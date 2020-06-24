technology
Lockdown blues: Hong Kongers ambivalent about overt use of technology in the pandemic
TOP OF THE CHARTS: Tech usage is on the rise, but they worry about the impact of its overt use on their health.
More tech-love than tech-lash during COVID-19, especially in China
TOP OF THE CHARTS: Dentsu Aegis Network global study finds COVID-19 has led to a more positive relationship with technology, perhaps moreso in Asia.
Post-COVID, China's smart social movement accelerates
We're seeing the rise of a new smart consumer, smart economy and a smart community in China.
Double-digit increase in media spend on ads.txt inventory
BidSwitch study of programmatic market also finds an increase in revenue for media trading via marketplaces.
During the COVID-19 crisis, time to be more about transformation and less about technology
Using new technology with little thought behind it can produce cringeworthy results, as evident in some virtual pitch meetings through video conferencing.
The Ad Contrarian: Sugar and technology
Data, measurement and mathematics are important aspects of advertising when consumed in reasonable quantities. But when the craving for numbers becomes a mania, there are sure to be unintended consequences.
