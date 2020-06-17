art
Why cross-category marketing works in China
Partnerships between two different categories such as fashion and art opens a brand up to new consumers and markets.
COVID-19 is igniting the next big creative movement
Here are three early indicators of what to expect from a new Creativity Movement post-COVID.
Budweiser encourages us to love whoever we want with art bottles on Chinese Valentine's Day
The US beer brand taps into burgeoning pink economy with an ‘all love is love’ campaign for China’s Qixi Festival.
Art and advertising: Even conservative brands can mix the two
Artvertising isn't just for sexy, young brands. Any company can give its audience the gift of good art, and reap the rewards of nurturing culture.
Hong Kong venues get in the mood for art fairs
Art Basel and Art Central will kickstart this week in Hong Kong.
Why the 'Japanese LinkedIn' sees value in art sponsorship
BizReach helped Sophie Call stage an installation at Shibuya crossing, and wants to find further projects to support.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins