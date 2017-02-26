2021top1000

Luxury brands shine in spite of economic turmoil
2 days ago
Surekha Ragavan

Luxury brands shine in spite of economic turmoil

ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: Consumers—particularly in China—are turning to luxury brands as a respite during this crisis and aligning lavish goods more closely with wellbeing and self-care.

Top 5 in 5: Moves that earned the top brands their spots
2 days ago
Robert Sawatzky

Top 5 in 5: Moves that earned the top brands their spots

ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: Samsung remains Asia’s top brand for the 10th straight year, while four of its closest consumer electronics competitors round out the top five.

Mainland China brands ascendant in Asia's Top 1000 Brands
2 days ago
Minnie Wang

Mainland China brands ascendant in Asia's Top 1000 Brands

ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: WeChat, Didi Chuxing and Huawei enter Asia's top 100 brands as mainland China contributes major growth for both traditional and digital-native brands.

Leaps and dives: The biggest brand moves in Asia's Top 1000 Brands
2 days ago
Matthew Miller

Leaps and dives: The biggest brand moves in Asia's Top 1000 Brands

We chart the most impressive ascents and the most perilous declines in the 2021 edition of our exclusive Asia's Top 1000 Brands research.

Examining Samsung's decade as Asia's top brand
2 days ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Examining Samsung's decade as Asia's top brand

ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: South Korean giant continues to gain share in new categories ranging from connected experience to insurance, but slips behind Apple in mobile phones.

Rankings rise for brands that cushioned the Covid impact
2 days ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Rankings rise for brands that cushioned the Covid impact

ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: A range of brands have benefited from Covid-driven lockdowns, but is their rise sustainable, as the world slowly reopens?

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

1 Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

IBM CMO is taking ‘a completely new approach’ to B2B marketing

2 IBM CMO is taking ‘a completely new approach’ to B2B marketing

Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

3 Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

Tide washes away goodwill with an insulting and strategically braindead ad

4 Tide washes away goodwill with an insulting and strategically braindead ad

It's Adidas and Nike for Sania Mirza at Wimbledon

5 It's Adidas and Nike for Sania Mirza at Wimbledon

Jean Lin appointed as executive officer at Dentsu Group

6 Jean Lin appointed as executive officer at Dentsu Group

YouTube Shorts rolls out globally: What does this mean for short video rivals?

7 YouTube Shorts rolls out globally: What does this mean for short video rivals?

Burberry sales rebound after Chinese boycotts

8 Burberry sales rebound after Chinese boycotts

Move and win roundup: Week of July 12, 2021

9 Move and win roundup: Week of July 12, 2021

Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners

10 Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners