PR Group
|Takeda Taiwan
|Taiwan
|C17.381398
|6 Minutes Together
|McCann Health Japan
|OPSUMIT
|Japan
|C17.381510
|Influencer Marketing
|Booking.com - Booking Explorers
|Allison + Partners Singapore
|Booking.com
|Singapore
|C18.378934
|Making Beauty History with Christian Wilkins
|Herd MSL
|Pantene
|Australia
|C18.379997
|Uniting Aussie Parents with Kinder #HappyHacks
|History Will Be Kind
|Ferrero Happy Hippos
|Australia
|C18.381287
|SK-II STUDIO and #CHANGEDESTINY “VS” Series Launch Campaign
|Devries Global
|SK-II
|China
|C18.381420
|Hope Full Campaign
|Prain Global
|11STREET
|South Korea
|C18.381954
|Integrated Marketing
|Napoleon Dynamite Puts His Sweet Skills To Work
|Adhesive
|SEEK
|Australia
|C19.380136
|PEPSI SAYS ‘BELLA CIAO’ TO MONEY HEIST
|Edelman India
|Pepsi
|India
|C19.380547
|Blue Sky Dreaming: Australia’s Expo 2020 Dubai
|Icon Agency & Acorn Strategy
|Department of Foreign Affairs & Trade
|Australia
|C19.380916
|Marks of Summer
|Weber Shandwick
|Hotels.com
|Hong Kong SAR
|C19.381367
|Sony New Category Product Launch Campaign
|Ruder Finn
|Sony
|China
|C19.381957
|Internal Communications
|Johnson & Johnson China Employment Campaign
|Johnson & Johnson China
|N/A
|China
|C20.379830
|'SEA Our Difference’ Fifth Anniversary
|Sandpiper Health
|'SEA Our Difference’ Fifth Anniversary
|Singapore
|C20.380061
|Reaching For The Stars
|Genesis BCW
|LM Wind Power
|India
|C20.380314
|Transforming Internal Communications, Achieving New Heights
|Manulife Hong Kong
|N/A
|Hong Kong SAR
|C20.380675
|MSIG for Biodiversity 2021
|MSIG Asia
|N/A
|Singapore
|C20.381421
|Grab’s Public Listing: #OneGrabCommunity
|Grab
|N/A
|Singapore
|C20.381721
|Media Relations
|Chadstone – The Fashion Capital Christmas Campaign 2021
|Romano Beck
|Chadstone – The Fashion Capital
|Australia
|C21.380566
|A MOUTHFUL OF INSPIRING STORIES
|Golin Hong Kong
|Deliveroo
|Hong Kong SAR
|C21.380692
|Southeast Freight: The Road to Growth
|DHL
|DHL Global Forwarding
|Singapore
|C21.381707
|Grab's Journey to Nasdaq
|Grab
|N/A
|Singapore
|C21.381716
|Decoding the Landscape of PC Gaming in India
|Edelman India
|HP India
|India
|C21.382066
|Non-Profit
|Stronger Mind Stronger You
|Ogilvy Beijing
|UNICEF
|China
|C22.379890
|Phil Your MTR Ride with Music
|Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra
|N/A
|Hong Kong SAR
|C22.380144
|REmemory
|Ogilvy Taiwan
|REmemory
|Taiwan
|C22.380474
|Voiceless Voices of Infertility Changed Public Insurance Law
|OZMA
|Infertility awareness
|Japan
|C22.380878
|This is Our Shot
|Sandpiper Health, Fathm
|Save the Children
|Singapore
|C22.381083
|PR Event
|TOKYO GEIDAI ART FES
|PR Consulting Dentsu
|Tokyo University of the Arts
|Japan
|C23.379536
|Ngong Ping 360 Sweatival
|Ngong Ping 360
|N/A
|Hong Kong SAR
|C23.380176
|2021 Kpop Radar TikTok Music Conference
|TikTok Korea
|N/A
|South Korea
|C23.380226
|Cheer for Athletes
|Sino Malls
|N/A
|Hong Kong SAR
|C23.380248
|Friso Good Poop Matters, Baby!
