Curiously colourful creatures conquer new HP campaign

The MediaMonks social-first campaign utilises the talents of Aussie artist Mulga, known for his vibrant illustrations.

In a colourful new social-first campaign for HP Australia, MediaMonks ropes in local artist Mulga to produce 20 pieces of original art with the aim of promoting the brand’s Instant Ink subscription and printers. Mulga is known for using vibrant colours to illustrate animal characters.

MediaMonks then animated Mulga’s work in 2D in a series of four hero videos featuring curious creatures of the wild that Ad Nut would be delighted to meet—such as a dancing sheep-parrot, a poetic owl called E.Owlen Poe, and a kangaroo that hoards printer cartridges named Hoarderoo. 

Watch all four videos in this playlist:

The campaign will run for 10 weeks till the end of July in Australia and New Zealand, primarily on Facebook and Instagram. The videos and materials have been designed to suit in-feed video, stories, in-stream, IGTV and more.

CREDITS

Director of Marketing, AU & NZ Ruben Ahmed
Consumer Marketing Manager, AU Nadin Kulen
Head of Marketing HP, NZ Jessica Rangi
Marketing Coordinator  Cayce Wong

Artist MULGA the artist (Joel Moore)

Managing Director Richard Llyod
Executive Creative Director Tim Wood
Creative Director Callum Fitzhardinge, Chris Doe & Kim Jerbo
Art Director Filipe Oliveria
Film Creative  Melissa Toh
Copywriter Albert Santos
Junior copywriter  Victoria Toxqui
Designer  Revati Tongaonkar
Head of Social Shea Warnes
Social Media Executive  Kirstin Wong
EP Marie-Celine Witstrom
Senior Producer Sophie Campbell
Producer Jessika Keegan
Junior Producer Katrina Askov
Influencer manager Sophie Crowther
Casting manager Agustina Lara Peccin
Animation Director Bruna Agata Sanchez Freitas
Animation advisor  Michiel Schellekens
Storyboard artist Felipe De Barros & Juan Pedro Testa
Animators Ignacio Darras Galván, Maxime Inden, Juan Facundo Saavedra, Felipe Galindez, Maya Perotti, Patrick Brem, Falk Beuzenberg & Arjan Dekker
Sound design Paula Garcia & Juani Molina

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Campaign Asia-Pacific

