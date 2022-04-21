All-time NFT favourites on display at Harvey Nichols Hong Kong

Department store chain Harvey Nichols has launched a NFT retail concept space, HN NFT Vault, at its Pacific Place Hong Kong outlet. Projects for exploration and sale include CryptoPunks, Bored Ape Yacht Club, CloneX x Takashi Murakami, Azuki and Doodles.

Harvey Nichols launched this project with the aim to make NFTs more accessible to a broader audience by featuring a range of NFTs from some of the most successful projects globally available for in-store exploration and purchase. The collection is curated to cater to both first-time buyers and NFT experts, and prices ranging from HK$5,000 (US$637) to over HK$1,000,000 (US$127,000).

The NFT vault includes these characters:

Bored Ape Yacht Club



Clone X x Takashi Murakami



Karafuru



Lil’ Heroes by Edgar Plans



Azuki