Susie Sell

The next phase of marketing
Marketing
Aug 4, 2015
Susie Sell

The next phase of marketing

A report by Accenture shows 72 per cent of marketers in China and 83 per cent in Singapore expect fundamental changes to the marketing function in the next five years – a larger proportion than in other markets, such as France, Germany and the UK.

Strategic content: Beware of diving in head-first
Analysis
Nov 18, 2014
Susie Sell

Strategic content: Beware of diving in head-first

Brands need to take stock of their content marketing initiatives and ensure they fit into the bigger business picture.

Healthcare brands change communications tack
Analysis
May 7, 2014
Susie Sell

Healthcare brands change communications tack

ASIA-PACIFIC - Run-ins with regulators, bribery allegations and even criminal cases have seen pharma companies rethinking their marketing strategies.

Nominations please: Campaign Asia-Pacific to showcase 40 women under 40
News
Jun 11, 2013
Susie Sell

Nominations please: Campaign Asia-Pacific to ...

ASIA-PACIFIC – Campaign Asia-Pacific will showcase 40 of the industry’s top women under 40, and is looking for your nominations.

Big pharma in uphill battle
Analysis
Jun 7, 2013
Susie Sell

Big pharma in uphill battle

As the dynamics of healthcare change, brands need to define their selling points.

TSLA selects Berlin-based independent as creative partner on EDB account
Advertising
May 23, 2013
Susie Sell

TSLA selects Berlin-based independent as creative ...

SINGAPORE - The Secret Little Agency (TSLA) has selected a Berlin-based independent as its creative partner on the Singapore Economic Development Board account in a move tipped to offer an alternative agency model for Asian clients with global aspirations.

