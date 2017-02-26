2021top1000
Luxury brands shine in spite of economic turmoil
ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: Consumers—particularly in China—are turning to luxury brands as a respite during this crisis and aligning lavish goods more closely with wellbeing and self-care.
Top 5 in 5: Moves that earned the top brands their spots
ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: Samsung remains Asia’s top brand for the 10th straight year, while four of its closest consumer electronics competitors round out the top five.
Mainland China brands ascendant in Asia's Top 1000 Brands
ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: WeChat, Didi Chuxing and Huawei enter Asia's top 100 brands as mainland China contributes major growth for both traditional and digital-native brands.
Leaps and dives: The biggest brand moves in Asia's Top 1000 Brands
We chart the most impressive ascents and the most perilous declines in the 2021 edition of our exclusive Asia's Top 1000 Brands research.
Examining Samsung's decade as Asia's top brand
ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: South Korean giant continues to gain share in new categories ranging from connected experience to insurance, but slips behind Apple in mobile phones.
Rankings rise for brands that cushioned the Covid impact
ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: A range of brands have benefited from Covid-driven lockdowns, but is their rise sustainable, as the world slowly reopens?
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins