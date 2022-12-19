Advertising News
Campaign India Team
4 days ago

Russell Barrett leaves BBH India

Barrett was CEO and CCO, and was at the agency for 12 years.

Russell Barrett
Russell Barrett

BBH India has announced that Russell Barrett will be moving on from the agency to pursue other opportunities. He was the CEO and chief creative officer.

Barrett was with BBH India for over 12 years. He joined the agency in 2010 as brand partner (creative head).

Himanshu Saxena, chief operating officer and managing director will now head the agency’s leadership team.

Dheeraj Sinha, CEO Leo Burnett, South Asia and chairman BBH India, said, “We would like to thank Russell for his invaluable contribution towards making BBH India the powerhouse it is today. He has laid down a very strong creative foundation and has been a fantastic partner to me in the time we’ve worked together. I wish him all the very best.”

Sinha added, “We are fortunate that we have a stellar team of business, creative and strategy leaders at BBH who continue to run our businesses, relentlessly chasing growth and living up to the black sheep creative reputation. We are in the process of finalising the new creative leadership at BBH India and will be making our announcement soon.”

Barrett said, "I’ve had a brilliant journey for almost 13 years at BBH. It’s always been about the people, starting with Sir John Hegarty as a mentor, to the chance to work with some of the most brilliant minds and the nicest people globally and in India. I can positively say that the agency today is in extremely capable and talented hands. I wish Dheeraj and Himanshu and the amazing teams at BBH the very best as I prepare for new beginnings in the new year."

In a career spanning over 26 years, he has also worked with Bates 141, Ogilvy and Leo Burnett, among others. 

