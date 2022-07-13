George Sebastian appointed ECD at BBH India

BBH India has announced the appointment of George Sebastian as executive creative director.

Sebastian will report to Russell Barrett, chief creative officer and chief executive officer, BBH India. He will lead the copy, art and design department at the agency. He moves from DDB Mudra Group, where he was senior creative director.

Barrett said, "George is an exceptionally talented creative individual who is also incredibly versatile. He’s as comfortable working on a 30 second commercial as he is on an AR idea. He’s as gifted at his craft when he’s writing in Hindi as in English. He’s a mature creative leader who is as driven as the hungriest first-jobber. We’ve got the ‘all-inclusive-package’ with George and I’m certain he’s going to produce extremely famous, relevant and modern work for BBH India."

Sebastian said, "There are a few things at the core of this celebrated agency, and network at large, that strongly resonate with me. Whether it is an unabashed love for ideas, a robust culture of expression and debate, or the wonderful team of Good and Nice folks one gets to learn from. BBH is bubbling with opportunity, and I’m looking forward to working closely with Russell and all black sheep to explode its massive potential.”

In a career spanning 14 years, he has also worked with Enormous Brands and Grey Group.