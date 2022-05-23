PR News
PR Awards Asia 2022: Shortlist revealed

See which agencies, campaigns and talents made the cut this year.

Organised by Campaign Asia-Pacific and PRWeek, the PR Awards Asia is in its 21st year and continues to recognise outstanding, inspired and successful campaigns, individuals and companies in Asia-Pacific's PR and communications industry.

You can view the full shortlist below or see it on the PR Awards Asia site.

Winners will be announced on June 8, 2022. 

CAMPAIGN CATEGORIES
Category Title Agency/Company  Brand Market ID
Arts, Entertainment & Media K11 Art Mall MEME Museum by 9GAG K11 Concepts  K11 Art Mall MEME Museum by 9GAG Hong Kong SAR C01.380020
Sardar Udham: Unravelling life of a revolutionary Amazon Prime Video Sardar Udham: Unravelling life of a revolutionary India C01.380629
Taking regional stories to global audience Amazon Prime Video Taking regional stories to global audience India C01.380809
Yeh Dil Maange More Amazon Prime Video Yeh Dil Maange More India C01.381063
The M+ Opening Edelman Hong Kong The M+ Opening Hong Kong SAR C01.381092
Viu Survive the Night Challenge Viu Singapore Viu Survive the Night Challenge Singapore C01.381902
Automotive & Transport The Art of Dreams Singapore by Porsche DeVries Global Singapore Porsche Asia Pacific Singapore C02.381413
Not Just a Brand New Car- ŠKODA KUSHAQ ŠKODA AUTO India N/A India C02.381464
Genesis Motor China ‘Year One’ Campaign H+K Strategies Genesis Motor China China C02.381547
Brand Development (Product) The Doctor Recommended Soap Godrej Consumer Products Cinthol India C03.378343
Curing Australia's Visual Hangover We Are Different Vivo Australia C03.378838
LIFE PLATE DENTSU EcoFlow Technology Japan Japan C03.381186
The GFX Suite CampaignLab Fujifilm Australia C03.381468
Carnival Cruise Line - Find You Fun Type Fleishman Hillard Carnival Cruise Line Australia C03.381897
Brand Development (Service) The meal that goes a long way ERA Myanmar FoodPanda Myanmar C04.378205
So no one is left behind Gojek Vietnam N/A Vietnam C04.378638
Fridge for Thought We Are Different HelloFresh Australia C04.379953
Remove The Barrier Snapchat, We Are Different and Only Everything The Great Barrier Reef Foundation Australia C04.380050
Quit for Contiki Eleven Contiki Australia C04.380973
Business-to-Business Transparent Living Ogilvy Taiwan TAYA Electric Wire & Cable Taiwan C05.378632
2021 Kpop Radar TikTok Music Conference TikTok Korea N/A South Korea C05.380220
LinkedIn Go-Global Initiatives in China China Advocate LinkedIn China C05.380332
Nespresso gets to the CO:RE of the workplace The Hoffman Agency Nespresso gets to the CO:RE of the workplace Hong Kong SAR C05.380477
Launch of Momento Iris Worldwide Singapore Nespresso Singapore C05.381268
Cause-Related - Diversity & Inclusion FWD x Hong Chi “Dishes Make Wishes” Campaign FleishmanHillard Hong Kong FWD Insurance Hong Kong SAR C06.379853
Stand Up Against Street Harassment GenesisBCW L'Oreal Paris (L'Oreal India) India C06.380398
What's On Your Plate? Herd MSL Fairy Australia C06.380926
RecruitAble: Helping 100K+ People with Disability Find Work History Will Be Kind Randstad Australia C06.381314
Women in Construction: Smashing the Concrete Ceiling History Will Be Kind Randstad Australia C06.381404
Hard Hat Challenge Uplifting women in STEM fields Weber Shandwick Vedanta Aluminium India C06.381998
Cause-Related - Public Awareness Shifting the needle on Covid-19 vaccination TBWA\NZ TBWA\NZ plus supporting client partners New Zealand C07.380119
