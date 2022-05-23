PR Awards Asia 2022: Shortlist revealed

Organised by Campaign Asia-Pacific and PRWeek, the PR Awards Asia is in its 21st year and continues to recognise outstanding, inspired and successful campaigns, individuals and companies in Asia-Pacific's PR and communications industry.

You can view the full shortlist below or see it on the PR Awards Asia site.

Winners will be announced on June 8, 2022.

CAMPAIGN CATEGORIES Category Title Agency/Company Brand Market ID Arts, Entertainment & Media K11 Art Mall MEME Museum by 9GAG K11 Concepts K11 Art Mall MEME Museum by 9GAG Hong Kong SAR C01.380020 Sardar Udham: Unravelling life of a revolutionary Amazon Prime Video Sardar Udham: Unravelling life of a revolutionary India C01.380629 Taking regional stories to global audience Amazon Prime Video Taking regional stories to global audience India C01.380809 Yeh Dil Maange More Amazon Prime Video Yeh Dil Maange More India C01.381063 The M+ Opening Edelman Hong Kong The M+ Opening Hong Kong SAR C01.381092 Viu Survive the Night Challenge Viu Singapore Viu Survive the Night Challenge Singapore C01.381902 Automotive & Transport The Art of Dreams Singapore by Porsche DeVries Global Singapore Porsche Asia Pacific Singapore C02.381413 Not Just a Brand New Car- ŠKODA KUSHAQ ŠKODA AUTO India N/A India C02.381464 Genesis Motor China ‘Year One’ Campaign H+K Strategies Genesis Motor China China C02.381547 Brand Development (Product) The Doctor Recommended Soap Godrej Consumer Products Cinthol India C03.378343 Curing Australia's Visual Hangover We Are Different Vivo Australia C03.378838 LIFE PLATE DENTSU EcoFlow Technology Japan Japan C03.381186 The GFX Suite CampaignLab Fujifilm Australia C03.381468 Carnival Cruise Line - Find You Fun Type Fleishman Hillard Carnival Cruise Line Australia C03.381897 Brand Development (Service) The meal that goes a long way ERA Myanmar FoodPanda Myanmar C04.378205 So no one is left behind Gojek Vietnam N/A Vietnam C04.378638 Fridge for Thought We Are Different HelloFresh Australia C04.379953 Remove The Barrier Snapchat, We Are Different and Only Everything The Great Barrier Reef Foundation Australia C04.380050 Quit for Contiki Eleven Contiki Australia C04.380973 Business-to-Business Transparent Living Ogilvy Taiwan TAYA Electric Wire & Cable Taiwan C05.378632 2021 Kpop Radar TikTok Music Conference TikTok Korea N/A South Korea C05.380220 LinkedIn Go-Global Initiatives in China China Advocate LinkedIn China C05.380332 Nespresso gets to the CO:RE of the workplace The Hoffman Agency Nespresso gets to the CO:RE of the workplace Hong Kong SAR C05.380477 Launch of Momento Iris Worldwide Singapore Nespresso Singapore C05.381268 Cause-Related - Diversity & Inclusion FWD x Hong Chi “Dishes Make Wishes” Campaign FleishmanHillard Hong Kong FWD Insurance Hong Kong SAR C06.379853 Stand Up Against Street Harassment GenesisBCW L'Oreal Paris (L'Oreal India) India C06.380398 What's On Your Plate? Herd MSL Fairy Australia C06.380926 RecruitAble: Helping 100K+ People with Disability Find Work History Will Be Kind Randstad Australia C06.381314 Women in Construction: Smashing the Concrete Ceiling History Will Be Kind Randstad Australia C06.381404 Hard Hat Challenge Uplifting women in STEM fields Weber Shandwick Vedanta Aluminium India C06.381998 Cause-Related - Public Awareness Shifting the needle on Covid-19 vaccination TBWA\NZ TBWA\NZ plus supporting client partners New Zealand C07.380119 Telstra: Talking Loneliness Herd MSL Telstra Australia C07.380292 REmemory Ogilvy Taiwan REmemory Taiwan C07.380481 