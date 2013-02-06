aka asia
Publicis Groupe acquires AKA Asia
The Singapore-based communications agency will work alongside MSL as part of the Groupe’s Influence practice.
Jetstar launches feng shui flying campaign for Chinese New Year
SINGAPORE – To celebrate the Chinese New Year, AKA Asia has launched a new campaign for Jetstar Asia that unveils the feng shui of an aircraft for prosperity.
PR PROFILE: AKA Asia shows girl power in the heart of competition
When ImpactAsia, an independent PR firm based in Hong Kong, was looking to open an office in Singapore at the end of 2008, Kate O’Shea and Amy Wright, who were both working at Grayling Singapore at that time, saw the opportunity.
Jetstar Asia selects AKA Asia as the lead PR agency for SEA
SINGAPORE – Jetstar Asia has appointed AKA Asia as the lead PR agency for Southeast Asia after a four-way pitch.
Movember to launch first official campaign in Singapore, selects AKA Asia
SINGAPORE – Charity Movember is launching its first official campaign in Singapore, appointing AKA Asia to promote the facial hair fundraiser.
PR agency AKA Asia appoints two account directors
SINGAPORE - Singapore-based independent PR consultancy AKA Asia has appointed Laura Scriven-Young and Emma Thompson as account directors to meet the demands of its growing client portfolio across Asia-Pacific.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins