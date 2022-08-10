Rebuilding Bruce Lee’s home in the metaverse

To commemorate Bruce Lee's 50th death anniversary on July 20 next year, his old home will be put under the spotlight. Even though the original site of the old mansion, located at No.41 Cumberland Road, was demolished in 2019, a metaverse replica of the ‘Crane’s Nest’ will be built with VR technology, opening his home to fans around the world.

Through NFTs and the metaverse, the culture preservation project now extends into the virtual world. Fans worldwide can 'enter' the old home of Lee and enjoy interactions and an immersive experience inside the virtual mansion and garden.

Wong Yiu-Keung, chairman of the Bruce Lee Club, said, “We want people to know more about Bruce Lee’s last trail via VR technology and understand more about his ‘Water Philosophy’."

Three students, Lee Chun Kit Owen, Yuen Ho Wa Andy, and Li Chun Kit Jacky, from the Hong Kong Institute of Vocational Education (Shatin), will reproduce the old home in the metaverse. Bruce Lee Club and PRIZM Group will also work together with Hong Kong Polytechnic University School of Design for content ideas and computer graphics artist Shannon Ma as a technical consultant.

Jeffrey Hau, Director of PRIZM Group, said, “This exhibition hopes to revive the traditional culture with the enablement of Web 3.0 elements and pass on Bruce Lee's spirit to the next generation. ”

Before the metaverse opening, a pop-up exhibition, “Revival of the Memory: Bruce Lee’s Home in Metaverse”, sponsored by Payment Asia, takes place from 6th to 14th of August at Causeway Bay Hong Kong where several Bruce Lee collectables have been revealed for the first time.