LIFE PLATE DENTSU EcoFlow Technology Japan Japan C07.381187 The One Where Dogs Are No Longer Meat Kevin S Bright and Weber Shandwick Korea Nureongi South Korea C07.381291 Consumer Launch SkyHelix Sentosa Launch Mount Faber Leisure Group SkyHelix Sentosa Singapore C08.378386 K11 Art Mall MEME Museum by 9GAG K11 Concepts K11 Art Mall Hong Kong SAR C08.380089 FWD ‘Treasurance Shop’ Campaign Sinclair and MSL Hong Kong FWD Life Insurance Company Hong Kong SAR C08.380277 Sprinting towards gender-equality Adfactors PR Senco Gold - Love Collections5 words entered India C08.380507 Carnival Cruise Line - Find Your Fun Type Fleishman Hillard Carnival Cruise Line Australia C08.381340 Sony New Category Product Launch Campaign Ruder Finn Sony China C08.381980 Corporate Branding The meal that goes a long way ERA Myanmar FoodPanda Myanmar C09.378208 FlyBetter FlyAgain with Emirates campaign Redhill Emirates Japan C09.379900 The AWEsome Way to Recovery AsiaWorld-Expo Management AsiaWorld-Expo Hong Kong SAR C09.380718 Corporate Branding as a “Social Good Company” SUNNY SIDE UP GROUP SUNNY SIDE UP GROUP Japan C09.381148 Grab's Journey to Nasdaq Grab N/A Singapore C09.381694 Corporate Publications From Dazhongli to HKRI Taikoo Hui HKR International N/A China C10.378289 Watch Women Win Anthem Watch Women Win New Zealand C10.380199 Orchestrating Public Perception Through Corporate Publications PT Petrokimia Gresik N/A Indonesia C10.380942 #Candid 100 Perspectives on Gender Equality in Singapore Dilucidar Swedish Chamber of Commerce in Singapore Singapore C10.381645 Logistics of Things by DHL DHL N/A Singapore C10.381711 Corporate Social Responsibility TOKYO GEIDAI ART FES PR Consulting Dentsu Tokyo University of the Arts Japan C11.379514 Hi There, It’s Okay to Say It Here. Ogilvy Taiwan Swire Coca-Cola (Taiwan) Taiwan C11.380042 “We CAN Protect the Future” Recycling Program Ogilvy Public Relations Worldwide Mead Johnson Nutrition Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR C11.380059 What's On Your Plate? Herd MSL Fairy Australia C11.380928 Embracing inclusive growth,OR opens "door of opportunity" Ogilvy Thailand OR Thailand C11.381518 E-commerce To dance, or not to dance? ERA Myanmar Samsung Myanmar C12.378212 Public Disease Education on Androgenetic Alopecia Ogilvy Health Organon China C12.379970 Shopee Celebrates Local Shopee N/A Singapore C12.380854 JBL: Off the Charts at 618 Golin China JBL China C12.380907 FWD Lady First – #LoveYourself #Protect Yourself FWD Vietnam Life Insurance Company N/A Vietnam C12.381071 Environmental HK’s First Milk Powder Tin RVM Recycling Campaign Dynamic Duo (DDPR) FRISO® Hong Kong SAR C13.378320 “We CAN Protect the Future” Recycling Program Ogilvy Public Relations Worldwide Mead Johnson Nutrition Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR C13.380060 Remove The Barrier Snapchat, We Are Different and Only Everything The Great Barrier Reef Foundation Australia C13.380284 B-Side Recipes DENTSU Hot-Pot Soup Base Japan C13.380816 Recolour The Reef CampaignLab OPPO Australia C13.381584 Experiential PR SmarTone 5G LAB SmarTone SmarTone 5G LAB Hong Kong SAR C14.378079 Live Your Free with Long White Eleven PR Long White New Zealand C14.379925 Remove The Barrier Snapchat, We Are Different and Only Everything The Great Barrier Reef Foundation Australia C14.380274 LIFE PLATE DENTSU EcoFlow Technology Japan Japan C14.381193 Hong Kong Neighbourhoods: West Kowloon Global PR Campaign Hong Kong Tourism Board Hong Kong Tourism Board Hong Kong SAR C14.381392 Financial Communications Money Relationship Monitor Sandpiper Communications Money Relationship Monitor Singapore