Telstra: Talking Loneliness Herd MSL Telstra Australia C07.380292
REmemory Ogilvy Taiwan REmemory Taiwan C07.380481
LIFE PLATE DENTSU EcoFlow Technology Japan Japan C07.381187
The One Where Dogs Are No Longer Meat Kevin S Bright and Weber Shandwick Korea Nureongi South Korea C07.381291
Consumer Launch SkyHelix Sentosa Launch Mount Faber Leisure Group SkyHelix Sentosa Singapore C08.378386
K11 Art Mall MEME Museum by 9GAG K11 Concepts K11 Art Mall Hong Kong SAR C08.380089
FWD ‘Treasurance Shop’ Campaign Sinclair and MSL Hong Kong FWD Life Insurance Company  Hong Kong SAR C08.380277
Sprinting towards gender-equality Adfactors PR Senco Gold - Love Collections5 words entered India C08.380507
Carnival Cruise Line - Find Your Fun Type Fleishman Hillard Carnival Cruise Line Australia C08.381340
Sony New Category Product Launch Campaign Ruder Finn Sony China C08.381980
Corporate Branding The meal that goes a long way ERA Myanmar FoodPanda Myanmar C09.378208
FlyBetter FlyAgain with Emirates campaign Redhill Emirates Japan C09.379900
The AWEsome Way to Recovery AsiaWorld-Expo Management AsiaWorld-Expo Hong Kong SAR C09.380718
Corporate Branding as a “Social Good Company” SUNNY SIDE UP GROUP SUNNY SIDE UP GROUP Japan C09.381148
Grab's Journey to Nasdaq Grab N/A Singapore C09.381694
Corporate Publications From Dazhongli to HKRI Taikoo Hui HKR International  N/A China C10.378289
Watch Women Win Anthem Watch Women Win New Zealand C10.380199
Orchestrating Public Perception Through Corporate Publications PT Petrokimia Gresik N/A Indonesia C10.380942
#Candid 100 Perspectives on Gender Equality in Singapore Dilucidar Swedish Chamber of Commerce in Singapore Singapore C10.381645
Logistics of Things by DHL DHL N/A Singapore C10.381711
Corporate Social Responsibility TOKYO GEIDAI ART FES PR Consulting Dentsu Tokyo University of the Arts Japan C11.379514
Hi There, It’s Okay to Say It Here. Ogilvy Taiwan Swire Coca-Cola (Taiwan) Taiwan C11.380042
“We CAN Protect the Future” Recycling Program Ogilvy Public Relations Worldwide Mead Johnson Nutrition Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR C11.380059
What's On Your Plate? Herd MSL Fairy Australia C11.380928
Embracing inclusive growth,OR opens "door of opportunity" Ogilvy Thailand OR Thailand C11.381518
E-commerce To dance, or not to dance? ERA Myanmar Samsung Myanmar C12.378212
Public Disease Education on Androgenetic Alopecia Ogilvy Health Organon China C12.379970
Shopee Celebrates Local Shopee N/A Singapore C12.380854
JBL: Off the Charts at 618 Golin China JBL China C12.380907
FWD Lady First – #LoveYourself #Protect Yourself FWD Vietnam Life Insurance Company N/A Vietnam C12.381071
Environmental HK’s First Milk Powder Tin RVM Recycling Campaign Dynamic Duo (DDPR) FRISO® Hong Kong SAR C13.378320
“We CAN Protect the Future” Recycling Program Ogilvy Public Relations Worldwide  Mead Johnson Nutrition Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR C13.380060
Remove The Barrier Snapchat, We Are Different and Only Everything The Great Barrier Reef Foundation Australia C13.380284
B-Side Recipes DENTSU  Hot-Pot Soup Base Japan C13.380816
Recolour The Reef CampaignLab OPPO Australia C13.381584
Experiential PR SmarTone 5G LAB SmarTone SmarTone 5G LAB Hong Kong SAR C14.378079
Live Your Free with Long White Eleven PR Long White New Zealand C14.379925
Remove The Barrier Snapchat, We Are Different and Only Everything The Great Barrier Reef Foundation Australia C14.380274
LIFE PLATE DENTSU EcoFlow Technology Japan Japan C14.381193
Hong Kong Neighbourhoods: West Kowloon Global PR Campaign Hong Kong Tourism Board Hong Kong Tourism Board Hong Kong SAR C14.381392