|Grayling Singapore, Omnicom Public Relations Group Singapore
|Friso Singapore
|Singapore
|C23.380804
|LIFE PLATE
|DENTSU
|EcoFlow Technology Japan
|Japan
|C23.381197
|Promotional Activity
|To dance, or not to dance?
|ERA Myanmar
|Samsung
|Myanmar
|C24.378215
|HBO GO On The Job Series Media Launch
|FleishmanHillard Manila
|HBO GO
|Philippines
|C24.380132
|The Ritz-Carlton “A Gift Like No Other”
|Marriott International Luxury Brands Asia Pacific
|Marriott Bonvoy
|China
|C24.380154
|Donald Duck Ice Shop Attracting 4.2 Million Visits
|Chengdu International Finance Square
|N/A
|China
|C24.380780
|Viu Streaming Made Sensational
|AKA Asia
|Viu Singapore
|Singapore
|C24.381924
|Public Affairs
|Advancing SRHR Movement for Youth in Japan
|APCO Worldwide
|Bayer
|Japan
|C25.379667
|Johnson & Johnson Announces to Support Common Prosperity
|Johnson & Johnson
|N/A
|China
|C25.379788
|How a powerful communications campaign helped save lives
|GCI Health
|N/A
|Singapore
|C25.381536
|Public Education
|Blow with Love
|Era Ogilvy
|Merck Sharp & Dohme (I.A.) Taiwan Branch
|Taiwan
|C26.378139
|Back To Origin: The Colorless Rainbow
|Wunderman Thompson (Taiwan)
|Gilead Taiwan
|Taiwan
|C26.378538
|Use Your RoadSense Campaign
|Edelman Singapore
|Traffic Police
|Singapore
|C26.378903
|#AmanBersamaGoPay (translated as #SecureWithGoPay)
|GoTo Financial
|GoPay
|Indonesia
|C26.379776
|What's On Your Plate?
|Herd MSL
|Fairy
|Australia
|C26.380930
|This is Our Shot
|Sandpiper Health, Fathm
|Save the Children
|Singapore
|C26.381101
|Public Sector
|Time Travel in Seoul
|HARRIE
|Seoul Metropolitan Government
|South Korea
|C27.378372
|TOKYO GEIDAI ART FES
|PR Consulting Dentsu
|Tokyo University of the Arts
|Japan
|C27.379521
|Love is Hard, HIV Prevention Is Easy
|Vero (PR partner), The Lab Saigon (Creative Lead)
|HAIVN, VAAC, US CDC, PEPFAR
|Vietnam
|C27.379958
|ONLINE CITY OFFICE
|OZMA
|Saku city
|Japan
|C27.380514
|B-Side Recipes
|DENTSU
|Hot-Pot Soup Base
|Japan
|C27.380817
|Reputation and Issues Management
|To dance, or not to dance?
|ERA Myanmar
|Samsung
|Myanmar
|C28.378585
|Air India Valentine’s Day App Crisis Mitigation
|Redhill
|Builder.ai
|India
|C28.380167
|Managing SREI Group’s Crisis and Reputation
|Concept Public Relations
|SREI Group (Kanoria Foundation)
|India
|C28.381164
|How a powerful communications campaign helped save lives
|GCI Health
|N/A
|Singapore
|C28.381550
|Fostering Integrated Crisis Communication Strategies to Rebuild
|PT Kilang Pertamina Internasional
|Pertamina
|Indonesia
|C28.382223
|Sports
|TKO Spot-field “I Don’t Wanna Move Sports Day”