C15.379764 FWD ‘Treasurance Shop’ Campaign Sinclair and MSL Hong Kong FWD Life Insurance Company (Bermuda) Limited Hong Kong SAR C15.380333 The Inaction Figure Eleven Nano Digital Home Loans Australia C15.380971 Grab's Journey to Nasdaq Grab N/A Singapore C15.381712 Education Overseas - An Evolving Journey FleishmanHillard Western Union India C15.382139 Health & Wellness Smoked Lungs Ogilvy Guangzhou Tencent Medipedia China C16.379920 Catch the Clues of Cataracts Enzaim Health Catch the Clues of Cataracts Campaign South Korea C16.379998 Smoke-free World with Nosmokeasaurus DOMO Nosmoking Land South Korea C16.380026 2021 WSD: a New Medical Communication Paradigm One For All Public Relations Consultants Actilyse Taiwan C16.380143 See What Lies Beneath Current Global Novartis Hong Kong SAR C16.380768 Healthcare: Ethical Together to Guard a Healthy Mind Ogilvy Health Janssen China China C17.379903 Berok Zindagi (Unstoppable Life) Genesis BCW Cipla India C17.380349 Migraine karuta card game (Japanese traditional card game) PRAP Japan Eli Lilly Japan K.K. Japan C17.381181 Hemophiliacs Power Up! HealthCom, Elite PR Group Takeda Taiwan Taiwan C17.381398 6 Minutes Together McCann Health Japan OPSUMIT Japan C17.381510 Influencer Marketing Booking.com - Booking Explorers Allison + Partners Singapore Booking.com Singapore C18.378934 Making Beauty History with Christian Wilkins Herd MSL Pantene Australia C18.379997 Uniting Aussie Parents with Kinder #HappyHacks History Will Be Kind Ferrero Happy Hippos Australia C18.381287 SK-II STUDIO and #CHANGEDESTINY “VS” Series Launch Campaign Devries Global SK-II China C18.381420 Hope Full Campaign Prain Global 11STREET South Korea C18.381954 Integrated Marketing Napoleon Dynamite Puts His Sweet Skills To Work Adhesive SEEK Australia C19.380136 PEPSI SAYS ‘BELLA CIAO’ TO MONEY HEIST Edelman India Pepsi India C19.380547 Blue Sky Dreaming: Australia’s Expo 2020 Dubai Icon Agency & Acorn Strategy Department of Foreign Affairs & Trade Australia C19.380916 Marks of Summer Weber Shandwick Hotels.com Hong Kong SAR C19.381367 Sony New Category Product Launch Campaign Ruder Finn Sony China C19.381957 Internal Communications Johnson & Johnson China Employment Campaign Johnson & Johnson China N/A China C20.379830 'SEA Our Difference’ Fifth Anniversary Sandpiper Health 'SEA Our Difference’ Fifth Anniversary Singapore C20.380061 Reaching For The Stars Genesis BCW LM Wind Power India C20.380314 Transforming Internal Communications, Achieving New Heights Manulife Hong Kong N/A Hong Kong SAR C20.380675 MSIG for Biodiversity 2021 MSIG Asia N/A Singapore C20.381421 Grab’s Public Listing: #OneGrabCommunity Grab N/A Singapore C20.381721 Media Relations Chadstone – The Fashion Capital Christmas Campaign 2021 Romano Beck Chadstone – The Fashion Capital Australia C21.380566 A MOUTHFUL OF INSPIRING STORIES Golin Hong Kong Deliveroo Hong Kong SAR C21.380692 Southeast Freight: The Road to Growth DHL DHL Global Forwarding Singapore C21.381707 Grab's Journey to Nasdaq Grab N/A Singapore C21.381716 Decoding the Landscape of PC Gaming in India Edelman India HP India India C21.382066 Non-Profit Stronger Mind Stronger You Ogilvy Beijing UNICEF China C22.379890 Phil Your MTR Ride with Music Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra N/A Hong Kong SAR C22.380144 REmemory Ogilvy Taiwan REmemory Taiwan C22.380474 Voiceless Voices of Infertility Changed Public Insurance Law OZMA Infertility awareness Japan C22.380878 This is Our Shot Sandpiper Health, Fathm Save the Children Singapore C22.381083 PR Event TOKYO GEIDAI ART FES PR Consulting Dentsu Tokyo University of the Arts Japan C23.379536 