Financial Communications Money Relationship Monitor Sandpiper Communications Money Relationship Monitor Singapore C15.379764
FWD ‘Treasurance Shop’ Campaign Sinclair and MSL Hong Kong FWD Life Insurance Company (Bermuda) Limited Hong Kong SAR C15.380333
The Inaction Figure Eleven Nano Digital Home Loans Australia C15.380971
Grab's Journey to Nasdaq Grab N/A Singapore C15.381712
Education Overseas - An Evolving Journey FleishmanHillard Western Union India C15.382139
Health & Wellness Smoked Lungs Ogilvy Guangzhou Tencent Medipedia China C16.379920
Catch the Clues of Cataracts Enzaim Health Catch the Clues of Cataracts Campaign South Korea C16.379998
Smoke-free World with Nosmokeasaurus DOMO Nosmoking Land South Korea C16.380026
2021 WSD: a New Medical Communication Paradigm One For All Public Relations Consultants Actilyse Taiwan C16.380143
See What Lies Beneath Current Global Novartis Hong Kong SAR C16.380768
Healthcare: Ethical Together to Guard a Healthy Mind Ogilvy Health Janssen China China C17.379903
Berok Zindagi (Unstoppable Life) Genesis BCW Cipla India C17.380349
Migraine karuta card game (Japanese traditional card game) PRAP Japan Eli Lilly Japan K.K. Japan C17.381181
Hemophiliacs Power Up! HealthCom, Elite PR Group Takeda Taiwan Taiwan C17.381398
6 Minutes Together McCann Health Japan OPSUMIT Japan C17.381510
Influencer Marketing Booking.com - Booking Explorers Allison + Partners Singapore Booking.com Singapore C18.378934
Making Beauty History with Christian Wilkins Herd MSL Pantene Australia C18.379997
Uniting Aussie Parents with Kinder #HappyHacks History Will Be Kind Ferrero Happy Hippos Australia C18.381287
SK-II STUDIO and #CHANGEDESTINY “VS” Series Launch Campaign Devries Global SK-II China C18.381420
Hope Full Campaign Prain Global 11STREET South Korea C18.381954
Integrated Marketing Napoleon Dynamite Puts His Sweet Skills To Work Adhesive SEEK Australia C19.380136
PEPSI SAYS ‘BELLA CIAO’ TO MONEY HEIST Edelman India Pepsi India C19.380547
Blue Sky Dreaming: Australia’s Expo 2020 Dubai Icon Agency & Acorn Strategy Department of Foreign Affairs & Trade Australia C19.380916
Marks of Summer Weber Shandwick Hotels.com Hong Kong SAR C19.381367
Sony New Category Product Launch Campaign Ruder Finn Sony China C19.381957
Internal Communications Johnson & Johnson China Employment Campaign Johnson & Johnson China N/A China C20.379830
'SEA Our Difference’ Fifth Anniversary Sandpiper Health 'SEA Our Difference’ Fifth Anniversary Singapore C20.380061
Reaching For The Stars Genesis BCW LM Wind Power India C20.380314
Transforming Internal Communications, Achieving New Heights Manulife Hong Kong N/A Hong Kong SAR C20.380675
MSIG for Biodiversity 2021 MSIG Asia N/A Singapore C20.381421
Grab’s Public Listing: #OneGrabCommunity Grab N/A Singapore C20.381721
Media Relations Chadstone – The Fashion Capital Christmas Campaign 2021 Romano Beck Chadstone – The Fashion Capital Australia C21.380566
A MOUTHFUL OF INSPIRING STORIES Golin Hong Kong Deliveroo Hong Kong SAR C21.380692
Southeast Freight: The Road to Growth DHL DHL Global Forwarding Singapore C21.381707
Grab's Journey to Nasdaq Grab N/A Singapore C21.381716
Decoding the Landscape of PC Gaming in India Edelman India HP India India C21.382066
Non-Profit Stronger Mind Stronger You Ogilvy Beijing UNICEF China C22.379890
Phil Your MTR Ride with Music Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra N/A Hong Kong SAR C22.380144
REmemory Ogilvy Taiwan REmemory Taiwan C22.380474
Voiceless Voices of Infertility Changed Public Insurance Law OZMA Infertility awareness Japan C22.380878
