art

Why cross-category marketing works in China
Jun 17, 2020
Adina-Laura Achim

Partnerships between two different categories such as fashion and art opens a brand up to new consumers and markets.

COVID-19 is igniting the next big creative movement
May 19, 2020
Sung Chang

Here are three early indicators of what to expect from a new Creativity Movement post-COVID.

Art and advertising: Even conservative brands can mix the two
Jun 25, 2019
Tanya Wilson

Artvertising isn't just for sexy, young brands. Any company can give its audience the gift of good art, and reap the rewards of nurturing culture.

Hong Kong venues get in the mood for art fairs
Mar 25, 2019
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Art Basel and Art Central will kickstart this week in Hong Kong.

Why the 'Japanese LinkedIn' sees value in art sponsorship
Feb 15, 2019
David Blecken

BizReach helped Sophie Call stage an installation at Shibuya crossing, and wants to find further projects to support.

