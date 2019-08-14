merdeka

Marketers match a more subdued Merdeka in Malaysia
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Marketers match a more subdued Merdeka in Malaysia

With the usual energy of Independence Day missing due to pandemic restrictions, marketers find new ways to connect with consumers.

RHB Bank asks Malaysia to 'See beyond colour'
Aug 14, 2019
Matthew Miller

RHB Bank asks Malaysia to 'See beyond colour'

In an ad released for the country's national day, FCB KL vividly shows the drawbacks of stereotyping and tribalism.

KFC buckets break ice for multi-ethnic Malaysians
Sep 11, 2017
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

KFC buckets break ice for multi-ethnic Malaysians

Two National Day campaigns from Naga DDB Tribal lean on the diverse ethnic backgrounds of Malaysians.

Malaysian advertisers asked to drop 'Merdeka' from ads
Aug 28, 2015
Emily Tan

Malaysian advertisers asked to drop 'Merdeka' from ads

KUALA LUMPUR - Advertisers have been asked by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to refrain from using the word 'Merdeka' (independence) when referring to the country's national day, which takes place Monday.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

1 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Mark Read on reopening offices, job cuts and growing competition from Accenture

2 Mark Read on reopening offices, job cuts and growing competition from Accenture

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

3 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

5 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

6 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

How Lazada and iQiyi are engaging customers in fresh, creative ways

7 How Lazada and iQiyi are engaging customers in fresh, creative ways

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

8 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Pernod Ricard plans for a very socially distanced Christmas

9 Pernod Ricard plans for a very socially distanced Christmas

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

10 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies