Curiously colourful creatures conquer new HP campaign

In a colourful new social-first campaign for HP Australia, MediaMonks ropes in local artist Mulga to produce 20 pieces of original art with the aim of promoting the brand’s Instant Ink subscription and printers. Mulga is known for using vibrant colours to illustrate animal characters.

MediaMonks then animated Mulga’s work in 2D in a series of four hero videos featuring curious creatures of the wild that Ad Nut would be delighted to meet—such as a dancing sheep-parrot, a poetic owl called E.Owlen Poe, and a kangaroo that hoards printer cartridges named Hoarderoo.

Watch all four videos in this playlist:

The campaign will run for 10 weeks till the end of July in Australia and New Zealand, primarily on Facebook and Instagram. The videos and materials have been designed to suit in-feed video, stories, in-stream, IGTV and more.

