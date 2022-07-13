Advertising Marketing PR News
Campaign India Team
Jul 14, 2022

George Sebastian appointed ECD at BBH India

He moves from DDB Mudra Group where he was senior creative director.

George Sebastian appointed ECD at BBH India
BBH India has announced the appointment of George Sebastian as executive creative director. 
 
Sebastian will report to Russell Barrett, chief creative officer and chief executive officer, BBH India. He will lead the copy, art and design department at the agency. He moves from DDB Mudra Group, where he was senior creative director.
 
Barrett said, "George is an exceptionally talented creative individual who is also incredibly versatile. He’s as comfortable working on a 30 second commercial as he is on an AR idea. He’s as gifted at his craft when he’s writing in Hindi as in English. He’s a mature creative leader who is as driven as the hungriest first-jobber. We’ve got the ‘all-inclusive-package’ with George and I’m certain he’s going to produce extremely famous, relevant and modern work for BBH India."
 
Sebastian said, "There are a few things at the core of this celebrated agency, and network at large, that strongly resonate with me. Whether it is an unabashed love for ideas, a robust culture of expression and debate, or the wonderful team of Good and Nice folks one gets to learn from. BBH is bubbling with opportunity, and I’m looking forward to working closely with Russell and all black sheep to explode its massive potential.”
 
In a career spanning 14 years, he has also worked with Enormous Brands and Grey Group.
 
Source:
Campaign India

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

The future of seamless shopping in APAC

1 The future of seamless shopping in APAC

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

2 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

3 Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

4 How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

5 BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

6 Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

7 Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

8 WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

9 Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

10 Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

Related Articles

Dheeraj Sinha appointed chairperson at BBH India as Subhash Kamath moves to advisory role
News
Apr 27, 2022
Campaign India Team

Dheeraj Sinha appointed chairperson at BBH India as ...

Audi parks creative mandate at BBH India
Advertising
Mar 26, 2019
Campaign India Team

Audi parks creative mandate at BBH India

Audi Q2 takes users on a drive through Instagram filter
Advertising
Dec 2, 2020
Campaign India Team

Audi Q2 takes users on a drive through Instagram filter

Scott Hagedorn joins Publicis Groupe in global solutions architect role
Marketing
May 24, 2022
Jessica Heygate

Scott Hagedorn joins Publicis Groupe in global ...

Just Published

Netflix says ad tier is coming ‘early 2023’ as subscriber losses grow
Digital
15 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Netflix says ad tier is coming ‘early 2023’ as ...

Streaming giant teases details of its advertising offering and why it chose to partner with Microsoft as it reports a loss of nearly 1 million subscribers in Q2.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo
Marketing
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo

With successful strategies to penetrate lower-tier cities, Wu confidently steers the boat for the retail brand in Greater China.

Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's new APAC CEO
Advertising
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's ...

After a short stint at the media measurement company, he replaces Ashish Bhasin and will oversee 11,600 people in 18 markets.

Omnicom grows organically in Q2, but revenue remains flat
Advertising
17 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Omnicom grows organically in Q2, but revenue ...

Growth projections slow as the holding company remains cautious in an unpredictable macroeconomic environment.