|Link Asset Management
|TKO Spot
|Hong Kong SAR
|C29.378635
|PaRa Transformation
|PR Consulting Dentsu
|N/A
|Japan
|C29.379073
|Ngong Ping 360 Sweatival
|Ngong Ping 360
|N/A
|Hong Kong SAR
|C29.380178
|HK Student Sports Awards - You Are Star
|A.S. Watson Group
|N/A
|Hong Kong SAR
|C29.381372
|adidas: HOME OF SPORT
|Current Global
|adidas Singapore
|Singapore
|C29.381848
|Technology
|Brand Building and Reputation Management for YGG
|ALPAS Consultancy
|YGG
|Philippines
|C30.380329
|Unlock the True Convenience
|RF Thunder
|OPPO India
|India
|C30.381163
|The GFX Suite
|CampaignLab
|Fujifilm
|Australia
|C30.381458
|Verbing #GorillaJaisaTough for India’s Next Half Billion
|FleishmanHillard
|Corning® Gorilla® Glass
|India
|C30.381731
|Best Use of Analytics
|Measuring Filipinos’ Trust During a Pandemic
|EON The Stakeholders Relations Group
|Philippine Trust Index 2021
|Philippines
|C31.379769
|2021 Kpop Radar TikTok Music Conference
|TikTok Korea
|N/A
|South Korea
|C31.380230
|Taking Flight with Data
|IN.FOM
|Expedia
|Singapore
|C31.381359
|The Measure of a Transformation Journey
|Zeno Group
|Lenovo Solutions and Services
|Hong Kong SAR
|C31.381923
|Best Use of Broadcast/Video
|Creating a Healthier Asia
|APCO Worldwide
|Gilead Sciences
|Singapore
|C32.380065
|Ngong Ping 360 Sweatival
|Ngong Ping 360
|N/A
|Hong Kong SAR
|C32.380179
|There’s No Taste Like Home
|Ogilvy Public Relations
|TamJai SamGor Mixian
|Hong Kong SAR
|C32.380552
|A Day of Trans
|Golin
|Yennefer Fang Studios
|China
|C32.380693
|#PledgeToReuse
|Organic by MSL
|Amazon India
|India
|C32.381868
|Best Use of Content
|Canesten - University of Down Under
|DEC PR
|Canesten
|Australia
|C33.378348
|Curing Australia's Visual hangover
|We Are Different
|Vivo
|Australia
|C33.378839
|K11 Art Mall MEME Museum by 9GAG
|K11 Concepts
|K11 Art Mall
|Hong Kong SAR
|C33.380094
|Napoleon Dynamite Puts His Sweet Skills To Work
|Adhesive
|SEEK
|Australia
|C33.380135
|CSL Everyday Trailblazers
|CSL
|CSL Everyday Trailblazers
|Australia
|C33.382016
|Best Use of Digital
|Sex, Love, and Mysteries
|Era Ogilvy
|Merck Sharp & Dohme (I.A.)Taiwan Branch
|Taiwan
|C34.378141
|Invis is, Smile to Support - Cheerleader Audition
|The Hoffman Agency
|Invisalign Taiwan
|Taiwan
|C34.380843
|#LagoBaaharSeFitAurAndarSeBhi
|Tata Consumer Products
|Tetley Green Tea Immune
|India
|C34.380967
|adidas: HOME OF SPORT
|Current Global
|adidas Singapore
|Singapore
|C34.381862
|ASUS CreatorXchange
|Archetype, GSquared, ThrivePR, Rapid Media, ASUS
|ASUS
|Australia
|C34.381948
|Best Use of Social Media
|To dance, or not to dance?
