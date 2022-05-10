Advertising News
Surekha Ragavan
2 days ago

TSLA’s design practice launches creator index

The index spotlights multidisciplinary Asian creators across the region and is made publicly available and free-of-charge for all.

TSLA’s design practice launches creator index

TSLA’s design practice, Anak, has launched the Asian Creators Index (ACI), a database of production-led creatives across the region. It aims to serve as a ‘one-stop gateway’ to the plethora of diverse design talent in Southeast Asia, South, and East Asia, and to ease the process of agencies or brands looking for collaborators.

The index—designed as a live document—is divided by various mediums such as paper, illustrations, digital art, photography, design, motion, and sound. One will be able to discover specialists such as 3D artists, bamboo sculpture artists, set and sound designers.

Juliana Ong, Anak’s lead art buyer, has been compiling this list of creators from years of regional collaboration. At the moment, ACI features 400 creators that have been selected and reviewed by Ong.

“Asia is home to an incomparable range of styles, crafts, and visual modes born out of its many diverse cultures,” said Ong. “From traditional mediums to cutting-edge techniques, it is a region where the new and modern live harmoniously with the old—where future meets the past.”

She added that some of the world’s best creative talents are based in Asia, but they face a lack of exposure outside their own locales and they may not necessarily be marketing their talents extensively.

“We felt it important to expose these great talents to the rest of the world, through eyes that know and understand the nuances of the different cultures—something that we’ve been fortunate to amass through our decades of work,” said Ong. “And we wanted to do it in a way that evolves from the outdated stereotype of the agency ‘little black book’ or ‘best-kept secret’.”

Not only does ACI serve as a resource for agencies and brands, it can also inspire other creators, particularly those who want to learn about the design and production styles of their peers in the region.

Titiporn Klintachote, an artist featured in the ACI, said: “It’s an amazing source of exposure, and helps you [meet] the many talented artists in Asia. For me, it’s a source of inspiration that gives me so much energy and motivation to create more.”

Anak welcomes creators in Asia to connect so that the agency can get to know them, learn about their work, and review their portfolios to be featured in the ACI. Those interested can contact Juliana at [email protected].

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

1 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Ready, set, test: Make the most of your ad on TikTok

2 Ready, set, test: Make the most of your ad on TikTok

UK ad watchdog bans Land Rover cliff-hanger ads

3 UK ad watchdog bans Land Rover cliff-hanger ads

Boston Consulting Group picks Edelman's Russell Dubner as first global CCO

4 Boston Consulting Group picks Edelman's Russell Dubner as first global CCO

Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

5 Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

Purpose, promise, and prevalence: Increasing brand awareness and authenticity

6 Purpose, promise, and prevalence: Increasing brand awareness and authenticity

As pandemic gains dry up, frugal times ahead for Amazon

7 As pandemic gains dry up, frugal times ahead for Amazon

A third of UK consumers would cancel Netflix subscription if it became ad-funded: survey

8 A third of UK consumers would cancel Netflix subscription if it became ad-funded: survey

How the year’s best Raya ad was made

9 How the year’s best Raya ad was made

David Droga: Keeping Droga5 is not personal

10 David Droga: Keeping Droga5 is not personal

Related Articles

Brand design in China enters early adulthood: JKR's René Chen
Advertising
Sep 30, 2021
Minnie Wang

Brand design in China enters early adulthood: JKR's ...

COVID-19 is igniting the next big creative movement
Marketing
May 19, 2020
Sung Chang

COVID-19 is igniting the next big creative movement

Direct-to-fan marketing skyrockets as consumers pay creators directly
Marketing
Oct 24, 2021
Mariah Cooper

Direct-to-fan marketing skyrockets as consumers pay ...

Havas production network appoints first global chief operating officer
Advertising
Apr 21, 2022
Sean Thurgood

Havas production network appoints first global ...

Just Published

Leveraging esports fandom through storytelling
Analysis
3 hours ago
Minnie Wang

Leveraging esports fandom through storytelling

CAMPAIGN360: Panellists shared strategy tips for brands through authentic content and innovate use of channels.

VMLY&R picks chief commerce and strategy officer for Asia
Marketing
3 hours ago
Staff Reporters

VMLY&R picks chief commerce and strategy officer ...

Nick Pan has been promoted to this role, and will work closely with the recently announced chief growth officer Camellia Tan as well as CEO Yi-Chung Tay.

Disney+ exceeds subscriber growth expectations in fiscal Q2
Marketing
4 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Disney+ exceeds subscriber growth expectations in ...

The streaming service posted strong growth in subscribers and revenue per user—driven in large part by Disney+ Hotstar in Asia—as rival Netflix plateaus.