Ngong Ping 360 Sweatival Ngong Ping 360 N/A Hong Kong SAR C23.380176 2021 Kpop Radar TikTok Music Conference TikTok Korea N/A South Korea C23.380226 Cheer for Athletes Sino Malls N/A Hong Kong SAR C23.380248 Friso Good Poop Matters, Baby! Grayling Singapore, Omnicom Public Relations Group Singapore Friso Singapore Singapore C23.380804 LIFE PLATE DENTSU EcoFlow Technology Japan Japan C23.381197 Promotional Activity To dance, or not to dance? ERA Myanmar Samsung Myanmar C24.378215 HBO GO On The Job Series Media Launch FleishmanHillard Manila HBO GO Philippines C24.380132 The Ritz-Carlton “A Gift Like No Other” Marriott International Luxury Brands Asia Pacific Marriott Bonvoy China C24.380154 Donald Duck Ice Shop Attracting 4.2 Million Visits Chengdu International Finance Square N/A China C24.380780 Viu Streaming Made Sensational AKA Asia Viu Singapore Singapore C24.381924 Public Affairs Advancing SRHR Movement for Youth in Japan APCO Worldwide Bayer Japan C25.379667 Johnson & Johnson Announces to Support Common Prosperity Johnson & Johnson N/A China C25.379788 How a powerful communications campaign helped save lives GCI Health N/A Singapore C25.381536 Public Education Blow with Love Era Ogilvy Merck Sharp & Dohme (I.A.) Taiwan Branch Taiwan C26.378139 Back To Origin: The Colorless Rainbow Wunderman Thompson (Taiwan) Gilead Taiwan Taiwan C26.378538 Use Your RoadSense Campaign Edelman Singapore Traffic Police Singapore C26.378903 #AmanBersamaGoPay (translated as #SecureWithGoPay) GoTo Financial GoPay Indonesia C26.379776 What's On Your Plate? Herd MSL Fairy Australia C26.380930 This is Our Shot Sandpiper Health, Fathm Save the Children Singapore C26.381101 Public Sector Time Travel in Seoul HARRIE Seoul Metropolitan Government South Korea C27.378372 TOKYO GEIDAI ART FES PR Consulting Dentsu Tokyo University of the Arts Japan C27.379521 Love is Hard, HIV Prevention Is Easy Vero (PR partner), The Lab Saigon (Creative Lead) HAIVN, VAAC, US CDC, PEPFAR Vietnam C27.379958 ONLINE CITY OFFICE OZMA Saku city Japan C27.380514 B-Side Recipes DENTSU Hot-Pot Soup Base Japan C27.380817 Reputation and Issues Management To dance, or not to dance? ERA Myanmar Samsung Myanmar C28.378585 Air India Valentine’s Day App Crisis Mitigation Redhill Builder.ai India C28.380167 Managing SREI Group’s Crisis and Reputation Concept Public Relations SREI Group (Kanoria Foundation) India C28.381164 How a powerful communications campaign helped save lives GCI Health N/A Singapore C28.381550 Fostering Integrated Crisis Communication Strategies to Rebuild PT Kilang Pertamina Internasional Pertamina Indonesia C28.382223 Sports TKO Spot-field “I Don’t Wanna Move Sports Day” Link Asset Management TKO Spot Hong Kong SAR C29.378635 PaRa Transformation PR Consulting Dentsu N/A Japan C29.379073 Ngong Ping 360 Sweatival Ngong Ping 360 N/A Hong Kong SAR C29.380178 HK Student Sports Awards - You Are Star A.S. Watson Group N/A Hong Kong SAR C29.381372 adidas: HOME OF SPORT Current Global adidas Singapore Singapore C29.381848 Technology Brand Building and Reputation Management for YGG ALPAS Consultancy YGG Philippines C30.380329 Unlock the True Convenience RF Thunder OPPO India India C30.381163 The GFX Suite CampaignLab Fujifilm Australia C30.381458 Verbing #GorillaJaisaTough for India’s Next Half Billion FleishmanHillard Corning® Gorilla® Glass India C30.381731 Best Use of Analytics Measuring Filipinos’ Trust During a Pandemic EON The Stakeholders Relations Group Philippine Trust Index 2021 Philippines C31.379769 2021 Kpop Radar TikTok Music Conference TikTok Korea N/A South Korea C31.380230 Taking Flight with Data IN.FOM Expedia Singapore C31.381359 The Measure of a Transformation Journey Zeno Group Lenovo Solutions and Services Hong Kong SAR C31.381923 Best Use of Broadcast/Video Creating a Healthier Asia APCO Worldwide Gilead Sciences Singapore C32.380065 Ngong Ping 360 Sweatival Ngong Ping 360 N/A Hong Kong SAR C32.380179 There’s No Taste Like Home Ogilvy Public Relations TamJai SamGor Mixian Hong Kong SAR C32.380552 A Day of Trans Golin Yennefer Fang Studios China C32.380693 #PledgeToReuse Organic by MSL Amazon India India C32.381868 Best Use of Content Canesten - University of Down Under DEC PR Canesten Australia C33.378348 Curing Australia's Visual hangover We Are Different Vivo Australia C33.378839 K11 Art Mall MEME Museum by 9GAG K11 Concepts K11 Art Mall Hong Kong SAR C33.380094 Napoleon Dynamite Puts His Sweet Skills To Work Adhesive SEEK Australia C33.380135 CSL Everyday Trailblazers CSL CSL Everyday Trailblazers Australia C33.382016 Best Use of Digital Sex, Love, and Mysteries Era Ogilvy Merck Sharp & Dohme (I.A.)Taiwan Branch Taiwan C34.378141 Invis is, Smile to Support - Cheerleader Audition The Hoffman Agency Invisalign Taiwan Taiwan C34.380843 #LagoBaaharSeFitAurAndarSeBhi Tata Consumer Products Tetley Green Tea Immune India C34.380967 adidas: HOME OF SPORT Current Global adidas Singapore Singapore C34.381862 ASUS CreatorXchange Archetype, GSquared, ThrivePR, Rapid Media, ASUS ASUS Australia C34.381948 Best Use of Social Media To dance, or not to dance? ERA Myanmar Samsung Myanmar C35.378588 Remove The Barrier Snapchat, We Are Different and Only Everything The Great Barrier Reef Foundation Australia C35.380268 There’s No Taste Like Home Ogilvy Public Relations TamJai SamGor Mixian Hong Kong SAR C35.380554 #TheFamilyManJobHunt Amazon Prime Video The Family Man S2 India C35.380638 Our Green and Gold Eleven Hort Innovation Australia C35.380972 Best Use of VR/AR/MR Kai Tin Key to Fun Link Asset Management N/A Hong Kong SAR C36.380093 Remove The Barrier Snapchat, We Are Different and Only Everything The Great Barrier Reef Foundation Australia C36.380281 Origins Face Forward New Advanced MMTL Campaign Ruder Finn Thunder Origins Travel Retail China C36.380913 Hendrick's World Cucumber Day AKA Asia Hendrick's Gin Singapore C36.382144 Best Use of Virtual Platforms - B2B Reimagining the future of events Hubilo N/A India C37.378281 #GetMoving Challenge Edelman Malaysia Sime Darby Oils Malaysia C37.380343 Global Conversations Edelman Singapore Singapore Tourism Board Singapore C37.381115 Best Use of Virtual Platforms - B2C The Curious Case of the Missing Peranakan Treasure Omnicom Public Relations Group Raffles Hotel Singapore Singapore C38.380304 #UnlockingEntertainment – Picture Abhi Baaki Hai GenesisBCW BookMyShow India C38.380364 ONLINE CITY OFFICE OZMA Saku city Japan C38.380543 Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit Asia Yahoo HK N/A Hong Kong SAR C38.380750 MART IN METAVERSE FEED HK N/A Hong Kong SAR C38.381557 Best Video Story-telling The meal that goes a long way ERA Myanmar FoodPanda Myanmar C39.378209 Logistics company delivers itself to space MUELLERGORDON FLS Group Thailand C39.380313 Gymnastic Girl Ogilvy Taiwan HAN LIN PUBLISHING Taiwan C39.380439 There’s No Taste Like Home Ogilvy Public Relations TamJai SamGor Mixian Hong Kong SAR C39.380550 #DeliverThanks Organic by MSL Amazon India India C39.381904 Best Use of Digital (COVID-19) Dear Survivor: Write to Ignite Blogging Project COMCO Southeast Asia N/A Philippines CR01.378571 TOKYO GEIDAI ART FES PR Consulting Dentsu Tokyo University of the Arts Japan CR01.379534 Save Small Businesses Vero Tiktok Thailand CR01.379992 #GetMoving Challenge