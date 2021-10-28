LG Signature takes inspiration from Sydney Dance Company

LG Electronics' premium luxury brand, LG Signature, is aiming to give Australia’s leading contemporary dance company a lift through a new partnership with Sydney Dance Company.

While financial terms were not disclosed, there will be a marketing element to the partnership, as LG Signature's more sophisticated product line will be showcased in line with its core brand philosophy of 'Art inspires technology, technology completes art.'

As part of LG's sponsorship, new local content will be developed and delivered across a number of channels in 2022, allowing viewers to connect with the Australian dance community and showcase the incredible skill and technique used by the Sydney Dance Company dancers.

In launching the deal, LG released a series of incredible photos of dancers to inspire anticipation of what's to come.

Credit: Cinco Don Arnold, Getty Images



Credit: Sydney Dance Company

Credit: Rafael Bonachela



Led by artistic director Rafael Bonachela, Sydney Dance Company has earned a reputation as one of the strongest contemporary dance forces in the world. But like many performing arts organisations globally, the pandemic has brought immense challenges requiring more support than ever before.

"I am thrilled," Bonachela said of the new partnership. LG Signature encapsulates innovation and elegance, a perfect fit for Sydney Dance Company as we constantly strive to inspire, move and uplift audiences."

Another part of the collaboration involves supporting widely accessible dance classes from Sydney Dance Company dancers. Australians will have the opportunity to win a chance to participate in classes from home with company teachers, connecting consumers to the arts in an active way.



By supporting one of the largest online dance programs in Australia, attracting over 100,000 people a year , the aim is to create a stronger foundation for artists and dancers today and build for the future.

Credit: Daniel Boud



Credit: Daniel Boud



Credit: Daniel Boud



Gemma Lemieux, marketing director of LG Electronics Australia said: "As a brand that strongly believes in making great cultural experiences accessible to sophisticated consumers, we are pleased to be working with Sydney Dance Company to present unique and compelling experiences to dance lovers. We look forward to working closely with Sydney Dance Company to collaborate on projects that share our mutual dedication to excellence and inspiring those around us, as well as support the Australian arts and culture industry.”



LG Signature supports other cultural institutions around the world including the American Ballet Theatre and more recent projects with the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts.



The upscale brand's product line in Australia includes a premium wine cellar, a 'twin wash' washing machine, a modern InstaView refrigerator with window and door-in-door and a futuristic Oled 8K TV.