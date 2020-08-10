msl
MSL sets up shop in New Zealand
Publicis Groupe names Isobel Kerr-Newell, formerly head of PR and social for Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand, as MSL's MD in the market.
COVID-19: Why South Korea's graceful crisis comms should be a lesson for all
Agency leaders in Korea on factors that led South Korea’s government comms strategy to be revered around the world.
MSL names new APAC CEO
Ex-APAC CEO for Zeno Group and industry veteran joins the Publicis agency.
Amit Misra promoted to MSL South Asia CEO
Misra was previously CEO of the agency's Indian operations.
MSL veteran Glenn Osaki takes job at USC
The 32-year veteran of MSL will serve as the senior vice president and chief communications officer for the University of Southern California, his alma mater.
MSL rolls out influencer offering
EVP Rema Vasan, MSL's global lead for P&G, will lead the new service.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins