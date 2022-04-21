Digital Marketing News The Work
Staff Reporters
17 hours ago

All-time NFT favourites on display at Harvey Nichols Hong Kong

INSPIRATION STATION: An exhibition at the department store showcases popular virtual characters, partly to cater to first-time NFT buyers.

All-time NFT favourites on display at Harvey Nichols Hong Kong

Department store chain Harvey Nichols has launched a NFT retail concept space, HN NFT Vault, at its Pacific Place Hong Kong outlet. Projects for exploration and sale include CryptoPunks, Bored Ape Yacht Club, CloneX x Takashi Murakami, Azuki and Doodles.

Harvey Nichols launched this project with the aim to make NFTs more accessible to a broader audience by featuring a range of NFTs from some of the most successful projects globally available for in-store exploration and purchase. The collection is curated to cater to both first-time buyers and NFT experts, and prices ranging from HK$5,000 (US$637) to over HK$1,000,000 (US$127,000).

The NFT vault includes these characters:

Bored Ape Yacht Club

Clone X x Takashi Murakami

Karafuru

Lil’ Heroes by Edgar Plans

Azuki

 

You've arrived at Inspiration Station, a weekly look at imaginative and artistic work from creators of all kinds across Asia-Pacific. Step off for a minute to recharge your creative batteries and find inspiration for that next big idea of yours further down the track.
Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

1 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

As war for talent heats up, adland reviews employee engagement

2 As war for talent heats up, adland reviews employee engagement

Publicis defends Singapore whole of government master media agency account

3 Publicis defends Singapore whole of government master media agency account

Anne Hathaway and Roger Federer are wasted in tourism ad

4 Anne Hathaway and Roger Federer are wasted in tourism ad

'The horror stories are real': How adland leaders in Shanghai are coping with lockdowns

5 'The horror stories are real': How adland leaders in Shanghai are coping with lockdowns

Ikea proposes playtime to improve mental wellbeing

6 Ikea proposes playtime to improve mental wellbeing

Luxury brands deliver fresh vegetables in Shanghai

7 Luxury brands deliver fresh vegetables in Shanghai

PepsiCo India ends association with WPP after 30 years

8 PepsiCo India ends association with WPP after 30 years

Google’s APAC head of privacy on how marketers can gear up

9 Google’s APAC head of privacy on how marketers can gear up

Move and win roundup: Week of April 11, 2022

10 Move and win roundup: Week of April 11, 2022

Related Articles

How a virtual human's artwork was both created and sold at a Hong Kong auction
Digital
Feb 24, 2022
Robert Sawatzky

How a virtual human's artwork was both created and ...

NFTs for Santa: Hong Kong artists auction creations for charity
Analysis
Nov 18, 2021
Matthew Miller

NFTs for Santa: Hong Kong artists auction creations ...

Cheil to steer digital business toward metaverse offerings
Advertising
2 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

Cheil to steer digital business toward metaverse ...

Just Published

BlueTriton awards Horizon Media $90 million media account in US
Media
1 hour ago
Jessica Heygate

BlueTriton awards Horizon Media $90 million media ...

Horizon Media wins account after demonstrating its skills in delivering personalized advertising.

Cheil to steer digital business toward metaverse offerings
Advertising
2 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

Cheil to steer digital business toward metaverse ...

The South Korean-based agency held a briefing session Thursday with securities analysts.

Red Bull Racing: Winning the race off the track
Marketing
9 hours ago
Arvind Hickman

Red Bull Racing: Winning the race off the track

Red Bull Racing has overtaken Mercedes to become the team with the second-largest fan base in Formula One. Chief marketing officer Oliver Hughes explains how it has been attracting sponsors, engaging with younger audiences and becoming a media platform in a new age of sports marketing

Unilever will no longer market food and beverages to children
Marketing
10 hours ago
Fayola Douglas

Unilever will no longer market food and beverages ...

Its food and refreshment brands will not use influencers who appeal to children under 16.