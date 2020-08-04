huawei

Fair and free markets go out the window in America’s TikTok grab
Aug 4, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

Fair and free markets go out the window in America’s TikTok grab

The sad implication of the TikTok saga is that it snuffs out the faint hope that we might see a truly global digital ecosystem.

How Huawei is using local projects to try to restore its battered image overseas
Jul 10, 2020
Carol Huang

How Huawei is using local projects to try to restore its battered image overseas

Localisation is Huawei's branding strategy for the year. Its 'Connect the North' project in Canada is one example of this.

Huawei launches UK press campaign in fightback over 5G security concerns
Jun 8, 2020
Omar Oakes

Huawei launches UK press campaign in fightback over 5G security concerns

Huawei stresses it is employee-owned private company whose model resembles John Lewis.

Huawei shows us how kick-ass 5G can be
Feb 26, 2020
Ad Nut

Huawei shows us how kick-ass 5G can be

Real-time fight between eSports gamer and kung fu master packs a punch on Weibo.

FoxyMoron bags Huawei's digital mandate
Dec 16, 2019
Campaign India Team

FoxyMoron bags Huawei's digital mandate

The agency's Gurugram office will handle the account.

Huawei loses 'love' in China over cold PR response to detention controversy
Dec 5, 2019
Cindy Gu

Huawei loses 'love' in China over cold PR response to detention controversy

The company's legally focused response lacked empathy, according to both the public and PR experts Campaign spoke to, and the company's image has suffered as a result.

