NFTs for Santa: Hong Kong artists auction creations for charity

INSPIRATION STATION: The SCMP invited five Hong Kong artists to mint NFTs of original works to raise funds for the annual Operation Santa Claus charity drive.

To raise funds for this year's Operation Santa Claus, a fund-raising inititative organised by South China Morning Post (SCMP) and RTHK since 1988, SCMP invited five Hong Kong artists to mint and auction NFT (non-fungible tokens) of their original artworks.

Below are still images of the works, with links to the Opensea marketplace, where the NFTs are for sale. Net proceeds will go to 18 beneficiaries selected by Operation Santa Claus.

The works will also be displayed at Start Art Gallery in Hong Kong's K11 Musea from 11 am to 8 pm today through Sunday.

Artist: ‘Frog King’ (Kwok Mang-hok)
Work:The Frog Dimension’, described as "a video compilation of past performances that also features his iconic 'Sandwich Font' calligraphy".


Artist: Evangeline Chan (aka Mooncasket)
Work:Happy Dim Sum on Wellington Street', a "lively animation that depicts the historic Lin Heung Tea House in Central, which originally opened in 1926".


Artist: Ophelia Jacarini
Work: ‘Hysteresis Hologram’, a "hypnotic digital kinetic sculpture developed using an AI-powered motion detection system to capture and portray her dance movements, housed in a special display case". The NFT also comes with a unique hologram displayed inside a portable frame.


Artist: Rainbow Tse
Work: ‘First Sight’, which "portrays a familiar scene from everyday life in Hong Kong: a pharmacy fronted by shop cats that stays open late in the evening".


Artist: Natalie Wong (aka Papersneaker)
Work: ‘Abundance, Freedom and Joy’, a "series of three NFT animations that captures the spirit of giving, made by combining traditional hand-drawn elements with motion graphic software".


You've arrived at Inspiration Station, a weekly look at imaginative and artistic work from creators of all kinds across Asia-Pacific. Step off for a minute to recharge your creative batteries and find inspiration for that next big idea of yours further down the track.

 

