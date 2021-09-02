Petronas' love song to Malaysia strikes a chord

An animated film from Ensemble Worldwide and Petronas, reached 1 million views overnight after its release on Wednesday (August 29) and has now topped 4.5 million views on YouTube.

Marking the Merdeka and Malaysia Day celebrations, the film, which also ran on television, features the song ‘Demi Cinta’ ('In the name of love’), composed by Malaysian composer Mohariz Yaakup and singer Vanessa Reynauld.

Ad Nut did not expect to be moved by this sort of quintessential pandemic-era content at this point. But by gosh the sadness in the oversized eyes of these cartoon Malaysians—as well as their determination to soldier on—had an impact on Ad Nut's own orbs, which became misty in spite of Ad Nut's intent to remain aloof and unmoved.

Datin Anita Azrina Abdul Aziz, senior general manager of group strategic communications at Petronas said:

'Demi Cinta' is a love song we dedicate to all Malaysians, a theme song of our strive and strides in overcoming challenges to progress as one big family.

If you want to see more Merdeka and Malaysia Day work, check out this roundup by Ad Nut's good friend at PR Week: "Malaysia's Merdeka campaigns reflect sombre mood of nation".