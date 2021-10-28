Marketing PR The Work
Robert Sawatzky
1 day ago

LG Signature takes inspiration from Sydney Dance Company

INSPIRATION STATION: Who wouldn't be awed by these amazing photos of dancers in action? LG's new pact not only supports the company but gives select customers the chance to learn from the best.

Credit: Ocho Pedro Greig
Credit: Ocho Pedro Greig

LG Electronics' premium luxury brand, LG Signature, is aiming to give Australia’s leading contemporary dance company a lift through a new partnership with Sydney Dance Company.

While financial terms were not disclosed, there will be a marketing element to the partnership, as LG Signature's more sophisticated product line will be showcased in line with its core brand philosophy of 'Art inspires technology, technology completes art.'

As part of LG's sponsorship, new local content will be developed and delivered across a number of channels in 2022, allowing viewers to connect with the Australian dance community and showcase the incredible skill and technique used by the Sydney Dance Company dancers.

In launching the deal, LG released a series of incredible photos of dancers to inspire anticipation of what's to come.

Credit: Cinco Don Arnold, Getty Images
 
Credit: Sydney Dance Company
 
Credit: Rafael Bonachela


Led by artistic director Rafael Bonachela, Sydney Dance Company has earned a reputation as one of the strongest contemporary dance forces in the world. But like many performing arts organisations globally, the pandemic has brought immense challenges requiring more support than ever before.  

"I am thrilled," Bonachela said of the new partnership. LG Signature encapsulates innovation and elegance, a perfect fit for Sydney Dance Company as we constantly strive to inspire, move and uplift audiences."

Another part of the collaboration involves supporting widely accessible dance classes from Sydney Dance Company dancers. Australians will have the opportunity to win a chance to participate in classes from home with company teachers, connecting consumers to the arts in an active way. 

By supporting one of the largest online dance programs in Australia, attracting over 100,000 people a year , the aim is to create a stronger foundation for artists and dancers today and build for the future. 

Credit: Daniel Boud
 
Credit: Daniel Boud
 
Credit: Daniel Boud


Gemma Lemieux, marketing director of LG Electronics Australia said: "As a brand that strongly believes in making great cultural experiences accessible to sophisticated consumers, we are pleased to be working with Sydney Dance Company to present unique and compelling experiences to dance lovers. We look forward to working closely with Sydney Dance Company to collaborate on projects that share our mutual dedication to excellence and inspiring those around us, as well as support the Australian arts and culture industry.”

LG Signature supports other cultural institutions around the world including the American Ballet Theatre and more recent projects with the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts. 

The upscale brand's product line in Australia includes a premium wine cellar, a 'twin wash'  washing machine, a modern InstaView refrigerator with window and door-in-door and a  futuristic  Oled 8K TV. 

You've arrived at Inspiration Station, a weekly look at imaginative and artistic work from creators of all kinds across Asia-Pacific. Step off for a minute to recharge your creative batteries and find inspiration for that next big idea of yours further down the track.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

1 Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

Publicis overtakes rivals to be world’s most valuable agency group

2 Publicis overtakes rivals to be world’s most valuable agency group

Coca-Cola lifts full-year outlook as it steps up marketing spend

3 Coca-Cola lifts outlook and marketing spend

Denise Tee files defense against Herbert Hernandez's 'baseless' libel claim

4 Denise Tee files defense against Herbert Hernandez's 'baseless' libel claim

Stephen Li departs as OMD APAC CEO

5 Stephen Li departs as OMD APAC CEO

The top 10 mobile phone brands in Asia-Pacific

6 Top 10: Asia's favourite mobile phones

Will the metaverse trigger a restructuring of brand and agency teams?

7 Will the metaverse trigger a restructuring of brand and agency teams?

Facebook outlines new direction as growth decelerates and scrutiny intensifies

8 Facebook outlines new direction as growth decelerates and scrutiny intensifies

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

9 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Creative Minds: Bobby Pawar was a copywriter before he knew what copywriting was

10 Creative Minds: Bobby Pawar was a copywriter before he knew what copywriting was

Related Articles

Telstra brings The Australian Ballet's rising stars to the small stage
Marketing
Feb 19, 2021
Robert Sawatzky

Telstra brings The Australian Ballet's rising stars ...

Baby Shark doo doo doo doo doo. LG Styler doo doo doo doo doo
Advertising
May 13, 2021
Ad Nut

Baby Shark doo doo doo doo doo. LG Styler doo doo ...

Unruly strikes global LG Electronics deal for smart TV ad placements
Advertising
Nov 11, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Unruly strikes global LG Electronics deal for smart ...

Squid Game inspires fashion, art and culture to die for
Marketing
Oct 21, 2021
Surekha Ragavan

Squid Game inspires fashion, art and culture to die for

Just Published

Apple says it earned nearly one-third of 2021 revenue from emerging markets
Digital
11 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Apple says it earned nearly one-third of 2021 ...

Technology giant said it has doubled its business in India and Vietnam over the past year and recorded an 83% surge in sales from Greater China in its fourth quarter.

With 'Hidden riches' campaign, Citibank aims to align with changing money habits among Singapore's wealthy
Advertising
12 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

With 'Hidden riches' campaign, Citibank aims to ...

A new wealth-management campaign by MullenLowe highlights how the city-state's residents are looking to manage their wealth differently from previous generations.

Zendesk to buy SurveyMonkey and its parent company Momentive
News
13 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

Zendesk to buy SurveyMonkey and its parent company ...

Combination aims to form a new customer-intelligence company combining feedback and service.

Amazon growth slows as consumers return to physical stores
News
14 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Amazon growth slows as consumers return to physical ...

Softness in the firm's core business in Q3 was masked by the continuing surge in AWS, its cloud-services offering. Advertising revenue also continues to grow swiftly.