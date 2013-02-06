aka asia

Publicis Groupe acquires AKA Asia
1 day ago
Robert Sawatzky

Publicis Groupe acquires AKA Asia

The Singapore-based communications agency will work alongside MSL as part of the Groupe’s Influence practice.

Jetstar launches feng shui flying campaign for Chinese New Year
Feb 6, 2013
Sophie Chen

Jetstar launches feng shui flying campaign for Chinese New Year

SINGAPORE – To celebrate the Chinese New Year, AKA Asia has launched a new campaign for Jetstar Asia that unveils the feng shui of an aircraft for prosperity.

PR PROFILE: AKA Asia shows girl power in the heart of competition
Feb 5, 2013
Sophie Chen

PR PROFILE: AKA Asia shows girl power in the heart of competition

When ImpactAsia, an independent PR firm based in Hong Kong, was looking to open an office in Singapore at the end of 2008, Kate O’Shea and Amy Wright, who were both working at Grayling Singapore at that time, saw the opportunity.

Jetstar Asia selects AKA Asia as the lead PR agency for SEA
Feb 4, 2013
Sophie Chen

Jetstar Asia selects AKA Asia as the lead PR agency for SEA

SINGAPORE – Jetstar Asia has appointed AKA Asia as the lead PR agency for Southeast Asia after a four-way pitch.

Movember to launch first official campaign in Singapore, selects AKA Asia
Aug 23, 2012
Susie Sell

Movember to launch first official campaign in Singapore, selects AKA Asia

SINGAPORE – Charity Movember is launching its first official campaign in Singapore, appointing AKA Asia to promote the facial hair fundraiser.

PR agency AKA Asia appoints two account directors
Jul 30, 2012
Staff Reporters

PR agency AKA Asia appoints two account directors

SINGAPORE - Singapore-based independent PR consultancy AKA Asia has appointed Laura Scriven-Young and Emma Thompson as account directors to meet the demands of its growing client portfolio across Asia-Pacific.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Cadbury marks birthday with 200 years of history in 60 seconds

1 Cadbury marks birthday with 200 years of history in 60 seconds

AOY Insights: Double gold for T&A Ogilvy — wins for SE Asia Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year and Vietnam PR Agency of the Year

2 AOY Insights: Double gold for T&A Ogilvy — wins for SE Asia Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year and Vietnam PR Agency of the Year

What’s hot and what’s not in 2024: The essential trend report for savvy marketers

3 What’s hot and what’s not in 2024: The essential trend report for savvy marketers

How OMG plans to tackle signal loss of cookies with data clean rooms

4 How OMG plans to tackle signal loss of cookies with data clean rooms

When the cookie crumbles: How are marketers gearing up for a cookieless era?

5 When the cookie crumbles: How are marketers gearing up for a cookieless era?

AOY Insights: Hat trick of wins caps stellar year for Atomic 212°, Australia’s largest independent media agency, and CEO Claire Fenner

6 AOY Insights: Hat trick of wins caps stellar year for Atomic 212°, Australia’s largest independent media agency, and CEO Claire Fenner

Calvin Klein FKA twigs ad banned for objectifying women

7 Calvin Klein FKA twigs ad banned for objectifying women

AOY Insights: Zenith reaches peak as Vietnam Media Agency of the Year by prioritising change

8 AOY Insights: Zenith reaches peak as Vietnam Media Agency of the Year by prioritising change

Dentsu’s highest-paid international director earned $14.8 million

9 Dentsu’s highest-paid international director earned $14.8 million

M&C Saatchi Indonesia goes independent; Anish Daryani takes control

10 M&C Saatchi Indonesia goes independent; Anish Daryani takes control