|ERA Myanmar
|Samsung
|Myanmar
|C35.378588
|Remove The Barrier
|Snapchat, We Are Different and Only Everything
|The Great Barrier Reef Foundation
|Australia
|C35.380268
|There’s No Taste Like Home
|Ogilvy Public Relations
|TamJai SamGor Mixian
|Hong Kong SAR
|C35.380554
|#TheFamilyManJobHunt
|Amazon Prime Video
|The Family Man S2
|India
|C35.380638
|Our Green and Gold
|Eleven
|Hort Innovation
|Australia
|C35.380972
|Best Use of VR/AR/MR
|Kai Tin Key to Fun
|Link Asset Management
|N/A
|Hong Kong SAR
|C36.380093
|Remove The Barrier
|Snapchat, We Are Different and Only Everything
|The Great Barrier Reef Foundation
|Australia
|C36.380281
|Origins Face Forward New Advanced MMTL Campaign
|Ruder Finn Thunder
|Origins Travel Retail
|China
|C36.380913
|Hendrick's World Cucumber Day
|AKA Asia
|Hendrick's Gin
|Singapore
|C36.382144
|Best Use of Virtual Platforms - B2B
|Reimagining the future of events
|Hubilo
|N/A
|India
|C37.378281
|#GetMoving Challenge
|Edelman Malaysia
|Sime Darby Oils
|Malaysia
|C37.380343
|Global Conversations
|Edelman Singapore
|Singapore Tourism Board
|Singapore
|C37.381115
|Best Use of Virtual Platforms - B2C
|The Curious Case of the Missing Peranakan Treasure
|Omnicom Public Relations Group
|Raffles Hotel Singapore
|Singapore
|C38.380304
|#UnlockingEntertainment – Picture Abhi Baaki Hai
|GenesisBCW
|BookMyShow
|India
|C38.380364
|ONLINE CITY OFFICE
|OZMA
|Saku city
|Japan
|C38.380543
|Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit Asia
|Yahoo HK
|N/A
|Hong Kong SAR
|C38.380750
|MART IN METAVERSE
|FEED HK
|N/A
|Hong Kong SAR
|C38.381557
|Best Video Story-telling
|The meal that goes a long way
|ERA Myanmar
|FoodPanda
|Myanmar
|C39.378209
|Logistics company delivers itself to space
|MUELLERGORDON
|FLS Group
|Thailand
|C39.380313
|Gymnastic Girl
|Ogilvy Taiwan
|HAN LIN PUBLISHING
|Taiwan
|C39.380439
|There’s No Taste Like Home
|Ogilvy Public Relations
|TamJai SamGor Mixian
|Hong Kong SAR
|C39.380550
|#DeliverThanks
|Organic by MSL
|Amazon India
|India
|C39.381904
|Best Use of Digital (COVID-19)
|Dear Survivor: Write to Ignite Blogging Project
|COMCO Southeast Asia
|N/A
|Philippines
|CR01.378571
|TOKYO GEIDAI ART FES
|PR Consulting Dentsu
|Tokyo University of the Arts
|Japan
|CR01.379534
|Save Small Businesses
|Vero
|Tiktok
|Thailand
|CR01.379992
|#GetMoving Challenge
|Edelman Malaysia
|Sime Darby Oils
|Malaysia
|CR01.380359
|Crisis Management (COVID-19)
|No Shortlist
|Internal Communications (COVID-19)
|Our Shot Together: Building a Better Future
|Sandpiper Health
|Our Shot Together: Building a Better Future
|Singapore
|CR03.378551
|The Quayside - Trilogy Of Revival
|Link Asset Management
|The Quayside
|Hong Kong SAR
|CR03.378623
|#Getmoving Challenge
|Edelman Malaysia
|Sime Darby Oils
|Malaysia
|CR03.380350
|TCS Vaccination League
|Tata Consultancy Services
|N/A
|India
|CR03.381198
|Gift of the Jab
|CSL Limited Internal Communications
|N/A
|Australia
|CR03.382242
|Reputation and Issues Management (COVID-19)
|No Shortlist
|Post-Pandemic Recovery (COVID-19)
|#UnlockingEntertainment – Picture Abhi Baaki Hai
|GenesisBCW
|BookMyShow
|India
|CR05.380177
|Rediscovering the Grand Dame
|Omnicom Public Relations Group
|Raffles Hotel Singapore
|Singapore
|CR05.380311
|The AWEsome Way to Recovery
|AsiaWorld-Expo Management
|AsiaWorld-Expo
|Hong Kong SAR
|CR05.380716
|Carnival Cruise Line - Find You Fun Type
|FleishmanHillard
|Carnival Cruise Line
|Australia
|CR05.381399
|Route To Recovery
|GenesisBCW
|IndiGo
|India
|CR05.381508
|Public Health (COVID-19)
|Max The Vax
|Genesis BCW
|Uber India
|India
|CR06.380338
|Motivation to get your vaccination!
