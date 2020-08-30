Advertising Digital Marketing Media News
Rahul Sachitanand
1 day ago

Marketers match a more subdued Merdeka in Malaysia

With the usual energy of Independence Day missing due to pandemic restrictions, marketers find new ways to connect with consumers.

Marketers match a more subdued Merdeka in Malaysia

While Malaysians have traditionally come together for Merdeka and Independence Day, this year the mood is more sombre in the middle of the pandemic. Malaysians are staying home, steering clear of crowded places. Marketers too have reshaped their plans to cope with the new normal. Rather than over-the-top fervour, here is how some marketers are trying to keep their brands relevant, but be sensitive too, at this time. 

Petronas 

Ensemble Worldwide and Petronas have released an animated film to commemorate Merdeka and Malaysia Day celebrations.Titled Operasi Koperasi, the piece is inspired by a nostalgic Malaysian childhood game Lawan Pemadam meaning 'Battle of Erasers'. The film’s fresh take on unity explores Petronas' 2020 festive campaign theme of 'Our unique family' further.

The scene takes place in a school co-op and centres on 14 characters: erasers representing the states in Malaysia. When three of the erasers fall off the shelf, panic ensues, and the remaining erasers deliberate over an impossible rescue mission. The film went live on Petronas'  YouTube channel and Facebook Page on August 24 and has garnered more than 1.5 million views. The 60-second commercial will be on air on TV until September 16.

Watch how the mission unfolds here: 


Ikano Centres

Ensemble Worldwide and Universal McCann’s latest campaign for Ikano Centres, part of Ikea Southeast Asia, seeks to shed light on the diversity and uniqueness of Malaysia for Merdeka and Malaysia Day. The #KitaDLL campaign for Ikano Centres, which includes IPC Shopping Centre, MyTOWN Shopping Centre, Toppen Shopping Centre and its meeting place in Batu Kawan, encourages Malaysians to redefine and reimagine what Dan Lain-Lain (DLL) means to them.

Meaning "and others", the phrase is a commonly seen checkbox across official documentation, meant to encompass all 'other' races in Malaysia, aside from the three primary ethnicities: Malay, Chinese and Indian.The social experiment-based film features interviews with a wide cross-section of Malaysians, both adults and children, who are asked about topics around ethnicity. The film and microsite urge Malaysians to create their own version of “DLL” with the hashtag #KitaDLL to stimulate this conversation across social media. The campaign is a celebration of the “lain-lain” in all of us, according to the agencies.


Vivo

The handset brand signed up with director Ho Yuhang (Netflix series The Ghost Brideto present the short film Kita, which was filmed entirely on an X50 Pro phone. The short movie tells the story of self-discovery for a group of high-school students, led by one who was once awkward, but now a celebrated artist.

If school was a social time for students, the pandemic has ensured that most are confined at home. And even when they do get back, safety and social-distancing norms change perceptions. As the country celebrates, here's how these people look back at their time of learning at school.


RHB Bank

At a difficult time for eveyone, one of Malyasia's largest financial-services brands has urged people to take the high road. On this day, the For the greater good campaign by FCB Kuala Lumpur, shows a series of events where Malaysians do good, going out of their way to help their fellow citizens at a challenging time. Here's how they get together to signify a new beginning:

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

1 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Mark Read on reopening offices, job cuts and growing competition from Accenture

2 Mark Read on reopening offices, job cuts and growing competition from Accenture

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

3 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

5 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

6 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

How Lazada and iQiyi are engaging customers in fresh, creative ways

7 How Lazada and iQiyi are engaging customers in fresh, creative ways

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

8 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Pernod Ricard plans for a very socially distanced Christmas

9 Pernod Ricard plans for a very socially distanced Christmas

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

10 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Related Articles

Vivo to continue as lead sponsor for the Indian Premier League
Marketing
Aug 3, 2020
Campaign India Team

Vivo to continue as lead sponsor for the Indian ...

In reverse decision, Vivo set to leave as IPL lead sponsor
Marketing
Aug 5, 2020
Staff Reporters

In reverse decision, Vivo set to leave as IPL lead ...

RHB Bank asks Malaysia to 'See beyond colour'
Advertising
Aug 14, 2019
Matthew Miller

RHB Bank asks Malaysia to 'See beyond colour'

Vivo overtakes Samsung to become number two selling smartphone brand in India
Marketing
Feb 10, 2020
Campaign India Team

Vivo overtakes Samsung to become number two selling ...

Just Published

Facebook: We'll prevent sharing of news if Australia law goes through
Advertising
1 hour ago
Staff Reporters

Facebook: We'll prevent sharing of news if ...

In a blog post, the social network says it will be forced to stop publishers and people sharing local and international news on Facebook and Instagram if Australia's draft code becomes law.

Nike elevates Serena and Venus above tennis rankings
Advertising
3 hours ago
Elaine Underwood

Nike elevates Serena and Venus above tennis rankings

Wieden & Kennedy's 'You Can’t Stop Sisters' is the latest in a series of digital films interweaving athletes with their sports and values.

India's lockdown impact across six groups in society
PR
12 hours ago
Kawal Shoor

India's lockdown impact across six groups in society

The founding partner of independent agency The Womb summarises learnings from a research and six-part video series on Campaign.