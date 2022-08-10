Digital Marketing The Work
Minnie Wang
Aug 11, 2022

Rebuilding Bruce Lee’s home in the metaverse

INSPIRATION STATION: The martial arts star's old home can now be accessed using VR technology in the metaverse.

Rebuilding Bruce Lee’s home in the metaverse

To commemorate Bruce Lee's 50th death anniversary on July 20 next year, his old home will be put under the spotlight. Even though the original site of the old mansion, located at No.41 Cumberland Road, was demolished in 2019, a metaverse replica of the ‘Crane’s Nest’ will be built with VR technology, opening his home to fans around the world. 

Through NFTs and the metaverse, the culture preservation project now extends into the virtual world. Fans worldwide can 'enter' the old home of Lee and enjoy interactions and an immersive experience inside the virtual mansion and garden. 

Wong Yiu-Keung, chairman of the Bruce Lee Club, said, “We want people to know more about Bruce Lee’s last trail via VR technology and understand more about his ‘Water Philosophy’."

Three students, Lee Chun Kit Owen, Yuen Ho Wa Andy, and Li Chun Kit Jacky, from the Hong Kong Institute of Vocational Education (Shatin), will reproduce the old home in the metaverse. Bruce Lee Club and PRIZM Group will also work together with Hong Kong Polytechnic University School of Design for content ideas and computer graphics artist Shannon Ma as a technical consultant.

Jeffrey Hau, Director of PRIZM Group, said, “This exhibition hopes to revive the traditional culture with the enablement of Web 3.0 elements and pass on Bruce Lee's spirit to the next generation. ”

Before the metaverse opening, a pop-up exhibition, “Revival of the Memory: Bruce Lee’s Home in Metaverse”, sponsored by Payment Asia, takes place from 6th to 14th of August at Causeway Bay Hong Kong where several Bruce Lee collectables have been revealed for the first time. 

 
 
 
You've arrived at Inspiration Station, a weekly look at imaginative and artistic work from creators of all kinds across Asia-Pacific. Step off for a minute to recharge your creative batteries and find inspiration for that next big idea of yours further down the track.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Aman Gupta, Boat

1 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Aman Gupta, Boat

Behind Marriott Bonvoy’s first APAC campaign

2 Behind Marriott Bonvoy’s first APAC campaign

PepsiCo awards Southeast Asia media mandate to Publicis

3 PepsiCo awards Southeast Asia media mandate to Publicis

Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

4 Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

The end of Facebook Live Shopping: How will it impact ecommerce?

5 The end of Facebook Live Shopping: How will it impact ecommerce?

Sai Tzy Horng: What does it take to truly change the game?

6 Sai Tzy Horng: What does it take to truly change the game?

Crypto ad ban in Singapore: How have platforms changed their marketing strategy?

7 Crypto ad ban in SG: How are platforms navigating it?

DFI Retail's Ronald Wong on how the Yuu loyalty app's marketing cut through the noise

8 DFI Retail's Ronald Wong on how the Yuu loyalty app's marketing cut through the noise

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

9 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Hakuhodo and DAC launch H+ to create a new Asia-wide digital network offering

10 Hakuhodo and DAC launch H+ to create a new Asia-wide digital network offering

Related Articles

All-time NFT favourites on display at Harvey Nichols Hong Kong
Digital
Apr 21, 2022
Staff Reporters

All-time NFT favourites on display at Harvey ...

Legendary Hong Kong theatre becomes a cultural icon again
Advertising
May 14, 2021
Minnie Wang

Legendary Hong Kong theatre becomes a cultural icon ...

Hong Kong-based 'art-ivist' draws on her history to drive change
The Work
May 28, 2021
Matthew Miller

Hong Kong-based 'art-ivist' draws on her history to ...

Hong Kong's street artists get a harbourfront showcase
News
Mar 19, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Hong Kong's street artists get a harbourfront showcase

Just Published

Holly Brittingham joins BCW as global chief learning officer
PR
1 hour ago
Brandon Doerrer

Holly Brittingham joins BCW as global chief ...

She will train talent and organise development in her newly created role.

Behind the rebrand of Northrop Grumman, the aerospace and defence company you’ve never heard of
Analysis
1 hour ago
Alison Weissbrot

Behind the rebrand of Northrop Grumman, the ...

Virginia-based Northrop Grumman is well-known in government circles, but it has been doubling down on its brand communications to attract new talent and investors.

WPP tops big six new-business table in Q2
Advertising
2 hours ago
Glauk Mahmutaj

WPP tops big six new-business table in Q2

Global agency rankings: In the creative and media leagues, BBDO catapults 38 places to enter the former, while Publicis Media retains its position at the top of the latter.

Striving for sustainability? Consider this before jumping into the metaverse
Advertising
2 hours ago
Laura Wade

Striving for sustainability? Consider this before ...

Why your metaverse activations could foil your net-zero emissions plans.