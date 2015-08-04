A report by Accenture shows 72 per cent of marketers in China and 83 per cent in Singapore expect fundamental changes to the marketing function in the next five years – a larger proportion than in other markets, such as France, Germany and the UK.
SINGAPORE - The Secret Little Agency (TSLA) has selected a Berlin-based independent as its creative partner on the Singapore Economic Development Board account in a move tipped to offer an alternative agency model for Asian clients with global aspirations.