|Gojek Singapore
|N/A
|Singapore
|CR06.380853
|This is Our Shot
|Sandpiper Health, Fathm
|Save the Children
|Singapore
|CR06.381131
|Lives Stream by Daewoong Social Impactor
|Prain Global
|Daewoong
|South Korea
|CR06.381578
|Embracing the New Normal
|Concept Public Relations India
|Manipal Hospitals
|India
|CR06.382053
|REGIONAL CAMPAIGN CATEGORIES
|Australia/New Zealand PR Campaign of the Year
|Napoleon Dynamite Puts His Sweet Skills To Work
|Adhesive
|SEEK
|Australia
|CA01.380141
|Melbourne Uncorked by Piper-Heidsieck
|Romano Beck
|Piper-Heidsieck
|Australia
|CA01.380565
|The GFX Suite
|CampaignLab
|Fujifilm
|Australia
|CA01.381442
|Supercharging Sharesies to Get Growing in Australia
|History Will Be Kind
|Sharesies
|Australia
|CA01.381443
|Greater China PR Campaign of the Year
|Stronger Mind Stronger You
|Ogilvy Beijing
|UNICEF
|China
|CA02.379891
|Yahoo TV Immersive Academy
|Yahoo
|N/A
|Taiwan
|CA02.380833
|Shanghai Disney Fifth Anniversary Reputation and Publicity Campaign
|Shanghai Disney Resort
|N/A
|China
|CA02.380866
|Sony New Category Product Launch Campaign
|Ruder Finn
|Sony
|China
|CA02.381994
|Häagen-Dazs and Louvre co-brand customed Mooncake launch event
|General Mills
|Häagen-Dazs
|China
|CA02.382197
|Japan/Korea PR Campaign of the Year
|PaRa Transformation
|PR Consulting Dentsu
|PR Consulting Dentsu
|Japan
|CA03.379074
|TOKYO GEIDAI ART FES
|PR Consulting Dentsu
|Tokyo University of the Arts
|Japan
|CA03.379535
|B-Side Recipes
|DENTSU
|Hot-Pot Soup Base
|Japan
|CA03.380818
|LIFE PLATE
|DENTSU
|EcoFlow Technology Japan
|Japan
|CA03.381183
|Hope Full Campaign
|Prain Global
|11STREET
|South Korea
|CA03.381985
|South Asia PR Campaign of the Year
|#DeshKaKulhad
|Tata Consumer Products
|TATA TEA Premium
|India
|CA04.380997
|Route To Recovery
|Genesis BCW
|IndiGo
|India
|CA04.381511
|Southeast Asia PR Campaign of the Year
|To dance, or not to dance?
|ERA Myanmar
|Samsung
|Myanmar
|CA05.378216
|Unlocking new possibilities for Southeast Asia with Technology
|VMware
|N/A
|Singapore
|CA05.380530
|Shopee Celebrates Local
|Shopee
|N/A
|Singapore
|CA05.380857
|Lives Stream by Daewoong Social Impactor
|Prain Global
|Daewoong
|South Korea
|CA05.381736
|The Balvenie Makers Project
|William Grant & Sons with AKA Asia
|The Balvenie
|Singapore
|CA05.382044
|Asia-Pacific PR Campaign of the Year
|Marks of Summer
|Weber Shandwick
|Hotels.com
|Hong Kong SAR
|CA06.381361
|How a powerful communications campaign helped save lives
|GCI Health
|N/A
|Singapore
|CA06.381641
|MSIG for Biodiversity 2021
|MSIG Asia
|MSIG
|Singapore
|CA06.382025
|PR CONSULTANCY CATEGORIES
|Category
|Agency/Company
|Market
|ID
|Australia/New Zealand PR Consultancy of the Year
|Anthem
|New Zealand
|CN01.380406
|Adhesive
|Australia
|CN01.380990
|WE Communications
|Australia
|CN01.381013
|Sling & Stone
|Australia
|CN01.381074
|Icon Agency
|Australia
|CN01.381256
|Greater China PR Consultancy of the Year
|D&S MEIDA GROUP
|China
|CN02.378359
|Ogilvy
|China
|CN02.378884
|Sinclair
|China
|CN02.379849
|Ruder Finn
|China
|CN02.381045
|The Hoffman Agency
|China
|CN02.381678
|Japan/Korea PR Consultancy of the Year
|PR ONE
|South Korea
|CN03.379871
|Ashton Consulting
|Japan
|CN03.380206
|FleishmanHillard Korea
|South Korea
|CN03.381280
|Material
|Japan
|CN03.381548
|The Hoffman Agency
|Japan
|CN03.381671
|South Asia PR Consultancy of the Year
|Avian WE
|India
|CN04.379804
|MSL INDIA
|India
|CN04.380773
|BCW India Group
|India
|CN04.381516
|Value 360 Communications
|India
|CN04.381959
|FleishmanHillard
|India
|CN04.382109
|Southeast Asia PR Consultancy of the Year
|VoxEureka
|Malaysia
|CN05.378134
|Redhill
|Singapore
|CN05.380873
|Ogilvy
|Singapore
|CN05.381035
|GCI Health
|Singapore
|CN05.381665
|Zeno Group
|Singapore
|CN05.381710
|Asia-Pacific PR Consultancy of the Year
|Golin
|Singapore
|CN06.380753
|DeVries Global
|Singapore
|CN06.380757
|Ogilvy
|Singapore
|CN06.381036
|Ruder Finn
|China
|CN06.381044
|Zeno Group
|Singapore
|CN06.381196
|Boutique PR Consultancy of the Year
|ALPAS Consultancy
|Philippines
|CN07.379390
|5IVES COMMUNICATIONS
|Hong Kong SAR
|CN07.379661
|Anthem
|New Zealand
|CN07.380409
|media.Xchange Public Relations
|Philippines
|CN07.381633
|Bud Communications
|Singapore
|CN07.381916
|ESG Consultancy of the Year
|No Shortlist
|Specialist Consultancy of the Year
|Wachsman
|Singapore
|CN09.379980
|KIWI Communications
|China
|CN09.381355
|GCI Health
|Singapore
|CN09.381669
|PEOPLE/TEAM/COMPANY CATEGORIES
|Best Culture of the Year
|Mutant
|Singapore
|PT01.379826
|FINN Partners, Singapore
|Singapore
|PT01.380164
|Golin Hong Kong
|Hong Kong SAR
|PT01.380702
|Edelman
|Hong Kong SAR
|PT01.381032
|Sling & Stone
|Australia
|PT01.381220
|Diversity and Inclusion Company of the Year
|Golin Hong Kong
|Hong Kong SAR
|PT02.380711
|Manulife Asia
|Hong Kong SAR
|PT02.381300
|PR Agency Head of the Year
|COMCO Southeast Asia
|Philippines
|PT03.378590
|Fleishman-Hillard / FleishmanHillard Manila
|Philippines
|PT03.379899
|Redhill
|Singapore
|PT03.380859
|Ruder Finn
|India
|PT03.380892
|Zeno Group
|Singapore
|PT03.381189
|Icon Agency
|Australia
|PT03.381253
|PR Communications Team
|Tricor Group
|Hong Kong SAR
|PT04.380425
|Amazon Prime Video
|India
|PT04.381031
|DHL Asia Pacific
|Singapore
|PT04.381718
|Corporate Affairs Tokopedia
|Indonesia
|PT04.381992
|South China Morning Post
|Hong Kong SAR
|PT04.382040
|PR Professional of the Year (Agency)
|Weber Shandwick China
|China
|PT05.380923
|Ruder Finn
|China
|PT05.381053
|Redhill
|Singapore
|PT05.381629
|Sinclair
|Hong Kong SAR
|PT05.381756
|Archetype Sydney
|Australia
|PT05.381768
|PR Professional of the Year (In-House)
|Dell Technologies
|India
|PT06.380586
|Hero MotoCorp
|India
|PT06.380740
|IN.FOM
|Singapore
|PT06.381375
|Nanyang Technological University, Singapore
|Singapore
|PT06.381410
|South China Morning Post
|Hong Kong SAR
|PT06.382042
|Young PR Professional of the Year
|Ogilvy Pubic Relations Worldwide
|Hong Kong SAR
|PT07.380038
|Sandpiper
|Hong Kong SAR
|PT07.380194
|BCW
|Singapore
|PT07.380260
|BCW
|Singapore
|PT07.381727
|GOLIN Taipei
|Taiwan
|PT07.382028
|BCW Singapore
|Singapore
|PT07.382209