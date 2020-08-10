msl

MSL sets up shop in New Zealand
Aug 10, 2020
Staff Reporters

MSL sets up shop in New Zealand

Publicis Groupe names Isobel Kerr-Newell, formerly head of PR and social for Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand, as MSL's MD in the market.

COVID-19: Why South Korea's graceful crisis comms should be a lesson for all
Apr 16, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

COVID-19: Why South Korea's graceful crisis comms should be a lesson for all

Agency leaders in Korea on factors that led South Korea’s government comms strategy to be revered around the world.

MSL names new APAC CEO
Nov 21, 2019
Staff Reporters

MSL names new APAC CEO

Ex-APAC CEO for Zeno Group and industry veteran joins the Publicis agency.

Amit Misra promoted to MSL South Asia CEO
Jul 11, 2019
Staff Reporters

Amit Misra promoted to MSL South Asia CEO

Misra was previously CEO of the agency's Indian operations.

MSL veteran Glenn Osaki takes job at USC
May 2, 2019
Staff Reporters

MSL veteran Glenn Osaki takes job at USC

The 32-year veteran of MSL will serve as the senior vice president and chief communications officer for the University of Southern California, his alma mater.

MSL rolls out influencer offering
Mar 11, 2019
Thomas Moore

MSL rolls out influencer offering

EVP Rema Vasan, MSL's global lead for P&G, will lead the new service.

