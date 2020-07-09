lg

LG retains WPP multiagency team as global corporate PR AOR
2 days ago
Diana Bradley

The relationship between LG and LG-One has been going for 11 years.

Sony slips from the top 5 for the first time, as LG gains
Jul 9, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: Japanese electronics giant's struggles reflect a search for relevance in a fast-changing market where Korean competitors are ascendent.

LG Electronics awards global media business to PHD
Nov 13, 2019
Lindsay Stein

The account spend is estimated at $800 million worldwide.

Will Apple ever be able to outdo South Korea’s biggest brands?
Sep 9, 2019
David Blecken

There seems little room to move at the top of our top 100 brands ranking, but a shakeup is on the cards in the entertainment space.

Taiwan consumers drive FMCG growth despite economic headwinds
Sep 3, 2019
Nielsen

Meanwhile, the ageing population is responsible for growth in product categories related to health and wellness.

Tech dominates India's top 100 brands, FMCG names struggle
Jul 29, 2019
Prasad Sangameshwaran

An analysis of India's top 100 brands, according to consumers. Which made significant gains in 2019, and which lost their stripes?