Edelman Malaysia Sime Darby Oils Malaysia CR01.380359 Crisis Management (COVID-19) No Shortlist Internal Communications (COVID-19) Our Shot Together: Building a Better Future Sandpiper Health Our Shot Together: Building a Better Future Singapore CR03.378551 The Quayside - Trilogy Of Revival Link Asset Management The Quayside Hong Kong SAR CR03.378623 #Getmoving Challenge Edelman Malaysia Sime Darby Oils Malaysia CR03.380350 TCS Vaccination League Tata Consultancy Services N/A India CR03.381198 Gift of the Jab CSL Limited Internal Communications N/A Australia CR03.382242 Reputation and Issues Management (COVID-19) No Shortlist Post-Pandemic Recovery (COVID-19) #UnlockingEntertainment – Picture Abhi Baaki Hai GenesisBCW BookMyShow India CR05.380177 Rediscovering the Grand Dame Omnicom Public Relations Group Raffles Hotel Singapore Singapore CR05.380311 The AWEsome Way to Recovery AsiaWorld-Expo Management AsiaWorld-Expo Hong Kong SAR CR05.380716 Carnival Cruise Line - Find You Fun Type FleishmanHillard Carnival Cruise Line Australia CR05.381399 Route To Recovery GenesisBCW IndiGo India CR05.381508 Public Health (COVID-19) Max The Vax Genesis BCW Uber India India CR06.380338 Motivation to get your vaccination! Gojek Singapore N/A Singapore CR06.380853 This is Our Shot Sandpiper Health, Fathm Save the Children Singapore CR06.381131 Lives Stream by Daewoong Social Impactor Prain Global Daewoong South Korea CR06.381578 Embracing the New Normal Concept Public Relations India Manipal Hospitals India CR06.382053 REGIONAL CAMPAIGN CATEGORIES Australia/New Zealand PR Campaign of the Year Napoleon Dynamite Puts His Sweet Skills To Work Adhesive SEEK Australia CA01.380141 Melbourne Uncorked by Piper-Heidsieck Romano Beck Piper-Heidsieck Australia CA01.380565 The GFX Suite CampaignLab Fujifilm Australia CA01.381442 Supercharging Sharesies to Get Growing in Australia History Will Be Kind Sharesies Australia CA01.381443 Greater China PR Campaign of the Year Stronger Mind Stronger You Ogilvy Beijing UNICEF China CA02.379891 Yahoo TV Immersive Academy Yahoo N/A Taiwan CA02.380833 Shanghai Disney Fifth Anniversary Reputation and Publicity Campaign Shanghai Disney Resort N/A China CA02.380866 Sony New Category Product Launch Campaign Ruder Finn Sony China CA02.381994 Häagen-Dazs and Louvre co-brand customed Mooncake launch event General Mills Häagen-Dazs China CA02.382197 Japan/Korea PR Campaign of the Year PaRa Transformation PR Consulting Dentsu PR Consulting Dentsu Japan CA03.379074 TOKYO GEIDAI ART FES PR Consulting Dentsu Tokyo University of the Arts Japan CA03.379535 B-Side Recipes DENTSU Hot-Pot Soup Base Japan CA03.380818 LIFE PLATE DENTSU EcoFlow Technology Japan Japan CA03.381183 Hope Full Campaign Prain Global 11STREET South Korea CA03.381985 South Asia PR Campaign of the Year #DeshKaKulhad Tata Consumer Products TATA TEA Premium India CA04.380997 Route To Recovery Genesis BCW IndiGo India CA04.381511 Southeast Asia PR Campaign of the Year To dance, or not to dance? ERA Myanmar Samsung Myanmar CA05.378216 Unlocking new possibilities for Southeast Asia with Technology VMware N/A Singapore CA05.380530 Shopee Celebrates Local Shopee N/A Singapore CA05.380857 Lives Stream by Daewoong Social Impactor Prain Global Daewoong South Korea CA05.381736 The Balvenie Makers Project William Grant & Sons with AKA Asia The Balvenie Singapore CA05.382044 Asia-Pacific PR Campaign of the Year Marks of Summer Weber Shandwick Hotels.com Hong Kong SAR CA06.381361 How a powerful communications campaign helped save lives GCI Health N/A Singapore CA06.381641 MSIG for Biodiversity 2021 MSIG Asia MSIG Singapore CA06.382025