LG retains WPP multiagency team as global corporate PR AOR
2 days ago
Diana Bradley

The relationship between LG and LG-One has been going for 11 years.

'Do your own PR and don't give up hope' - bouncing back from job loss
2 days ago
John Harrington

Four PR professionals in the UK who have 'bounced back' and found employment tell their stories and offer advice.

If we're to make Sorrell eat his words, the PR industry needs to evolve
Jul 2, 2020
Mark Westaby

The furious response from PRs to Sir Martin Sorrell’s comments, branding PR as ‘press releases’, ‘gin-soaked lunches’, ‘analogue’ and not fit for his growing empire, is understandable.

WeChat makes a grab at China’s MCN industry
Jun 22, 2020
Yaling Jiang

WeChat has invited MCN agencies to register for a soon-to-be-revealed channel within the super app that will “support more merchants to provide high-quality services to their users.”

PR Awards Asia 2020: Winners revealed
Jun 12, 2020
Staff Reporters

PRWeek Asia and Campaign Asia-Pacific announce all consultancy, campaign and talent winners, including two Grand Prix awards.

PR Awards Asia 2020: Full shortlist
May 21, 2020
Staff Reporters

The complete shortlist for the 2020 PR Awards Asia, which will be announced in June, is now available.

