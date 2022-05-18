Curiously colourful creatures conquer new HP campaign

In a colourful new social-first campaign for HP Australia, MediaMonks ropes in local artist Mulga to produce 20 pieces of original art with the aim of promoting the brand’s Instant Ink subscription and printers. Mulga is known for using vibrant colours to illustrate animal characters.
MediaMonks then animated Mulga’s work in 2D in a series of four hero videos featuring curious creatures of the wild that Ad Nut would be delighted to meet—such as a dancing sheep-parrot, a poetic owl called E.Owlen Poe, and a kangaroo that hoards printer cartridges named Hoarderoo.
Watch all four videos in this playlist:
The campaign will run for 10 weeks till the end of July in Australia and New Zealand, primarily on Facebook and Instagram. The videos and materials have been designed to suit in-feed video, stories, in-stream, IGTV and more.
CREDITS
Director of Marketing, AU & NZ Ruben Ahmed
Consumer Marketing Manager, AU Nadin Kulen
Head of Marketing HP, NZ Jessica Rangi
Marketing Coordinator Cayce Wong
Artist MULGA the artist (Joel Moore)
Managing Director Richard Llyod
Executive Creative Director Tim Wood
Creative Director Callum Fitzhardinge, Chris Doe & Kim Jerbo
Art Director Filipe Oliveria
Film Creative Melissa Toh
Copywriter Albert Santos
Junior copywriter Victoria Toxqui
Designer Revati Tongaonkar
Head of Social Shea Warnes
Social Media Executive Kirstin Wong
EP Marie-Celine Witstrom
Senior Producer Sophie Campbell
Producer Jessika Keegan
Junior Producer Katrina Askov
Influencer manager Sophie Crowther
Casting manager Agustina Lara Peccin
Animation Director Bruna Agata Sanchez Freitas
Animation advisor Michiel Schellekens
Storyboard artist Felipe De Barros & Juan Pedro Testa
Animators Ignacio Darras Galván, Maxime Inden, Juan Facundo Saavedra, Felipe Galindez, Maya Perotti, Patrick Brem, Falk Beuzenberg & Arjan Dekker
Sound design Paula Garcia & Juani Molina
