Metaverse and NFT marketing: Are you future-proofing your brand?

Experts see the metaverse as a huge economic force that could radically change the way we live, work, and sell in the not too distant future – with NFTs a currency for defining value.

Morgan Stanley anticipates that NFTs and social gaming could expand a luxury group’s total addressable market by more than 10% in eight years, and digital demand for fashion and luxury brands could reach US$50 billion by 2030. Meanwhile, PwC estimates the market size of the metaverse could grow to US$1.5 trillion by 2030.

As tech brands like Meta lead the charge into the metaverse and popular brands such as Coca-Cola engage customers and build assets with NFTs, brands intending to connect with a new generation of customers who will grow up in the metaverse need to urgently articulate their narrative and establish their presence in this 3D virtual world.

The 2022 edition of MarketingPulse will take a deep dive into this hot-button topic. Industry leaders are set to share insider views on the rise and rise of the metaverse, and how to turn NFTs into marketing tools for future-proofing brands. Among the high-profile speakers are Asher Rapkin of Meta, who is in charge of Meta’s emerging AR and VR platforms; Sébastien Borget, who co-founded the play-to-earn virtual gaming metaverse The Sandbox; Melody Hildebrandt, chief information security officer at FOX and president of Blockchain Creative Labs, a pioneering NFT studio empowering creators and brands to monetize content, grow, and engage directly with fans through blockchain and NFT technology; and Wesley Ng, CEO and co-founder of Casetify which just launched the world’s first verified NFT phone cases. The group will explore how technological breakthroughs are accelerating the rise of metaverse, NFTs and their marketplaces, and other facets of the future of marketing.

Staying innovative with digital transformation

Besides the metaverse, forward-looking marketers should stay one step ahead in innovativeness, leveraging data analytics and digitising the customer experience across all touchpoints and channels. At MarketingPulse, astute brand champions will share thoughts on how to use technologies to transform customer experience and the business.

World-renowned e-commerce pioneer, Barry Thomas, former head of global customer marketing & future of commerce of Coca-Cola will discuss the future trends of commerce and examine the new direction of the intertwined commerce and marketing landscape amid a pivotal age of transformation and disruption.

Innovation and analytics expert Zak Manion, head of innovations, APAC, ABInBev (Budweiser) and Julie Nestor, chief marketing and experience design officer, Manulife Asia will also share on leveraging digital technologies to accelerate innovation, and customer experience.

Re-examining brand purpose and commerce

MarketingPulse will also bring together brand leaders to evaluate how to harness brand purpose to incorporate principles of sustainability and speak to a new generation of consumers gravitating towards socially conscious marketing.

Legendary marketer Keith Weed, former global chief marketing & communications officer of Unilever, will share his vision of marketing in the post-pandemic era and shed light on how to prepare for the rapidly changing world by embracing tech, data, content, trust, and sustainability.

John Schoolcraft, who has transformed Oatly from a food processing company into a challenger brand, will dissect how his “consistently inconsistent approach” helps to reinject purpose and momentum into business.

Purpose strategy expert Kathy Varol, former head of global purpose strategy at Adidas — who believes that “companies without a purpose beyond profit will be left behind” — will share tips on how to embed a purposeful vision into a brand to grow profit, engagement and customer loyalty.

Engaging with tech-savvy YA consumers in China

Find out more about omni-channel and direct-to-consumer (DTC) marketing with mainland China’s digitally attuned consumers with insights from CEOs & CMOs of popular consumer brands, from Proya Cosmetics to Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group and Shanghai Ezaki Glico Foods. Explore how to build stronger ties with mainland Chinese customers through ground-breaking campaigns, impactful consumer events and data insights.

More stellar speakers have been lined up for the two-in-one MarketingPulse and eTailingPulse 2022 events — to be held online on March 16–17 — to share timely insights on important topics about Metaverse and NFT marketing, digital transformation and innovation, and brand purpose and commerce.