merdeka
1 day ago
Marketers match a more subdued Merdeka in Malaysia
With the usual energy of Independence Day missing due to pandemic restrictions, marketers find new ways to connect with consumers.
Aug 14, 2019
RHB Bank asks Malaysia to 'See beyond colour'
In an ad released for the country's national day, FCB KL vividly shows the drawbacks of stereotyping and tribalism.
Sep 11, 2017
KFC buckets break ice for multi-ethnic Malaysians
Two National Day campaigns from Naga DDB Tribal lean on the diverse ethnic backgrounds of Malaysians.
Aug 28, 2015
Malaysian advertisers asked to drop 'Merdeka' from ads
KUALA LUMPUR - Advertisers have been asked by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to refrain from using the word 'Merdeka' (independence) when referring to the country's national day, which takes place Monday.
