petronas
Marketers match a more subdued Merdeka in Malaysia
With the usual energy of Independence Day missing due to pandemic restrictions, marketers find new ways to connect with consumers.
Petronas' tells tale of two kampung houses for Hari Raya Aidilfitri
The oil company's film for this year is a Ghibli-esque animated story, by Ensemble Worldwide.
Petronas CNY film celebrates the fabric of family bonds
Ensemble Worldwide's 2020 offering shows the creation of a blanket made from multiple family members' old items of clothing.
Petronas celebrates an introvert from Sabah
THE WORK: 'Uni' for Petronas by IPG Mediabrands Malaysia.
Happy Diwali: Ad Nut's roundup of festive ads
As Hindus celebrate Diwali on Wednesday and Thursday, our ad-obsessed pal Ad Nut takes a look at ads from Petronas, Lenovo, Flipkart, Malaysia Airlines, Foodpanda and more.
Did Petronas really just lecture the Malaysian-Chinese on gratitude?
KUALA LUMPUR - This year's Chinese New Year ad from Petronas Malaysia, 'Rubber boy', eschews the trappings of festivity in favour of a sharp message against ingratitude.