This is Our Shot Sandpiper Health, Fathm Save the Children Singapore C22.381083
PR Event TOKYO GEIDAI ART FES PR Consulting Dentsu Tokyo University of the Arts Japan C23.379536
Ngong Ping 360 Sweatival Ngong Ping 360 N/A Hong Kong SAR C23.380176
2021 Kpop Radar TikTok Music Conference TikTok Korea N/A South Korea C23.380226
Cheer for Athletes Sino Malls N/A Hong Kong SAR C23.380248
Friso Good Poop Matters, Baby! Grayling Singapore, Omnicom Public Relations Group Singapore Friso Singapore Singapore C23.380804
LIFE PLATE DENTSU EcoFlow Technology Japan Japan C23.381197
Promotional Activity To dance, or not to dance? ERA Myanmar Samsung Myanmar C24.378215
HBO GO On The Job Series Media Launch FleishmanHillard Manila HBO GO Philippines C24.380132
The Ritz-Carlton “A Gift Like No Other” Marriott International Luxury Brands Asia Pacific Marriott Bonvoy China C24.380154
Donald Duck Ice Shop Attracting 4.2 Million Visits Chengdu International Finance Square N/A China C24.380780
Viu Streaming Made Sensational AKA Asia Viu Singapore Singapore C24.381924
Public Affairs Advancing SRHR Movement for Youth in Japan APCO Worldwide Bayer Japan C25.379667
Johnson & Johnson Announces to Support Common Prosperity Johnson & Johnson N/A China C25.379788
How a powerful communications campaign helped save lives GCI Health N/A Singapore C25.381536
Public Education Blow with Love Era Ogilvy Merck Sharp & Dohme (I.A.) Taiwan Branch Taiwan C26.378139
Back To Origin: The Colorless Rainbow Wunderman Thompson (Taiwan) Gilead Taiwan Taiwan C26.378538
Use Your RoadSense Campaign Edelman Singapore Traffic Police Singapore C26.378903
#AmanBersamaGoPay (translated as #SecureWithGoPay) GoTo Financial GoPay Indonesia C26.379776
What's On Your Plate? Herd MSL Fairy Australia C26.380930
This is Our Shot Sandpiper Health, Fathm Save the Children Singapore C26.381101
Public Sector Time Travel in Seoul HARRIE Seoul Metropolitan Government South Korea C27.378372
TOKYO GEIDAI ART FES PR Consulting Dentsu Tokyo University of the Arts Japan C27.379521
Love is Hard, HIV Prevention Is Easy Vero (PR partner), The Lab Saigon (Creative Lead) HAIVN, VAAC, US CDC, PEPFAR Vietnam C27.379958
ONLINE CITY OFFICE OZMA Saku city Japan C27.380514
B-Side Recipes DENTSU Hot-Pot Soup Base Japan C27.380817
Reputation and Issues Management To dance, or not to dance? ERA Myanmar Samsung Myanmar C28.378585
Air India Valentine’s Day App Crisis Mitigation Redhill Builder.ai India C28.380167
Managing SREI Group’s Crisis and Reputation Concept Public Relations  SREI Group (Kanoria Foundation) India C28.381164
How a powerful communications campaign helped save lives GCI Health N/A Singapore C28.381550
Fostering Integrated Crisis Communication Strategies to Rebuild PT Kilang Pertamina Internasional Pertamina Indonesia C28.382223
Sports TKO Spot-field “I Don’t Wanna Move Sports Day” Link Asset Management TKO Spot Hong Kong SAR C29.378635
PaRa Transformation PR Consulting Dentsu N/A Japan C29.379073
Ngong Ping 360 Sweatival Ngong Ping 360 N/A Hong Kong SAR C29.380178
HK Student Sports Awards - You Are Star A.S. Watson Group N/A Hong Kong SAR C29.381372
adidas: HOME OF SPORT Current Global adidas Singapore Singapore C29.381848
Technology Brand Building and Reputation Management for YGG ALPAS Consultancy YGG Philippines C30.380329
Unlock the True Convenience RF Thunder OPPO India India C30.381163
The GFX Suite CampaignLab Fujifilm Australia C30.381458
Verbing #GorillaJaisaTough for India’s Next Half Billion FleishmanHillard Corning® Gorilla® Glass India C30.381731
Best Use of Analytics Measuring Filipinos’ Trust During a Pandemic EON The Stakeholders Relations Group Philippine Trust Index 2021 Philippines C31.379769
