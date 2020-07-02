pr
LG retains WPP multiagency team as global corporate PR AOR
The relationship between LG and LG-One has been going for 11 years.
'Do your own PR and don't give up hope' - bouncing back from job loss
Four PR professionals in the UK who have 'bounced back' and found employment tell their stories and offer advice.
If we're to make Sorrell eat his words, the PR industry needs to evolve
The furious response from PRs to Sir Martin Sorrell’s comments, branding PR as ‘press releases’, ‘gin-soaked lunches’, ‘analogue’ and not fit for his growing empire, is understandable.
WeChat makes a grab at China’s MCN industry
WeChat has invited MCN agencies to register for a soon-to-be-revealed channel within the super app that will “support more merchants to provide high-quality services to their users.”
PR Awards Asia 2020: Winners revealed
PRWeek Asia and Campaign Asia-Pacific announce all consultancy, campaign and talent winners, including two Grand Prix awards.
PR Awards Asia 2020: Full shortlist
The complete shortlist for the 2020 PR Awards Asia, which will be announced in June, is now available.
