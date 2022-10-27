The Work
Minnie Wang
Oct 27, 2022

A floating metaverse experience on an OLED TV

INSPIRATION STATION: These art pieces unlock an immersive experience of OLED displays and the TV industry.

London-based Chinese artist Jacky Tsai showcased his 'Meta Skull' on LG Transparent OLED Signage with a transparency of up to 38%. 

Tsai and his creative team spent three years creating a metaverse skull, blended with traditional Eastern art techniques and Western pop-art elements. The transparent display makes Tsai’s artwork look alive a user is arestanding in front of or behind the display.

The colour, texture and details of such a delicate art piece are integrated into the exhibition environment with the design of transparent OLED Signage, making it a unique and eye-catching piece of work at the Digital Art Fair Xperience

Immersive display bringing art into real life at home 

Digital Art Fair Xperience not only presents artworks but promotes electronic products for future homes. 

The world's first freely bendable 42-inch OLED screen also made by LG will bring an immersive experience for esports fans. Users can choose an ideal arc from up to 20 curvature levels for a more personalised viewing experience. 

Yuri Han, managing director of LG, pointed out, "We hope to inspire people to understand how the perfect fusion of technology and art can enlighten your home life and bring art to life.”

Taking place from October 20 to November 6, Digital Art Fair Xperience 2022 features over 400 works by more than 70 artists and galleries worldwide at Central in Hong Kong. 

This year, Digital Art Fair Xperience also presents digital art auction in collaboration with Sotheby’s

 
 
You've arrived at Inspiration Station, a weekly look at imaginative and artistic work from creators of all kinds across Asia-Pacific. Step off for a minute to recharge your creative batteries and find inspiration for that next big idea of yours further down the track.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