2021 Kpop Radar TikTok Music Conference TikTok Korea N/A South Korea C31.380230
Taking Flight with Data IN.FOM Expedia Singapore C31.381359
The Measure of a Transformation Journey Zeno Group Lenovo Solutions and Services Hong Kong SAR C31.381923
Best Use of Broadcast/Video Creating a Healthier Asia APCO Worldwide Gilead Sciences Singapore C32.380065
Ngong Ping 360 Sweatival Ngong Ping 360 N/A Hong Kong SAR C32.380179
There’s No Taste Like Home Ogilvy Public Relations TamJai SamGor Mixian Hong Kong SAR C32.380552
A Day of Trans Golin Yennefer Fang Studios China C32.380693
#PledgeToReuse Organic by MSL Amazon India India C32.381868
Best Use of Content Canesten - University of Down Under DEC PR Canesten Australia C33.378348
Curing Australia's Visual hangover We Are Different Vivo Australia C33.378839
K11 Art Mall MEME Museum by 9GAG K11 Concepts K11 Art Mall Hong Kong SAR C33.380094
Napoleon Dynamite Puts His Sweet Skills To Work Adhesive SEEK Australia C33.380135
CSL Everyday Trailblazers CSL CSL Everyday Trailblazers Australia C33.382016
Best Use of Digital Sex, Love, and Mysteries Era Ogilvy Merck Sharp & Dohme (I.A.)Taiwan Branch Taiwan C34.378141
Invis is, Smile to Support - Cheerleader Audition The Hoffman Agency Invisalign Taiwan Taiwan C34.380843
#LagoBaaharSeFitAurAndarSeBhi Tata Consumer Products Tetley Green Tea Immune India C34.380967
adidas: HOME OF SPORT Current Global adidas Singapore Singapore C34.381862
ASUS CreatorXchange Archetype, GSquared, ThrivePR, Rapid Media, ASUS ASUS Australia C34.381948
Best Use of Social Media To dance, or not to dance? ERA Myanmar Samsung Myanmar C35.378588
Remove The Barrier Snapchat, We Are Different and Only Everything The Great Barrier Reef Foundation Australia C35.380268
There’s No Taste Like Home Ogilvy Public Relations TamJai SamGor Mixian Hong Kong SAR C35.380554
#TheFamilyManJobHunt Amazon Prime Video The Family Man S2 India C35.380638
Our Green and Gold Eleven Hort Innovation Australia C35.380972
Best Use of VR/AR/MR Kai Tin Key to Fun Link Asset Management N/A Hong Kong SAR C36.380093
Remove The Barrier Snapchat, We Are Different and Only Everything The Great Barrier Reef Foundation Australia C36.380281
Origins Face Forward New Advanced MMTL Campaign Ruder Finn Thunder Origins Travel Retail China C36.380913
Hendrick's World Cucumber Day AKA Asia Hendrick's Gin Singapore C36.382144
Best Use of Virtual Platforms - B2B Reimagining the future of events Hubilo N/A India C37.378281
#GetMoving Challenge Edelman Malaysia Sime Darby Oils Malaysia C37.380343
Global Conversations Edelman Singapore Singapore Tourism Board Singapore C37.381115
Best Use of Virtual Platforms - B2C The Curious Case of the Missing Peranakan Treasure Omnicom Public Relations Group Raffles Hotel Singapore Singapore C38.380304
#UnlockingEntertainment – Picture Abhi Baaki Hai GenesisBCW BookMyShow India C38.380364
ONLINE CITY OFFICE OZMA  Saku city Japan C38.380543
Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit Asia Yahoo HK N/A Hong Kong SAR C38.380750
MART IN METAVERSE FEED HK N/A Hong Kong SAR C38.381557
Best Video Story-telling The meal that goes a long way ERA Myanmar FoodPanda Myanmar C39.378209
Logistics company delivers itself to space MUELLERGORDON FLS Group Thailand C39.380313
Gymnastic Girl Ogilvy Taiwan HAN LIN PUBLISHING Taiwan C39.380439
There’s No Taste Like Home Ogilvy Public Relations TamJai SamGor Mixian Hong Kong SAR C39.380550
#DeliverThanks Organic by MSL Amazon India India C39.381904
Best Use of Digital (COVID-19) Dear Survivor: Write to Ignite Blogging Project COMCO Southeast Asia N/A Philippines CR01.378571
TOKYO GEIDAI ART FES PR Consulting Dentsu Tokyo University of the Arts Japan CR01.379534
Save Small Businesses Vero Tiktok Thailand CR01.379992
#GetMoving Challenge Edelman Malaysia Sime Darby Oils Malaysia CR01.380359
Crisis Management (COVID-19) No Shortlist
Internal Communications (COVID-19) Our Shot Together: Building a Better Future Sandpiper Health Our Shot Together: Building a Better Future Singapore CR03.378551
The Quayside - Trilogy Of Revival Link Asset Management The Quayside Hong Kong SAR CR03.378623
#Getmoving Challenge Edelman Malaysia Sime Darby Oils Malaysia CR03.380350
TCS Vaccination League Tata Consultancy Services N/A India CR03.381198
Gift of the Jab CSL Limited Internal Communications N/A Australia CR03.382242
Reputation and Issues Management (COVID-19) No Shortlist
Post-Pandemic Recovery (COVID-19) #UnlockingEntertainment – Picture Abhi Baaki Hai GenesisBCW BookMyShow India CR05.380177
Rediscovering the Grand Dame Omnicom Public Relations Group Raffles Hotel Singapore Singapore CR05.380311
The AWEsome Way to Recovery AsiaWorld-Expo Management AsiaWorld-Expo Hong Kong SAR CR05.380716
Carnival Cruise Line - Find You Fun Type FleishmanHillard Carnival Cruise Line Australia CR05.381399
Route To Recovery GenesisBCW IndiGo India CR05.381508
Public Health (COVID-19) Max The Vax Genesis BCW Uber India India CR06.380338
Motivation to get your vaccination! Gojek Singapore N/A Singapore CR06.380853
This is Our Shot Sandpiper Health, Fathm Save the Children Singapore CR06.381131
Lives Stream by Daewoong Social Impactor Prain Global Daewoong South Korea CR06.381578
Embracing the New Normal Concept Public Relations India Manipal Hospitals India CR06.382053
REGIONAL CAMPAIGN CATEGORIES
Australia/New Zealand PR Campaign of the Year Napoleon Dynamite Puts His Sweet Skills To Work Adhesive SEEK Australia CA01.380141
Melbourne Uncorked by Piper-Heidsieck Romano Beck Piper-Heidsieck Australia CA01.380565
The GFX Suite CampaignLab Fujifilm Australia CA01.381442
Supercharging Sharesies to Get Growing in Australia History Will Be Kind Sharesies Australia CA01.381443
Greater China PR Campaign of the Year Stronger Mind Stronger You Ogilvy Beijing UNICEF China CA02.379891
Yahoo TV Immersive Academy Yahoo N/A Taiwan CA02.380833
Shanghai Disney Fifth Anniversary Reputation and Publicity Campaign Shanghai Disney Resort N/A China CA02.380866
Sony New Category Product Launch Campaign Ruder Finn Sony China CA02.381994
Häagen-Dazs and Louvre co-brand customed Mooncake launch event General Mills Häagen-Dazs China CA02.382197
Japan/Korea PR Campaign of the Year PaRa Transformation PR Consulting Dentsu PR Consulting Dentsu Japan CA03.379074
TOKYO GEIDAI ART FES PR Consulting Dentsu Tokyo University of the Arts Japan CA03.379535
B-Side Recipes DENTSU Hot-Pot Soup Base Japan CA03.380818
LIFE PLATE DENTSU EcoFlow Technology Japan Japan CA03.381183
Hope Full Campaign Prain Global  11STREET South Korea CA03.381985
South Asia PR Campaign of the Year #DeshKaKulhad Tata Consumer Products TATA TEA Premium India CA04.380997
Route To Recovery Genesis BCW IndiGo India CA04.381511
Southeast Asia PR Campaign of the Year To dance, or not to dance? ERA Myanmar Samsung Myanmar CA05.378216
Unlocking new possibilities for Southeast Asia with Technology VMware  N/A Singapore CA05.380530
Shopee Celebrates Local Shopee N/A Singapore CA05.380857
Lives Stream by Daewoong Social Impactor Prain Global Daewoong South Korea CA05.381736
The Balvenie Makers Project William Grant & Sons with AKA Asia The Balvenie Singapore CA05.382044
Asia-Pacific PR Campaign of the Year Marks of Summer Weber Shandwick Hotels.com Hong Kong SAR CA06.381361
How a powerful communications campaign helped save lives GCI Health N/A Singapore CA06.381641
MSIG for Biodiversity 2021 MSIG Asia MSIG Singapore CA06.382025

 

PR CONSULTANCY CATEGORIES
Category Agency/Company  Market ID
Australia/New Zealand PR Consultancy of the Year Anthem New Zealand CN01.380406
Adhesive Australia CN01.380990
WE Communications Australia CN01.381013
Sling & Stone Australia CN01.381074
Icon Agency Australia CN01.381256
Greater China PR Consultancy of the Year D&S MEIDA GROUP China CN02.378359
Ogilvy China CN02.378884
Sinclair China CN02.379849
Ruder Finn China CN02.381045
The Hoffman Agency China CN02.381678
Japan/Korea PR Consultancy of the Year PR ONE South Korea CN03.379871
Ashton Consulting Japan CN03.380206
FleishmanHillard Korea South Korea CN03.381280
Material Japan CN03.381548
The Hoffman Agency Japan CN03.381671
South Asia PR Consultancy of the Year Avian WE India CN04.379804
MSL INDIA India CN04.380773
BCW India Group India CN04.381516
Value 360 Communications India CN04.381959
FleishmanHillard India CN04.382109
Southeast Asia PR Consultancy of the Year VoxEureka Malaysia CN05.378134
Redhill Singapore CN05.380873
Ogilvy Singapore CN05.381035
GCI Health Singapore CN05.381665
Zeno Group Singapore CN05.381710
Asia-Pacific PR Consultancy of the Year Golin Singapore CN06.380753
DeVries Global Singapore CN06.380757
Ogilvy Singapore CN06.381036
Ruder Finn China CN06.381044
Zeno Group Singapore CN06.381196
Boutique PR Consultancy of the Year ALPAS Consultancy Philippines CN07.379390
5IVES COMMUNICATIONS Hong Kong SAR CN07.379661
Anthem New Zealand CN07.380409
media.Xchange Public Relations Philippines CN07.381633
Bud Communications Singapore CN07.381916
ESG Consultancy of the Year No Shortlist
Specialist Consultancy of the Year Wachsman Singapore CN09.379980
KIWI Communications China CN09.381355
GCI Health Singapore CN09.381669
PEOPLE/TEAM/COMPANY CATEGORIES
Best Culture of the Year Mutant Singapore PT01.379826
FINN Partners, Singapore Singapore PT01.380164
Golin Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR PT01.380702
Edelman Hong Kong SAR PT01.381032
Sling & Stone Australia PT01.381220
Diversity and Inclusion Company of the Year Golin Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR PT02.380711
Manulife Asia Hong Kong SAR PT02.381300
PR Agency Head of the Year COMCO Southeast Asia Philippines PT03.378590
Fleishman-Hillard / FleishmanHillard Manila Philippines PT03.379899
Redhill Singapore PT03.380859
Ruder Finn India PT03.380892
Zeno Group Singapore PT03.381189
Icon Agency Australia PT03.381253
PR Communications Team Tricor Group Hong Kong SAR PT04.380425
Amazon Prime Video India PT04.381031
DHL Asia Pacific Singapore PT04.381718
Corporate Affairs Tokopedia Indonesia PT04.381992
South China Morning Post Hong Kong SAR PT04.382040
PR Professional of the Year (Agency) Weber Shandwick China China PT05.380923
Ruder Finn China PT05.381053
Redhill Singapore PT05.381629
Sinclair Hong Kong SAR PT05.381756
Archetype Sydney Australia PT05.381768
PR Professional of the Year (In-House) Dell Technologies India PT06.380586
Hero MotoCorp India PT06.380740
IN.FOM Singapore PT06.381375
Nanyang Technological University, Singapore Singapore PT06.381410
South China Morning Post Hong Kong SAR PT06.382042
Young PR Professional of the Year Ogilvy Pubic Relations Worldwide Hong Kong SAR PT07.380038
Sandpiper Hong Kong SAR PT07.380194
BCW Singapore PT07.380260
BCW Singapore PT07.381727
GOLIN Taipei Taiwan PT07.382028
BCW Singapore Singapore PT07.382209

 

